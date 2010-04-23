New Iron Man 2 clip shows ScarJo

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Robert Downey Jr.
Senior Editor
04.23.10 24 Comments

Moviefone got a hold of this new short clip from Iron Man 2.  It shows Pepper Paltrow and Tony Stark hanging out at his house while his bodyguard, Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau (I’ve heard all the best bodyguards are short, chubby guys with Jew fros), teaches Scarlett Johansson aka Natalie Rushman aka Natasha Romanov how to box.

So what’s the deal with Johannsson’s character and her two names?  (Possible minor spoilers to follow, so no whining).  By most accounts, it appears her character is “an undercover agent for S.H.I.E.L.D. posing as Tony Stark’s assistant.”   Hence, I’m guessing, the two names.  I sincerely hope they don’t try to pull that Die Hard 3 bullsh*t, where the bad guy can go undercover with a perfect American accent, but whenever they’re hanging around their buddies, they slip back into their normal, thick German (or in this case Russian) accents.  Really, Hollywood?  Is that how accents work?  All foreigners can speak perfect English, but only when they want to?  You should hang out with my grandpa.

I also dig Tony Stark’s crazy, touch-screen, coffee-table computer.  Pretty fancy.  I too occasionally type with MMA gloves on.  It keeps me from hurting my knuckles when I involuntarily punch the screen whenever Gwyneth Paltrow appears.

*kisses fists*

It’s okay, girls, she’s gone now.

[Moviefone]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Robert Downey Jr.
TAGSgwyneth paltrowIron Man 2JON FAVREAUROBERT DOWNEY JR.SCARLETT JOHANSSONVideos

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP