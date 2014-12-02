Mr. Skin’s Top Nude Scenes Of 2014 And Worst Puns

Here’s the list from Mr. Skin, to get you all excited, along with the worst pun for each entry to kill your erection.
1. Alexandra Daddario in True Detective. “Alexandra wasn’t on anyone’s radar a year ago, but thanks to her fully nude debut- including some lip-smacking lower frontal...” Wow, I didn’t think I could be nauseous while picturing Alexandra D’addario, thanks, Mr. Skin.
2. Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin. “It was the nude debut everyone was waiting for, and absolutely no one thought it would end up being as spec-rack-ular as it was!”
3. Eva Green in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For; Eva Green in 300: Rise Of An Empire. “That topless turn caused more than an empire to rise!”; “Eva is certainly a dame to spill for!”
4. Stacy Martin in Nymphomaniac. “Our diagnosis is that Stacy is a Skinphomaniac!”
5. Olivia Wilde in Third Person. “Olivia attempts to seduce a married Liam Neeson by dropping her towel and showing off her glorious hoots and glutes! Hey, it’s not like her name is Olivia Mild!”
6. Lizzy Caplan in Masters of Sex. “Playing one half of the sex research team Masters and Johnson, Lizzy was tireless in showing T&A for science. It’ll have you Mastering your Johnson!”
7. Keri Russell in The Americans. “Check and see if Keri Russell’d up something in your pants!”
8. Nathalie Emmanuel in Game of Thrones. “Looks like she’s a member of House Stark… Stark Naked!”
9. Shailene Woodley in White Bird in a Blizzard. “Baring her beauties for the second time in as many years, Shailene showed off her sensational sweater pups while getting busy all over the house! Ms. Woodley always manages to give us a woody!”
10. Cameron Diaz in Sex Tape. “Once it was uploaded to the cloud, it was downloaded to guy’s hard drives all across the land!”
It’s impressive how well Mr. Skin’s ear-splittingly flat Chicago accent comes through just in text. If I were ranking his puns, I’d say “lip-smacking lower frontal” is definitely the most vomit-inducing, while “hoots and gloots,” while far less evocative, is almost as disconcerting.
As far as his choices, there were a few notable snubs. Obviously, Ben Affleck’s dong, but Mr. Skin has a whole separate site for dongs (don’t worry, the puns are just as gross). Now then:
- Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl. As Frotcast Brendan said, “At first I was like, ‘is that the girl from the Blurred Lines video?’ and then she took her shirt off and I was like ‘That’s definitely the girl from the Blurred Lines video.'”
- Caitlin Fitzgerald in Masters of Sex. Don’t get me wrong, I love Lizzy Caplan, but she wasn’t the only one naked on that show.
- Reese Witherspoon in Wild. She really wants that second Oscar.
- Ashley Greene in that awful Zach Braff movie, Wish I Was Here. She wasn’t “naked” per se, but she was as visible as Cameron Diaz in Sex Tape.
Additionally, I’d award Turn the show that most desperately needed to be picked up by a network that allows nudity, but I suppose that’s neither here nor there.
Any that I missed? Haha, just kidding, I’m sure you’ll tell me.
Was going to chastise Monsieur Skin for overlooking the double-D in Daddario, but nope, there it is.
Nice call on Mrs. Masters, she waited a while to show it, but when she did, whoo boy.
That Keri Russell one just slayed me. Well done.
“Looks like she’s a member of House Stark… Stark Naked!”
Genius.
Mr. Skin puns are the R-rated equivalent of dumb dad jokes. Pervy uncle jokes?
Pervy uncle without all the turning around and having his dong hit you in the cheek every Thanksgiving when he stays overnight because he had a little too much to drink.
Wow…that got dark.
What’s the matter JTRO, you never had to play with Daddy’s Elephant when you were a kid?
I mean, really read what he says. It’s an extra level of douchebag. He’s clearly Pervy Drunk Uncle jokes.
I won’t quibble with that ranking, but the other girl not named Michelle Monaghan had a pretty fantastic nude scene, as well.
I thought you meant Ann Dowd.
Is Banshee back yet? And Lili Simmons is all sorts of fantastic.
[www.youtube.com]
That Daddario pun made me physically sick because now I have Woody Harrelson’s face in my head :(
And yeah, its bullshit that Emily Rajsafkafkwoski didn’t make this very prestigious list. She was born to play the “Ohhhhhh of course she would cheat on his already hot wife for that” role.
This list probably lost a lot of its luster because of the Fappening. Abigail Spencer should probably win this after her home video performance(s).
Spencer is apparently in season 2 of True Detective. So.
That doesn’t assure anything. Jlaw isn’t about to do nudity but we all know what she looks like. And if we include that, btw, she wins.
Emily’s scene in Gone Girl wasn’t as awe-inspiring as Alex’s. It was fairly dark and the angle along with it didn’t help matters.
Abigail Spencer won the Internet with those videos. No contest.
Mr. Skin did nude scenes in 2014? And more than one? Nice.
Am I the only one who has not seen any of these TV Shows or Movies?
Don’t worry bro, there a few here that I haven’t seen myself either.
Consider this a masturbation to do list. You could do worse.
“It’s called ‘Lip-Smacking’, and your kids could be doing it with the family canoe paddle. We reveal the tingling details, tonight at 11.”
Fuck Mr. Skin
Eva Green’s nipples were cgi in parts of Sin City. Even in the see through material.
But she did get naked and fuck an invisible so hard that seeing it killed someone in Penny Dreadful. She belongs here, but not for Sin City.
The hate fuck in 300 was so ridiculous it was funny. She’s got fantastic bewbs.
I forgot about that movie, but yes, you are right.
She deserves to be on this list for Penny Dreadful and that, not Sin City.
does keri russell really count? it was just her ass.
and is cameron diaz really nude in sex tape?
Scarlett Johansson is not hot. Her naked body is a yawn.
Alexandra Daddario on the other hand: HOLY SH*T!
No. They don’t even have the same name.
WWTDD guy: Brendon
Frotcast future NFL HoFer: Brendan.
I think the Nymphomaniac one is the most confusing because that’s already a sexy word!
It’s interesting how much less controversy Mr. Skin’s top 10 generates than other critic’s.
Because we all win with this list.
Not gonna lie, I expected 100 comments on this post discussing the legitimacy of the selections like last year’s, but it seems pretty cut and dry this go around.
It being my weiner :-/
All implants should aspire to look as good as Olivia Wilde’s
Pregnancy tits
Martin I swear I saw pics of her quite a while before pregnancy that showed mega increased heft. I could be wrong of course.
That sucks. I totally dug her look in Alpha Dog.
Daddario’s nude scene was so powerful that no one saw a naked Jerry Stiller in the background making a filipino boy punch him in the nuts with a can of pinto beans.
You’re right. I missed that.
Yeah I cant believe Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t second on that list. I know she’s naked everywhere, but her breasts are about as perfect as breasts get.
Yeah, her being omitted is bullshit. But then again, if she’s on the list, the list isn’t very controversial and nobody talks about it.
I guess you can she, she was omitted for our sins.
Her breasts weren’t as clearly seen as ScarJo’s or Alex DD’s. I mean it wasn’t a spectacularly visible and/or lengthy nude scene.
I kind of laughed at “Mastering your Johnson.” I agree with this list. Watching True Detective I knew AD was giving us first ballot HOF, walk off material.
I thought WWTDD guy Brendon was writing a bit for FilmDrunk last Spring and Summer?
Good lord that’s a ridiculous amount of underboob.
Damn, the Br(a)nd(e)n controversy lives! This has been discussed multiple times now on the Frot. It’s starting to take on Richard Gere gerbil levels of absurdity at this point.
Wait, Mr. Skin missed the obvious “Woodley woody” joke? What the heck? Even a nun would be disappointed.
