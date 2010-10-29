Mystery of the time-traveling, 1928 cell phone solved

In a shocking twist, the vagrant-looking guy from the 1928 Charlie Chaplin footage may not have actually been a time-traveler talking on a cell phone. Live Science says the guy was probably just holding an old-timey hearing aide.

What [Insanely long-winded] Irish filmmaker George Clarke didn’t consider was that a simple ear trumpet could still explain it all, said hearing device historians.

“As you can tell from these pictures, old-fashioned mechanical or resonating hearing aids were not necessarily long and rounded,” said Philip Skroska, an archivist at the Bernard Becker Medical Library of Washington University in St. Louis.

“Short, compact rectangular forms were not unusual.” In other words, they could look something like a cell phone to imaginative YouTube viewers in the 21st century. [LiveScience]

