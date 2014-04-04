‘Heaven Is For Real’ Looks Like The World’s Most Powerful Vomit-Inducer

There’s this thing writers and directors do in movies where they want to make a shocking event seem more shocking by depicting everything before it as this magical fairy land where everything is perfect and happiness is a blanket for snugglin’. The most hilarious example of which is Commando, where Arnold is feeding deer and eating ice cream with his daughter Alyssa Milano before the fat Australian in the chain mail shirt shows up and Arnie has to start cutting arms off. Bad Australian! Things used to be so perfect! Deer everywhere!
Well now we’ve got a new contender for the throne of whatever you call that “calm before the storm” scene: Heaven Is For Real, the movie based on the story of Colton Burpo, who died and went to Heaven but brought back the secret of making lots of money. In this clip, Colton and his dad, Todd, played by Greg Kinnear, are such a comically perfect father-son duo that you kind of wish their house would burn down.
This terrible scene really has everything: big, southern house with a stately front porch; son excitedly jumping into his father’s arms shouting “daddy!”; the women inside singing songs together like a family of Disney princesses; a dog barking in the distance that the son adorably imitates; and father promising to take his son out for pizza if only he wasn’t TOO BUSY SAVING LIVES! All ending with the incredible line, “Daddy, if I’m with you, I won’t be afraid.”
Meanwhile, they just left the whole thing underexposed because f*ck it.
It took me about five seconds to start praying someone would get addicted to smack. A family that randomly bursts into song? Jesus Christ, what a nightmare. This is so schmaltzy it makes Nicholas Sparks look like Cormac McCarthy.
This movie is going to make a billion dollars and I’m never going to stop vomiting.
Oh fuck this in all its assholes.
This movie is so cloyingly evangelical that’s probably the only way it fucks.
If heaven is for real, SO IS HELL.
So Is Hell: The Story of Colon Farto
A nice white family with a hot wife that respects you and cooks for you, that’s the mexican dream
“Burpo” is the first person singular conjugation of the verb “burpar.” #themoreyouknow
Mrs. Burpo (goddamn it) was also in Flight and she GOT DEM TITTIES. Are they for real? Don’t know, don’t care.
Incidentally, this looks exactly like my interactions with my four year-old son, except that he sings Joy Division songs while I teach him new vocabulary words every time Jamal Crawford takes a stupid shot WHICH IS ALWAYS.
@Larry Mrs. Burpo is played by Kelly Reilly and she displays those puppies in the movie Puffball. Pretty sure you can find a clip somewhere on the net.
Kind of puzzling to me why they jettisoned the original title, which had so much more appeal:
Junior Burpo’s Visit to God’s House.
Hey, these guys also went to Heaven and returned with “the secret of making lots of money.” They didn’t write a book, they wrote a classic song:
This reminds me of my life only I have daughters that sing “let it go” until I have the urge to susan smith the whole family. then we’ll see if heaven is for real.
My kids sing Gunfight, which, I mean, it could be worse.
Heaven is Real…and it’s spectacular.
People that seem like this ALWAYS have a basement full of disembodied drifter limbs.
On a related note, scenes like this are only appropriate at the beginning of horror movies.
Meet the Burpos: Belch, Braaaap, Urp, and Julie.
And the cute little red-headed stepbrother, Vurp.
I’m still trying to get over the title of this film, and you hit me with THIS?
I’m just disappointed that they didn’t write it with a 4.
No Country for Old Men. Based on a book by Nicholas Sparks. Starring Zac Efron as Llewelyn Moss, James Marsden as Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, Cobie Smulders as Carla Jean Moss, and introducing Josh Duhamel as Anton Chigurh.
I say under 40 million.
That's a lot of gold on a budget of frankincense and myrrh.
It’s funny how when someone has divine knowledge of a supernatural realm, they manage to make some money off it. It’s almost as if they are preying on the weakest aspects of human nature or something. Although I may just be a little cynical and this kid really did get to play catch with pop pop in a gumdrop field.
Looks lame. They should watch Noah and do something like that.
jesus christ who live actioned a rockwell painting
Most of the families I grew up around would have the dad drunk, smoking, and shirtless and yelling at the kids to get out of the street or "ya ain't goin' to no damn Chalky Cheesers, you little shit mongrels!"
It’s an Epic Ipecac!
Wow! Reading these comments makes me grieve for people who have to look at goodness with suspicion and sarcasm. And we wonder why our young people have no dreams or positiveness, aren’t we setting a great example.
If goodness is randomly bursting into song and your kid barking like a dog, count me out.
I’ll pray for you
I can’t wait for Tyler Perry Presents Heaven is For Reals, Son
This would have been a much better “review” without all the snark of an egomaniac smart as know-it-all “film critic” who enjoys his own shit…OOPS I mean “wit” and “wisdom”. Fuck you! The LAST thing you EVER wanna do is PISS off GOD. Next time just keep the smart ass snide comments to yourself and stay on topic. Do you think you can do that, Mr. Shit? Yes…there are believers and Christians who have faith and hope for the future. So what? There’s nothing wrong with that. This is a precious little story that challenges and supports those who would prefer to follow God rather than follow spliff heads like you who think the herb makes them special or those who daily depend on themselves believing they control the world…listening to pretentious fools and thinking they have all the smart ass funny answers. Like YOU, fr’instance. I understood and received the message of this precious and wonderful film. Obviously you didn’t. And you never will. You and your hilarious and cynical buddies weren’t chosen to receive it. That’s too fucking bad. Laugh it up, vomit eater. Enjoy your barbecue in hell. By the way…Penn Jillette and Bill Maher want to be your asshole Facebook Friends. Oh and PS: Fuck you and your kind. No scratch that. I’ll pray for your sorry asses instead. Forgive them, Father, for they don’t have a fucking clue about what they’re talking about. Please be merciful to these idiots and morons. Amen.