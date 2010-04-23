New Iron Man 2 clip shows ScarJo

Moviefone got a hold of this new short clip from Iron Man 2. It shows Pepper Paltrow and Tony Stark hanging out at his house while his bodyguard, Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau (I’ve heard all the best bodyguards are short, chubby guys with Jew fros), teaches Scarlett Johansson aka Natalie Rushman aka Natasha Romanov how to box.

So what’s the deal with Johannsson’s character and her two names? (Possible minor spoilers to follow, so no whining). By most accounts, it appears her character is “an undercover agent for S.H.I.E.L.D. posing as Tony Stark’s assistant.” Hence, I’m guessing, the two names. I sincerely hope they don’t try to pull that Die Hard 3 bullsh*t, where the bad guy can go undercover with a perfect American accent, but whenever they’re hanging around their buddies, they slip back into their normal, thick German (or in this case Russian) accents. Really, Hollywood? Is that how accents work? All foreigners can speak perfect English, but only when they want to? You should hang out with my grandpa.

I also dig Tony Stark’s crazy, touch-screen, coffee-table computer. Pretty fancy. I too occasionally type with MMA gloves on. It keeps me from hurting my knuckles when I involuntarily punch the screen whenever Gwyneth Paltrow appears.

*kisses fists*

It’s okay, girls, she’s gone now.

