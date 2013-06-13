Michael Cera plays a weird, fruity psycho in ‘Magic Magic’

Few people I write about inspire as much passionate hatred as Michael Cera, which sort of bums me out because I truly believe that there aren’t many comedy actors out there who can pull off the kinds of scenes he can. I assume most of the hate comes from him playing a lot of similar characters (a complaint no one makes about Jack Nicholson), but as if to throw the haters a bone, here’s Cera playing a weird, fruity, drunken ex-pat in Chile who becomes some kind of fatal attraction for Juno Temple in director Sebastián Silva’s Magic Magic, which played at Sundance and hits DVD August 6th. At least it’s a departure, right? And don’t tell me Michael Cera isn’t totally pulling off creepy here.
Incidentally, “Hey, you wanna come pull off creepy?” is one of my favorite pick-up lines.
FYI, Cera and Silva have another collaboration, Crystal Fairy, getting a limited theatrical run from IFC in July.
[hat tip: SlashFilm]
Crystal Fairy is familiar to the Coke Wizard.
Nevermind his acting, that hair is terrifying.
I can’t hate on Cera. I once saw someone refer to him as the new Bob Newhart and while I wouldn’t go that far I don’t think that’s too much of a stretch.
I think that’s a great comparison.
You can’t tell me that movie doesn’t look watchable. Well, maybe you can, but you’d be wrong.
Aw, I could never hate George Maharis.
So it’s a documentary?
I do love Michael Cera. But that trailer is not so good… from what I saw he could easily just be retarded instead of obsessed (or whatever it is he’s supposed to be).
Initially maybe, but by the end of it. I think it is all creepy.
What’s the difference, I say.
I’m down for this. It’s nice to see those smug parrots finally get their due.
Like 63% of creepy is neck angle.
Exactly. Everyone looks creepy looking up with their head tilted down 45 degrees.
He is great actor
I never understood all of the Cera hate. So he plays the same role a lot, who gives a shit? So do about 100 other actors in Hollywood. Like Vince said, he pulls off wildly uncomfortable lines and scenes like no other.
“I’m not going anywhere until you sink your filthy dick in this tomato.”
Dude has done other stuff too.
Don’t understand the hate at all except that he must rub people teh wrong way, like he’s a weird unadorable hipster zooey deschanel.
Dude is p funny.
HAHAHA. Oh goodness that was hilarious. That was fake right? It reminds me of Macaulay Culkin’s hilarious psycho turn in The Good Son.
Hey hey, what the shit? I didn’t authorize Michael Cera to use my Facebook profile photo like that!
I’ve never understood the hate either. When you look at the dude’s filmography, it’s honestly pretty great, and he’s usually the only person who could have pulled off the role that way. See: Arrested Development, Superbad, Youth In Revolt, Scott Pilgrim, etc.
I like Cera. I guess my issue is, I feel like my little sister could stomp the shit out of him. So him being creepy, OK. But if he crossed the line he would get fucked up.
Malkovich is the only Ive seen that really pulls off effeminate psycho.
I dont know, just bought this new mid-drift mesh football jersey and Im really bro’n out.
Michael Cera IS funny….the problem isn’t that he plays the same characters, the problem NOW is that he did try and branch out, and the result is Magic Magic. This looks like one of the worst movies ever. I can’t wait to see it, but not in a good way.
But the bad part isn’t Cera.
– “Alisha, are you hypnotized?”
– ” Yes.”
Best lines EVER.
After watching This is the End and finding Cera’s amazing cocaine habit, maybe this movie is a biopic of the Coke Wizard of the great Quentin Tarantino?
he was so fucking good in that. I loved it.
Crystal Fairy is terrible, BTW. Cera plays a bizarro version of himself as an boorish American that I wanted to punch repeatedly in the face every time he’s on screen. If this is what Chileans think Americans are like, then … well… something. You shouldn’t travel to Chile?
Anyway, Maizy from Uncle Buck was just a bad (as the title character.)
I’m not a Michael Cera super-hater but even if I was, in this film I would definitely be rooting for him over the insufferable Juno Temple. Ideally the movie would be 90 minutes of them stabbing each other with scissors.
I used to have a sweater like that.
I loved it.
Cera kills it in This Is The End. Holy shit he was great.
Here’s Cera playing a weird, fruity, drunken ex-pat in Chile who becomes some kind of fatal attraction for Juno Temple? JUNO Temple? JUNO!
I will absolutely see this film and I will pretend it is a sequel. Should make it far more entertaining than it is.
When I first read this I thought it said “Magic Mike” and now all I can think of is Michael Cera playing a stripper and how amazing that would be.
Never understand the Cera hate. What’s wrong with being a character actor? Sure he doesn’t have much range (although he does indeed pull off the creepy thing very well in this trailer), but since when is that a requirement for everyone?