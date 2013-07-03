Ready All the Boners: The Final Pacific Rim Trailer is Here

I finally received my press screening invite to Pacific Rim yesterday, and I got so excited that I drove down to the pet store and punched all the lizards, shouting “How you like that, Mr. Hitler!”
I think that’s a line from Red Tails, but like I said, I was excited. This is just the best premise for a summer movie, you guys. “So… what if some Godzillas came and we had to build Robot Jox to fight them?”
This latest trailer focuses a bit more on the Jox, er, pilots, especially lead dude Charlie Hunnam, who plays your typical brash upstart, who could realize his limitless potential if only he could just stop being so damned brash. “Have you got a mirror in your pants, kid? Because I see glimpses of myself in you.”
We also hear about the process of the “Neural Handshake” – ooh, tré scientifique – whereby “two pilots meld memories with the body of a machine. The deeper the bond, the better you fight.”
Who knew the robots were so emo?! “Look, son, it’s pretty straightforward: the more the bots can identify with you pissin’ your pants at sleepaway camp when you were 11, they better they’re gonna perform come lizard punchin’ time. Capisce?”
Anyway, I can’t wait for this movie. Ooh, I wonder if they ever let the Asian chick talk.
We’ve got the location of the monster’s portal and the means to seal it.
*flares nostrils*
I NEED MORE EVIDENCE, THEN WE TAKE IT TO THE TABLE.
but first we need to ruin the monster’s deal with the Irish!
I GOTTA FIGURE OUT WHO’S BEHIND THIS, BRO!
So the Jox pilots essentially work like they’re playing “Dance Dance Revolution?”
You neural five-finger discounted that joke straight out of my brain, dickweed.
Screeching wub-wub seems to follow Idris e’rywhere. It might be the thing I like best about him.
After all this hype if Idris Elba doesnt cancel the apocalypse I am gonna be pissed.
DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, THE APOCALYPSE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED!!!
Did Dr. Charlie Kelly invent the giant robots that are fighting the giant monsters? I mean, this is the guy who thought that the best way to get a cat out of a wall was to lure it out with another cat.
Kitten Mittons!
Celebration meal will of course be only the finest milk steak and jelly beans.
he finally figured out the most awesome way to go America all over everybody’s asses.
u had me at “robot rocket punching monsters” the dialogue could be god awful, but the fight scenes in the trailer means i cant rate this anything lower than a C+
I assume there will be much robro-walking.
So will Charlie Hunnam explain to the Asian chick how Pacman was originally called Puckman, coming from the Japanese phrase “Paku-paku”?
Isn’t that Michael Cera’s job?
At the subway station for Columbus Circle in NYC the entire hallway is covered in posters and videowalls for this. It looks so good. I need to grab a shitload of pictures before it comes down.
My biggest concern about this movie is how I’m possibly going to produce enough poop to mail a bag of it to everyone in American who didn’t see the movie if it doesn’t open to at least $70 million.
*locks arms*
Together…we shall poop.
I’ll buy $100 worth of taccos to keep you two bros pooping for years.
I know I’m supposed to suspend disbelief, but I just can’t accept that humans managed to build 250 foot tall robots (in a hurry because of monsters) that don’t break down instantly. I mean the average jet requires something like 25 hours of maintenance per flight hour. At the very least you’d need a crew of mechanics and engineers running around inside this robot fixing shit while it’s fighting.
Giant aliens from the sea? Sure. Giant, perfectly functional man-made robots built by the lowest bidder? Come on…
You are a bad person and should feel bad.
Word. My Roomba doesn’t work for shit and it’s not as if my floor is covered with boulders.
and there’s no way the Russian version doesn’t have a Yakov Smirnov GPS.
You are the both the AT&T of people and the reason we can’t have nice things
I know someone who works in aircraft maintenance; he has an enviable talent for making money and playing the system. He and his fellow crew might be claiming 25 hours of maintenance work per flight hour but I’d be amazed if that’s the case. It’s more likely that an hour is spent picking up litter, looking for debris and leaks and randomly tightening the odd bolt with a ratchet spanner. This guy also believes aliens built the pyramids and once on a packed train carriage voiced assertively for all to hear that certain ethnic groups should be used for fuel. This wasn’t mischief either, he meant it. He later involved a section of the same carriage in trying to name all four of the Banana Splits so he may not be representative of the industry. Still, I’d take my chances with the magically efficient robots than worry about what concerns real world maintenance practices.
And I have to get used to a new Asian chick now? Bai Ling’s nipples threatened to damage the flightsuit? Fuck that noise.
So… this is what Bang Bang did before meeting up with the Brothers Bloom?
They made a secret deal with the robot dry cleaners.
Eventually Hollytards will figure out that their aren’t enough 14yo boys with expendable income to make these quarter billion dollar CGI clusterfucks profitable and stop making them. Go back to making $30 million dollar clusterfucks, like Comando and Robocop n shit.
Robocop is whatever the opposite of a clusterfuck is. I don’t know, like, an awesomefuck? That should probably be a thing people say.
This makes me really excited for the alternate reality where Del Toro directed Hobbit.
But even more excited for the alternate reality where he directed At the Mountains of Madness (and the competing project, Prometheus, was cancelled).
I never understood how they were considered competing projects beyond being vaguely about “What if you could meet your creator and didn’t like what you found?” which is a pretty vague, broad question. Also, I don’t think Del Toro was going to write himself an entire cast full of retarded people, so, yeah, way different.
Or the alternate reality where I could go to Del Taco before seeing the Hobbit as one stand-alone film.
Here for Idris and nothing else.
Related: Luther was fucking NUTS last night.
By the way, my pregnant wife told me I could smoke a doob and she’ll take me to this movie for my birthday gift. I told her as long as I get to yell out “pew! pew!” and “BLAH!” and “KABLACH!” it’s a deal. Marriage is great.
I cannot wait to sound like a 5 year old at the end of the movie when I’m all like “Did you see that part where the robot when BOOM! then pew pew followed by a Haduken? That was amazeballs!”
Fun fact: Asians now call Double Penetration, the “Plural Hanshake”
Welp i spelled handshake wrong, but I actually think this works even better
I agree. It explains why they call single penetration the Hansolo.
Pacific Rimjob?
Does the movie at least explain why Earth needed giant fucking robots? I mean, you know, instead of just firing a shitload of the biggest missiles we’ve already got at the monsters.
Bro, if you even have to ask that question…
I just want to know that Del Toro at least took a second to think about it.
That was my thought too? I’m all for giant robots punching shit, but wouldn’t a cruise missile have been cheaper and just as effective. Probably be a shorter less exciting movie, but more logical. Ah fuck it, this one has robots punching shit! I am there.
PRODUCER: (sniffles, rubs gums) So, these giant lizard monsters rise from the Pacific.
STUDIO EXEC: (snorts cocaine) Like Godzilla?
PROD: No man, fucking bigger.
EXEC: So how do they beat them?
PROD: You know how the US Military has trillions of dollars worth of planes that are capable of accurately delivering inconceivable amounts of destructive payload?
EXEC: (stares at Producer blankly while chewing his lips)
PROD: (reads sext message from underage Disney star, snorts HUGE line of cocaine) Fuck it, they build giant fighting robots on short notice that are controlled by not one but TWO soldiers. I’m thinking Taylor Lautner and Alex Pettyfur.
EXEC: I think I just burst a vein in my cock. BRING ME MY XANAX
Looking good, Louis. One problem–no way the exec doesn’t already have Xanax on his desk, most likely in a Vin Diesel Pez dispenser.
Giant Robots vs Giant Monsters > think
Btw, thanks to Vince for the template on how to write Hollywood exec meeting dialog.
I just can’t watch the trailer… I am already sold. They had me before at “battleship baseball bat.”
I don’t think anyone is squinting at the helicopter wash. Pretty sure that’s how asians look. Well, except for in Cloud Atlas.
Goddammit I’m excited for this. (Even if I do feel turncoat-ish. I railed against those Transformers movies hard, you guys. And Godzilla 2000, too.)
Wait no, just Godzilla. With Matthew Broderick and Jean Reno, and shit.
Though they’re making another of those!? Won’t have giant robots, ain’t care.
With the sound track and the design of the flight suits, I expect the working title to have been “The Skrillex Monsters vs. the Daft Punk Robots”. Then they just shortened it to “Intergalactic”.
So, it’s Neon Genesis Evangelion, but… for bros?
No matter how many awesome movies he stars in that dude will always be known as Stringer Bell.
Anybody else think it weird that the crew from The Perfect Storm shows up halfway through that trailer?