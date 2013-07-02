Trailer: Vince Vaughn plays a delivery man whose sperm always leads to delivery, man.

One thing we love around here is making up fake Vince Vaughn movies, like “Firehouse Dad,” and “Carpool Crashers.” Thus, you may be tempted to think this one is another joke. Believe it or not, “Delivery Man” is very, very real. It stars Vince Vaughn as… wait for it… a delivery man… for his family’s deli… who finds out that he’s fathered more than 500 women through donated sperm. Get it?? “Delivery Man,” because his sperm always delivers! And also because he’s an actual delivery man! IT WORKS ON SO MAN LEVELS! TWO!
My God, they could’ve given him any job in the world, but it’s like they’re legally not allowed to make the movie unless it’s a double entendre. Personally, I would’ve made him an investigator and called it “Private Dick.” Or a Marine grunt.
An affable underachiever finds out he’s fathered 533 children through anonymous donations to a fertility clinic 20 years ago. Now he must decide whether or not to come forward when 142 of them file a lawsuit to reveal his identity.
It’s actually a remake of a French-Canadian movie called Starbuck, and is written and directed by Ken Scott, who directed and co-wrote the original. You’d think Dinner for Schmucks (another French remake) and their general love of Jerry Lewis would be reason enough to never remake another French-language comedy again, but if I’m being honest, this looks much better than The Internship. Not high praise, but progress nonetheless.
I just hope there’s a scene where Vince Vaughn is out pickin’ up chicks and ends up accidentally banging his daughter. Wouldn’t that be the ultimate, Vince-Vaughn-comes-to-terms-with-his-womanizing-ways moment? Every other cinematic oops-I-guess-I-should-stop-being-a-man-child revelation would be piss-weak in comparison to Vince Vaughn f*cking his daughter. Think about it.
Opens November 22nd.
A friend of mine keeps trying to get me to see Starbuck. He was really enamored with it and I guess I kinda trust his opinion.
I can’t imagine this is good, though.
It’s one of those rare Québécois “films” that transcends the typical francophone audience and is well-received by anglophones, as well.
However, the actor who plays the original role has a ton of respect in the industry, and someone like Robert Downey Jr., who also has that kind of respect in the industry, would have been better suited to play this role. Not the joke that Vince Vaughn has become.
C.R.A.Z.Y. is another one of the very good Québécois films that works with anglophones. Amazing soundtrack too.
Do the young people even remember Swingers? That shit was funny and he and Favreau were thin.
I don’t even remember it. Isn’t that the movie where John Favreau plays Crispin Glover?
It is weird that Vaughn went from shit-talking, alpha male to loser over the course of his career. I think the breakup and whatever that shitfest with kevin James was, were tipping point.
You’re thinking of Glover’s avant garde 80’s movie, where his tiny future son travels back in time to bang the teenage version of his mom. Also based on a French film.
my comment traveled in time from being in response to your comment below, to being in response to the one that preceded it. Time travel is tricky.
He was good in Into The Wild. That was only six years ago.
God help me, but this looks kind of OK. Wouldn’t kill him to take a part where he doesn’t suck at things–I liked that his character had his shit together in Old School.
There’s more than a hint of Tyler Perry here.
(oddly, a sentence Doctors have used in describing my stool)
If the main character accidentally banged his daughter in the French original, it would have cleaned up at Cannes.
While this does look less bad, and the Pratt factor will likely provide laughs, I think its safe to wait until Dec. 1 when this thing lands on HBO (8 days is about his average theatre run, right?)
Pretty sure using the same director for a US remake of a Canadian film is one of the signs of the apocalypse.
What strange world is this?
For what it’s worth, Hitchcock remade his own “Man Who Knew Too Much” for America, after doing the original in England, which makes Vince Vaughn Jimmy Stewart in this analogy.
If there were 534 Vince Vaughns running around, imagine how many shitty comedies we would have now.
It would be like Multiplicity with Michael Keaton, yet somehow much, much worse.
Hollywood Libertarian + Steak Neck = Unconventional Family Values Comedy in a butcher shop.
But according to the premise, if he banged his daughter, she would certainly get pregnant. Then what? Does he reveal his identity? Does he try to get her to have an abortion without telling her? Does he tell her and then try to get her the abortion? Does she refuse!? Or does he just do nothing?
Now that I think about it, this movie is going to be HILARIOUS.
They should have made him a homeless drifter collecting cans to survive and called it, “No Deposit, No Return”.
Damn they got a pretty good supporting cast for this, that makes it harder not to see the movie.
Also, did these 533 kids who were the product of artificial insemination all not have fathers growing up?
Only 140 or so end up suing him. It’s not known whether they have fathers, but they all know they were the product of artificial insemination.
I don’t want to ruin it for everyone, but on his journey to find his children he actually ends up finding something else … himself.
Harumphh… got me.
I like the idea of Vince Vaughn playing a character with a lot of spunk.
Hey… if he could convince all of his kids to give a dollar a day, he’d be rich.
He’s changing those kid’s laaaves…no, they’re changing his.
They could have just put Chris Pratt in My Name is Earl… same idea, but no Vince Vaughn. Win win
I’m much more excited about Vaughn’s other summer movie: “Knock on Wood.” Vaughn plays Steven Wood, a former investment fund analyst turned carpenter who falls for Julie Ash (Jennifer Aniston), a divorcee with two small girls. Standing in the way? Julie’s ex-husband Charles Clarburn (Mark Whalberg) a former lumberjack who made millions clear cutting Brazilian rainforest. Tag line: Will they tie the knot?
But the music in the trailer is so inspiring.