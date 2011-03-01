Natalie Portman Hangovers fashion designer after he Mel Gibsons himself

Christian Dior head fashion designer John Galliano was arrested Thursday night in Paris for allegedly making anti-semitic remarks, which is illegal there (grrr, fight Fascism with Fascism!). Later, in what they claim was a separate incident, The Sun obtained video of a drunken Galliano at the same cafe, telling some women “I love Hitler.” Natalie Portman had been the spokesperson for Dior perfume, saying as recently as December:
“One of the things that’s been so nice is that Dior made all of the shoes for me with no animals and no leather or anything because I don’t wear any leather… They remade all my shoes so I can wear Dior shoes without taking lives.”
UPDATE: Here’s what Galliano said precipitating his arrest, according to the report:
In her statement to police, Bloch, who is not Jewish, alleged that Galliano screamed at her, “Dirty Jew face, you should be dead,” and told her to “shut your mouth, dirty bitch, I can’t stand your dirty whore voice.” As for Virgitti, who is of Asian descent, Bloch says Galliano yelled, “You f*cking Asian bastard, I’ll kill you!” He then returned his attention to Bloch. “You’re so ugly I can’t bear looking at you. You’re wearing cheap boots, cheap thigh boots. You’ve got no hair, your eyebrows are ugly, you’re ugly, you’re nothing but a whore.” And for his finale, Bloch — whom witnesses reported initially mistook Galliano for a homeless person, perhaps angering him — says Galliano yelled, “I am the designer John Galliano!” and struck a pose. [NYDailyNews]
Once Portman had seen the tapes, she released the predictable statement:
“I am deeply shocked and disgusted by the video of John Galliano’s comments that surfaced today. In light of this video, and as an individual who is proud to be Jewish, I will not be associated with Mr. Galliano in any way. I hope at the very least, these terrible comments remind us to reflect and act upon combating these still-existing prejudices that are the opposite of all that is beautiful.” [NYTimes]
“As a proud Jew whose real last name is ‘Hershlag’, who took a less-Jewy sounding name, I condemn these remarks…” Sorry, couldn’t resist. Anyway, Galliano has since been fired:
(his Hitler rant starts at 55 seconds)
Dior President and CEO Sidney Toledano, however, has been outspoken about his sentiments on the matter, telling press in a statement released on Tuesday: “I condemn most firmly the statements made by John Galliano which are a total contradiction with the essential values that have always been defended by the House of Christian Dior.”
I hate to be put in the position of Hitler-lover defender here, but it always seems a little hypocritical to me when a guy is allowed to be a fabulously batsh*t nutjob as long as he keeps his mouth shut and keeps making clothes, but the minute his Tourette’s manifests itself in something racial, he’s a pariah who has to kept in a Gollum cage away from the beautiful people. Oh my bad, you guys, who could ever have known this guy was a nutjob? No one saw this coming, I’m sure.
Of course a gay fashion designer loves Hitler. The Nazis had fabulous uniforms designed by Hugo Boss.
Also in response, Michael Bay has changed the name of his Volkswagen to Baumblebee.
the minute his Tourette’s manifests itself in something racial, he’s a pariah who has to kept in a Gollum cage away from the beautiful people
Whenever Gollum was in “captivity” (be it by Mordor or Aragorn, or (briefly) by Sam and Frodo, or the Gondorians), he was often bound by ropes or chain, but never truly caged. In fact, the only documented source of “caged” captivity was Thorin…
*phoot phoot!*
*two small darts hit the Klingon in the neck, as He falls to the ground a curly haired shadow skulks away*
They remade all my shoes so I can wear Dior shoes without taking lives.
She’d better throw away her Dior lampshades while she’s at it.
The Mighty Feklahr can understand if she don’t wanna wear their shoes any more, but why did she have to throw out all of His Rainbow and Black Sababath albums???
Seriously, though, what is this yIntaghs position?
I love Hitler because he would have killed all the Jews, leaving fashionista fags like me free to fabulously buttfuck all over Europe!
Say what you will but Hitler did know fashion. Underpants above the belt line would surely get you that train ride and forced sterilization.
a total contradiction with the essential values that have always been defended by the House of Christian Dior.
Ah yes, I’m sure good old Christian ‘dressmaker to the Reich’s leading ladies’ Dior would be absolutely mortified, had he been alive to hear this.
Galliano: Oh, its real leather Natalie, just not animal
maybe he should have raped a child instead, then natalie would have rushed to his defense..
Portman should’ve suspected something was not right with Galliano when he handed her a perfume labeled “Final Solution”
Natalie Portman was initially fooled into liking Galliano because she mistook him for Guy Fawkes
Whenever Gollum was in “captivity” (be it by Mordor or Aragorn, or (briefly) by Sam and Frodo, or the Gondorians), he was often bound by ropes or chain, but never truly caged.
You forgot
PolandMirkwood!
Portman shouldn’t have signed with the fashion house that has “Christian” in its name.
Asher-more like “Gay Butt-Fawkes”! IsHerite?
In France, it’s only offensive if you say “Jew face” to a non-Jew. If you say it to the President, jew face the death penalty.
OK congratulations you win I just laughed out loud at work at a butt sex joke hah
The French military would never do anything offensive.
Portman (real name: Chad Farthouse) was so offended she removed the wee beret from her Oscar.
Portman (real name: Dick Whitman) is so angry at the French she has started to call her “Professional” director Luke Benson.
Galliano has already been offered the lead role on Jew and a Half Men.
What’s with Galliano’s hairnet? Did he just come from his day job at White Castle?
Galliano’s gonna be disappointed when he finds out prison inmates don’t use lube no matter how politely you ask
I don’t remember my grandmother and grandfather, with all their stories of surviving the holocaust, mentioning that Hitler was down with the brown pound.
[Crashes glider into hedgerow]
He named his sock Hitler? Odd.
French Ambassador: “Antisemitism and praising of Hitler will not be tolerated in France. We will aggressively pursue and arrest any offenders. (*Sees veiled Muslim woman nearby*)HEY! YOU GET THAT SHIT OFF YOUR FACE RIGHT NOW, YOU FILTHY SANDNIGGER! Where was I? Oh yeah, France is a model of tolerance and enlightenment for the rest of the world to admire and emulate.”
+1 for Moose
Well now that’s just crossing the Maginot Line. Or, going around it.
Mimes. Go fuck yourself France.
If Ms. Portman ever does want to handle a haute couture hot potato I’ve got a little something for her.
(prostate. changes in silhouette and texture yearly. sadface.jpg)
I’m glad Hershey gets to feel indignant about her awesome animal-free shoes
Galliano is just drunk on his own (undeserved) fame. And probably Galliano. Narcissistic cunt.
Maybe he was being sarcastic? I can never tell with gay guys. I sashayed around in a cape for two weeks because the square-jawed charlatan who sold it to me said I looked “ferosh.”
Trust Him, the Nazis had a word for guys like Galliano: wunderfag.
If you think about it, he has a salient point. How can you Nazi it?
Perchance he is one of those tea bagger dipshits and by “Hitler” he means Obama.
When asked for comment on Galliano’s seemingly crazy outbursts, Charlie Sheen was quoted as saying, “Pfft, amateur.”
Or just any partisan dipshit
That guy is such a baguette.
Galliano attempted to have Bloch arrested, but was exasperated upon hearing that the Fashion Police did not exist.
Maybe Galliano can revamp the wardrobes for the neo-Nazi movement now that he’s out of a job. I mean, compared to the original Nazis, they clearly have little fashion sense and could use the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy treatment.
Galliano: I love Hitler.
Bloch: Are you blond?
Galliano: No, but gay gypsies held a similarly lofty status under the hierarchy of the 3rd Reich… You stupid ugly bitch.
People forget about all the good things Hitler did
Jew up!
I asked Galliano about his “dirty Jew face” remark, did he mean she had a Jew face that was dirty or that she had the face of a dirty Jew. In response, he swatted me with his rake, screamed, “Lose five pounds, you disgusting fat-butt!” and stomped away in a huff.
This never would have happend if Nat and Mila had gone full on explicit during the Black Swan pussy eating scene.
But Vince, what does Ben think about the anti-semitism? Ben.. so hot right now… on the frotcast.
Interesting how he “struck a pose” to identify himself as “famous” fashion designer; does anyone here do that? If so; what is the ‘I’m an engineer!’ pose, the ‘I’m IT’ pose, etc.
/damn, another Moose in here, and he’s goooood.
What do you get when you combine Galliano and Hitler?
One full mustache.