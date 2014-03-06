New Clip From ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ Stars Georges St. Pierre As ‘Batroc The Leaper’

It’s funny to me that Marvel would cast recently retired UFC welterweight champion as a villain in Captain America: Winter Soldier, because GRRR, FIGHTERS ARE SCARY! Because GSP’s appeal as a fighter has always been that he plays against type, that he seems like such a sweet, humble guy who nonetheless kicks people’s asses for a living (or at least gives them an aggressive smothering).
Then again, it does make a sort of sense that “Captain America” would have a nemesis who’s Fronch-Canadiyaawn. “O, allo dere, Capton Amereeka. I yam just anjoyeeng zeez bookz ahnd free oonivarsal ‘ealthscare.”
Anyway, here’s GSP in Captain America: Winter Soldier, playing “Batroc the Leaper,” a guy “who’s got a rep for creating maximum casualties.”
Well yeah, that and, uh… leaping, I assume.
Anyone else think this looks like a network sitcom? But at least they squeezed in lots of touch-screen computers and people talking into their hands, I get real pissed if that doesn’t happen in an action movie.
Opens March 28th in the UK and most of Europe, April 4th in the US.
Why does Captain ‘Merica open abroad before here? Michael Bay would never let that happen.
He’s spreading democracy.
Captain AMERICA doesn’t open in AMERICA first.
Life, amirite?!?
I think the film will serve several terms across the world, then come back to America where it will get no support at all. #Topical
Marvel reached out to Andrei Arlovski, but he put the phone up to his ear too fast and knocked himself unconscious.
Marvel also reached out to War Machine, but his phone’s ringtone startled him and so he burnt down a police station.
I would pay good money to see War Machine and Christy Mack star in an updated version of Boris and Natasha from the Bullwinkle cartoons.
They then called Kalib Starnes and he sprinted out of the room.
Are we sure Batroc The Leaper wasn’t a Wonder Woman tv show villain? After seeing Martin Mull as Hamlin Rule, the evil flautist, I’ve been imagining all sorts of others.
So what does being a henchman for a super villain pay? I imagine there’s no medical or dental and certainly no 401k but the cash has to be nice right?
It’s a largely cash based “Independent contractor” so while Gross Income may be less you do Net more because if you are willing to work for a terrorist organization my guess is you probably are not reporting your taxes on a quarterly basis. Unless its a super organized group with a shell company then you get a pay check like everyone else but with a sweet title like “Senior V.P. of Special Operations”
Plus you get snazzy all black uniforms and headsets that feature a 5 second time delay.
I don’t follow UFC so I don’t know GSP and am trying to determine his accent based on Vince’s interpretation – is he French, German, Scottish or Newfie?
georges sawnt pee-yayr is from montree-awl keh-beck, canawduh
Then he’s from Mon-ray-all, Kay-beck, mon ami.
Stick to Affleck and Statham, Vince. It sounds like you’re getting the Canadians pissed off. At this rate, they’ll have all of their navy ships towed to Pearl Harbor. (Just 4 more to go.)
You mean our canoes, right? Some of us need those to get to work.
I thought you all skated to work? Or got pulled by dogs.
I am half Quebecois, half Newfie and this thread infuriates me, either because of its ignorance or because I have an illogical predisposition to be angry and want to fight, perhaps due to the fact that I am half Quebecois, half Newfie.
So nobody outside of Canada understands you in English or in French?
@Leapin_Lizards Why do french Canadians like leaping so much?
@Incredible Tulk and @Leapin_Lizards – no one within Canada understands him in either language if he’s half Quebecois, half Newfie.
Jesus, the more I think about that, the more my eyes roll back in my head. You must have the mother of all exotic accents, dude. Probably really sexy in a completely non-understandable way.
@Leapin_Lizards It sounds like you’re going to a dark place in your head.
@AI and @Incredible_Tulk – my talking voice is exactly like Brad Pitt in “Snatch”. Usually I try to stick to braille or sign language.
@Duchess – For far too long the osti calisse tabernack maudite de ciboire Han-glais kept us from leaping. Now that we are free to leap, we leap as best we can n’est-ce pas?
@ Kungjitsu – it sounds like you want to fight me. But your name implies you know martial arts so I’ll let it slide and just toss an empty beer bottle at your general direction.
CAPTAHN EHMERICA IS THEE TOUGHEST APPOHNENT OF MY CEH-REER, BUT I AVE BEEN TRAINING VEREE ARD FOR THIS FIGHT.
Just once I’d like one of these movies to portray a tanker correctly, with some bored Filipinos and Sri Lankans talking about how they can’t wait to reach port so they can bang dirty hookers.
I for one would not be surprised if GSP is actually Jason Statham’s long lost French Canadian cousin.
You get dee feet birt into youar sazz wagg-en for to give er a guut knobb-ing
I imagine that was the joke back in the ’70s.
I heard Patrick Cummins made Captain America cry once while they were training. He would probably be the best, most worthy villain.
I’d like to see Chael Sonnen’s trash talk on Cap.
“Steve Rogers saw a bus and tried to feed it a carrot! He thought it was a horse!”
how to kill a leapin’ frenchman, in easy-peasy gif format
Matt Hughes porn.
Even Anthony Pettis thinks that kick is a bit much
“I’m just going to stand here and watch your foot hit me in the face, if that’s okay.”
Im sure his exact thoughts were “F it, Acting!”
GSP would never drop his hands like that. Booo!
Batroc Zee Leapair is mostly known for his amazing moustache, ridiculous accent, and being so incredibly cheesy that he flips right back round to awesome.
I hope they let him give Captain America some trouble.
Agreed. Batroc has always been kind of a joke in the comics, but I’ve still been a fan. I really hope they let him shine a little bit.
Written accents are so much better than real accents.
Also, French pirates are ADORABLE!!!
They will steal your booty and your girlfriend.
Is it true that Batroc wins on the scorecards but Cap actually kicked his butt? Then the movie continues though because Batroc retires?
Then Cap has to fight the Granite City Mangler, who is like a million years old but is finally putting his criminal enterprise together
I can’t wait for Batroc the Leaper to fight Captain Cannabis
*double stockton hey buddy*
This would’ve been cooler if they were Hawaiian pirates and Batroc was Rob Schneider flinging body parts at Cap.
Black Widow is being insensitive. She should know that Steve only has eyes for Tony.
Yawn. Wake me up when they cast Zingbong the Pole Vaulter.
man they made blackwidow so lame…S.J. is hot and all but man the only female action hero in the avengers and she’s worried about dating…
Watch out for hellbows, Cap.
Names like Batroc the Leaper are the lines where movies should drop kick the source material and burn it forever
batroc the leper would be a better villain name
Made it 1:25 into that clip. Fucking horrible.
Vince, you also forgot that it fills its sectional quota of 100 lb women throwing around 200 + pound men. That’s one of those *newer* action film regulations.
Your mom looks like a network sitcom. Shut up!!