Eva Green’s Awesome Boob Poster Got Banned On Account Of Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs

Senior Editor
05.29.14 96 Comments

In a brilliant bit of marketing, The Weinstein Company/Dimension Films released an awesomely boobular poster for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For featuring Eva Green’s awesome boobs, probably figuring it would get get banned all along, then sent it out as a press release when the MPAA banned it. I hate being manipulated by studio marketing departments, but then I saw Eva Green’s awesome boobs and I was like “Oh, I’ll play your game, you rogues.”

We’re told the poster was disapproved by the MPAA “for nudity — curve of under breast and dark nipple/areola circle visible through sheer gown.” [PageSix]

F*CK YEAH IT WAS, BRO, UP TOP! (*chugs Natty, holds hand up for high five*)

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, stars Eva Green and (*car horn*), and hits select theaters on the (*toilet flush*) of (*armpit fart*).

Eva Green’s awesome boobs are currently starring in a Google Image Search near you. Safesearch may be turned off, but I’m not.

TAGSboobsEVA GREENEVA GREEN'S AWESOME BOOBSSIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR

