MTV Has Announced Its Top 10 Movies Of The Year

It’s time for the mainstream media’s year-end lists to start pouring in, and among the first with its list of the best movies of 2013 is MTV, which isn’t necessarily the first outlet that we think of when it comes to picking quality, artistic films. But that’s mostly because MTV isn’t looking for the traditional definition of “best,” as much as the network that used to play music videos was looking for “the ones we really love” and “the films that don’t feel like anything else we saw this year.” From the heart, bros, just how it should be done.
So at the end of the day, which movie is MTV’s best of 2013 and therefore the early frontrunner to take home the golden popcorn, as (presumably) presented by Lorde and BooBoo Stewart next year?
1. Gravity
… when “Gravity” actually opened in theaters with that massive first look at the Earth and the little, insignificant beings floating above it, there was just silence. Audiences watched, completely wrapped up in what they were seeing, trying to figure out how they could be seeing it, and promising to tell everyone they knew about it. Alfonso Cuarón, Sandra Bullock, George Clooney and the crew may have killed the “TV is the new cinema” argument in one fell swoop. – Kevin P. Sullivan
As for the rest of the list…
2. This is the End
3. Wolf of Wall Street
4. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
5. Iron Man 3
6. 12 Years a Slave
7. American Hustle
8. Spring Breakers
9. World War Z
10. The World’s End
That’s a mixed bag right there, sure to get people of all ages arguing. For example, I guarantee there’s a teenager out there somewhere in a YOLO tank top and neon yellow wayfarers Tweeting to his bros about what bullsh*t it is that Spring Breakers finished behind 12 Years a Slave. “This is f*cked up,” he writes, adding, “What did the slaves ever do that was better than Vanessa Hudgens?” Prove me wrong, youth of America.
It’s actually a decent list, and I will lay hands to anyone who believes Spring Breakers belongs in the top 10, unless it’s top 10 movies I hated but can still masturbate to.
I believe Vince put ’12 years a slave’ on his own version of that list.
It’s a Top 10 of the year for me, and not in any ironic or meta way.
It would be in my top 3, sincerely.
I’ve said it before, but Snooki looks more and more like a Cygnoid from Futurama every day.
I wish MTV would stop trying to be the voice of a generation and settle in to “I binge watch this at the gym” channel that it has become
Vaguely on-topic:
I was really confused about MTV until I read the oral history of it (I Want My MTV). It’s pretty good ta showing you the path of how it got from there to here. It’s a channel for 11-14 year old girls now.
The summary of the story is that they realized showing music videos isn’t very profitable because to sell advertising space you need to prove that people tune in then don’t change the channel for extended periods. People apparently changed all the time when a song they didn’t like came on. When they had their first 30-minute show (Remote Control), ratings went through the roof. It doesn’t take long to get from that to where we are now.
Not an exaggeration, their synopsis looks like it was written by one of the ESL kids I used to teach, he after struggled to complete his first ever cohesive paragraph.
“after he” … yeah, I didn’t really educate them well.
Hey man, just have to stay one lesson ahead of the kids.
Are you trying to say yolo t-shirts aren’t BALLER AS HELL!
I recently watch Spring Breakers and I can honestly say I thought that was the worst movie I have ever seen. And that says something because I have practiced many a wrist exercises while looking at Gomez and Hudgens.
“12 Years a Slave” was MTV putting on their black Ray Ban glasses and saying “See!? We’re better than you!”.
Not terrible. I was genuinely completely shocked when I clicked on this and #1 wasn’t The Hunger Games.
Regular man 3 suck ass
sucked ass
Is there still time for them to bump one of those and include Fast & Furious 6, ya know, to cash in on Paul Walker’s death?
that slave movie aside, i have zero problems with that list.
I’ll put $50 on the fact you didn’t see it.
Not defending it, just pointing out the obvious.
either did 50% of the people putting it in their top 10 so it evens out.
Other than “This Is The End” belonging nowhere near any Top 10 lists, this one isn’t bad.
I really enjoyed This is the End. it was great entertainment. I probably only saw like 6 movies in the theater this year, and it was one of them (I had a kid earlier this year, so that should clarify the low number and value of that time).
In fact, I saw 4 of the movies on this list in the theater, and enjoyed them thoroughly. It will be five when I catch American Hustle at my earliest opportunity (Wolf might have to wait for on demand).
It’s a shame they’re not actually acknowledging great writing.
Because if they did then the best-written movie of the year, THE WORLD’S END, would have won.
World’s End was the tits. I can watch Simon Pegg read the phone book & give him all the awards.
Nothing will touch Shaun of the Dead, but it was great.
Not as good as Shaun of the Dead of Hot Fuzz but entertaining.
The bros will be fine…they’ve got two Jennifer Lawrence movies and a bikini flick with Franco.
‘What about Dave, dude? Why no movies with him? We fist-bumped once, he’s hella cool.’