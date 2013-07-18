Sex, Drugs, and Decapitations: New Teaser for ‘The Counselor’

There aren’t too many movies coming out that have me more embonered than The Counselor, which Ridley Scott is directing from a script by Cormac McCarthy. Which McCarthy formatted non-traditionally, as per the Cormac McCarthy manual of style, which is just a picture of Cormac McCarthy flipping everyone the bird. Opening October 25th, it stars Michael F. Assbender as a lawyer who gets sucked into the drug underworld when he partners with Javier Bardem’s Brian Grazer-inspired “Reiner” on a $20 million coke deal. Hobo-hair Brad Pitt fits in there somewhere as well, possibly just to read everyone a weird poem he wrote about perfume.
The new teaser has a lot of the same footage as the last one, including the centerpiece shot of a motorcyclist getting presumably decapitated by a high-tension wire strung across the roadway (YES, OH GOD YES JUST TAKE MY MONEY NOW), plus additional new footage of Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz getting all lesbo-erotic by the pool. This time with a lingering shot of Cameron Diaz’s cheetah-spot back tat, mee-yow (that’s what I’m supposed to say, right?).
I tried to give a girl a pearl cheetah once, but the antelope ran away.
Fist!
damn… i was hoping for an Archer’s Pam Poovey back tat…
[cdn.uproxx.com]
I don’t think ‘tramp stamp’ is appropriate reference when the stamped tramp is already a clear example of a slut. Then it’s just icing on the crack, ya?
Too big to be a tramp stamp. Maybe a ‘slattern pattern’?
Trollop dollop?
Mattress back map?
Hag tag?
Something to concentrate on for 27 seconds.
There’s something about Cameron Diaz. Like you see her and you’re like, “Wow, that’s a very attractive and incredibly sexy woman.” Then she speaks and you see her face and you’re reminded of the monsters that used to reside in your closet when you were 5 years old.
For me its when she smiles. I hear the Jaws music in my head.
Javier Bardem is on a constant search for roles where his hair is awful.
That’s called gravitas and craft, yo!
He’s giving Nick Cage a good run for his money.
Nic Cage is head and shoulders above everyone else in that regard.
So Brad is playing another ancillary role in a movie about a big coke deal? Is this a big callback to his early career as a trolling tactic?
Nice to see the Inception BRAAHHM is still getting work.
“including the centerpiece shot of a motorcyclist getting presumably decapitated by a high-tension wire strung across the roadway”
Time to watch Scwarzenegger’s 1986 flick Raw Deal (again). It’s got a scene like that in it, if memory serves.
I really want this to be good so Ridley can be in my good graces again. Can’t go wrong with Cormac McCarthy for source material. I think I was in a mind-blown induced coma for a month after reading Blood Meridian.
Have you read McCarthy’s Children of God? Daaaaaaaaamn.
@Iron Mike No I haven’t. I’ll check it out. I’ve read his “Border Trilogy”, Blood Meridian and No Country For Old Men. I haven’t read any of his work he wrote before Blood Meridian. That guy has a command on language that is just staggering.
“Child of God”* and this movie looks like it will be terrible.
that really says “golden globe nominee” cameron diaz lol
How many times did you have to say to yourself “I’m just kidding” in a spanish accent to get that last line right?
Cameron Diaz? Didn’t Ridley learn anything from Martin Scorsese’s GANGS OF NEW YORK mistake?
I will gladly part with my money to see that film.