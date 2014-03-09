Watch Jon Favreau Get Back To His Comedy And Fat Guy Roots In This New Clip From ‘Chef’

Jon Favreau has a new movie called Chef coming out in May, and if you were all “Ooh, I wonder what it’s about!” wonder no longer, because it’s about a chef. Favreau has spent most of the past decade as an action director, helming huge money shitters like Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Cowboys and Aliens, but in Chef, it looks like he’s going back to his Swingers roots, starring in a relationship comedy-drama he wrote himself. Sadly he doesn’t have Vince Vaughn to bro around with in this one, but that’s probably only because they couldn’t insure Vince Vaughn for a movie where he’d be around this much food.

A chef who loses his restaurant job starts up a food truck in an effort to reclaim his creative promise, while piecing back together his estranged family. Starring Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson.

And in this clip, “Twitter Wars,” Favreau gets social media advice from his cooks, played by John Leguizamo and Bobby Cannavale (Gyp Rosetti from Boardwalk Empire). The cast looks great and I’m actually excited to see what Favreau can do with a movie where the protagonist doesn’t shoot rockets from his hands. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m staunchly pro-rocket hands, but it’s nice to have a palate cleanser.