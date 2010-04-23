New Iron Man 2 clip shows ScarJo

Moviefone got a hold of this new short clip from Iron Man 2. It shows Pepper Paltrow and Tony Stark hanging out at his house while his bodyguard, Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau (I’ve heard all the best bodyguards are short, chubby guys with Jew fros), teaches Scarlett Johansson aka Natalie Rushman aka Natasha Romanov how to box.
So what’s the deal with Johannsson’s character and her two names? (Possible minor spoilers to follow, so no whining). By most accounts, it appears her character is “an undercover agent for S.H.I.E.L.D. posing as Tony Stark’s assistant.” Hence, I’m guessing, the two names. I sincerely hope they don’t try to pull that Die Hard 3 bullsh*t, where the bad guy can go undercover with a perfect American accent, but whenever they’re hanging around their buddies, they slip back into their normal, thick German (or in this case Russian) accents. Really, Hollywood? Is that how accents work? All foreigners can speak perfect English, but only when they want to? You should hang out with my grandpa.
I also dig Tony Stark’s crazy, touch-screen, coffee-table computer. Pretty fancy. I too occasionally type with MMA gloves on. It keeps me from hurting my knuckles when I involuntarily punch the screen whenever Gwyneth Paltrow appears.
*kisses fists*
It’s okay, girls, she’s gone now.
It’s funny but I don’t punch the screen when Gwyneth appears. I do however commit kitten genocide whenever I see Scargif.
Whenever I see Scargif I don’t punch the screen but I certainly box the clown.
ScarJo: Tits or GTFO.
Your grandfather is a dialect coach?
3rd Bass are Derelicts of Dialect.
I’d like to touch screen her coffee table….
(I don’t think I’m doing this right.)
Who better to pick for an undercover mission than a former model who is easily found by a simple web search from/on your coffee table.
On the other hand, boobs.
Wait, that was a perfect American accent in Die Hard 3? I always wondered why the city cops didn’t say something like “I thought they executed retards in Texas?”
See, both ScarJo and Paltrow don’t do anything for me…except in the Iron Man context. Something about the makeup, the lighting or the sheer aura of awesomeness…
I’d like to Russian undercover her panty S.H.I.E.L.D. with your grandpa, am I right?
(I’ve been skimming Durden comments. I think it was a mistake.)
Wish somebody had told me that coffee table was a computer before I glass bottom boated it. Now I’m a Youtube legend.
I would so slip back into her thick German with my Happy Hogan.
(Goddammit. I’m gonna go for a walk.)
Thanks for mentioning ScarJo and “box” in the same sentence. You just cost my employer 3.2 minutes of my productivity.
CROW @ 1338 is nom for COTW, swallowed part of my tongue, man, gotdam that’s funny…
Durden comments may be slightly more retarded than the comments on any race/politics article on cnn.com. And that’s coming from someone whose comments thus far have consisted of boobs and masturbation.
Wait, her Russian name is Natasha Romanov?
*puts on pedantic hat*
So she’s a guy?
Lemme guess, her handler is Boris Badenova?
Say what you like about the tenets of National Socialism, but look at the titties. A steady diet of government cheese does a body good.
I occasionally type with boxing gloves on, but that’s only because an iPhone user said it was still the coolest experience ever.
Nobody expects the shlubby jew fro!!!
My favo(u)rite accent language thing is when characters speak in a different language for several lines with subtitles, then they switch to english with accents. Like, was that all the budget you wanted to spend on subtitles? A language coach? Expectations of your audience being able to read kinda low?
BING POP UPS CAN EAT A SALAD MADE OF MY ASS HAIRS!!
Look Bing, you suck. Sorry, we know you tried, but you suck. See Google is simple, there is a box, and two, TWO fucking buttons and 97.673% of the time you find the droids you are looking for within a few clicks. Bing is a clunky, intrusive, overcomplicated typically shitty Microsoft turd that should die already. Just saying.
Oh, and Durst this shit, I’m gyewing hyewm.