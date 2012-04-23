Netflix CEO earned $9.3 million for being a giant screw-up last year

If you remember the name Reed Hastings, it’s probably from those videos he made last year explaining why Netflix was splitting into two companies for DVD and streaming, giving the new one the torn-from-1998 name “Qwikster.” He later had to scrap the plan, which was a shame, because I really believed him when he said “We chose the name Qwikster because it refers to quick delivery. ” As a result, the company’s stock fell 77% from July to the end of 2011. Anyway, that guy earned $9.3 million last year, up 68% from the year before. Must be nice.
Hastings’ 2011 salary was $500,000, virtually the same as in 2010. However, the value he realized from exercising stock options grew to $8.8 million from $5 million. His total compensation for the year was just under $9.3 million, compared with $5.5 million in 2010 [a 68% increase].
Subscriber losses and strategic missteps will result in a pay cut this year. Netflix noted in its filing that 2012 “compensation for Mr. Hastings has been reduced in light of the Company’s performance in 2011.” As a result, the initial value of his stock option allowance — the final value of which is realized when he exercises them — was cut in half from $3 million in 2011 to $1.5 million this year. Hastings’ salary will remain the same.
The Los Gatos, Calif., company lost 800,000 U.S. subscribers during the third quarter and its stock fell 77% from July to the end of 2011. It gained back 610,000 subscribers during the fourth quarter, however, and Netflix shares are up more than 50% so far this year.
All of Netflix’s senior executives except the CEO will receive pay increases in 2012, leaving Hastings as the only one to take a hit for the company’s missteps last year. [LATimes]
If my math serves, and I’m sure it doesn’t, that means the value of the company is still down 27% from last July, and all the execs except Reed are still getting raises. You can’t see it, but the invisible hand of the market is totally dismissively wanking right now.
Math note: I think the numbers refer to different points in time. Assume June 2011 Netflix shares were worth $1. Losing 77% of value makes them worth 23 cents each. Gaining 50% on that makes them worth 34.5 cents — still down 65.5 percent from June 2011.
[Shoves self into locker, administers rear admiral.]
ah, to be a CEO. the greatest snowjob in the history of history.
He got that raise for adding Archer to Netflix live.
tyrone’s right, netflix is still down about 2/3 of it’s peak value. so hastings is getting paid mucho millios for presiding over the loss of about 10 Billion (with a B) in market value. of course, the company was worth zero dollars when he started it so in some ways its just defered payment, but still.
Can’t wait to see how he screws up the company this year.
Not to get all finance-y, but saying that he made $9.3M because he exercised $8.8M in stock options is pretty stupid. He already owned the options that he exercised, so it’s not as if he was just given a pile of stock last year. Exercising them means he actually has to come up with some cash to buy the shares; the actual cash he received from Netflix was $500,000.
Netflix!? More like Nextflix please.
Still no word on Netflixxx, the porn-order website? Don’t worry, I have a whole slew of names for it if “Netflixxx” doesn’t work out…
ad after after netflix released their first quarter earnings report the company lost about another billion in after hours trading.
anyway, who says high finance and jerk off jokes dont mix well. vince, pleae keep things pointed in the exciting new direction that ForbesDrunk is headed.
I’m just happy that their business plan remains “The complete and utter destruction of the idea which started this company and is the only service we provide with a modicum of competence, mail order rental of dvds and blurays.” I always look for service providers that will cease providing their services.
I had no idea that Netflix was an American mortgage company. How else to explain Hastings’ earnings having no relation whatsoever to the company’s actual business?