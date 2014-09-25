The OkCupid Date That Turned Into A Round-The-World Trip Is Becoming A Rom-Com

Last November, Salon writer Clara Bensen told a story that was as charming as it was slightly unbelievable, about the time that she and a random stranger that she’d met on OkCupid decided to travel the world together. For her, it seemed like an incredibly bizarre risk, as this man who looked like he’d just auditioned for a role in a Williamsburg production of Curious George could have been a really hip serial killer, for all she knew. For him, it seemed like a really ridiculous effort for an online dating bro to get laid. I mean, did he even try sending dick pics first? Regardless, Bensen named her adventure with Jeff “The craziest OkCupid date ever,” and for once Internet commenters probably didn’t complain about the hyperbole.
Naturally, Bensen’s wild adventure, which had her and Jeff traveling through eight countries over 21 days, all with only the clothes that they wore when they first met, drew the eyes of Hollywood execs who have developed romantic comedies from less. Sure enough, according to Variety, the story was optioned by New Line Cinema in April and now the studio has signed rom-com scribe and Tony Shalhoub lookalike contest runner-up Adam Brooks to bring us… get ready for it… No Baggage.
Brooks has previously penned French Kiss, Definitely Maybe and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, but his greatest work to date, according to me, is 2004’s Wimbledon, which combined my love of underdogs, tennis tournaments, Jon Favreau playing a hapless goon and Kirsten Dunst being pushed as a romantic lead. Rom-coms don’t get much more ridiculous than that. So what about No Baggage? What is Brooks getting himself into?
When tired we surfed on couches, floors, park lawns and a real bed or two. When hungry we grazed on street food, cafe fare and the occasional home-cooked meal. When curious we drifted in and out of crowded bazaars, empty churches, political protests, and ancient ruins. When washing our clothes we wore scarf togas, bed sheets, towels and borrowed T-shirts.
After a few days of wearing the same dress I realized that my initial fears of dire uncleanliness were unfounded. Soap is a fairly universal concept. If I was dirty, I took a shower wherever we were staying. If my dress began to smell a little earthy, I washed it in a sink or a washing machine before I went to sleep. It was really that simple. The same thing applied to toiletries. All I needed to feel attractive and put together was deodorant, a toothbrush, and some light cosmetics.
Neither Jeff nor I wanted an around-the-world adventure in suffering. We like to eat, sleep and travel well — just like everyone else. Many people interpreted our experiment as a radical act (à la John the Baptist’s honey and crickets survival diet), but it truly wasn’t designed to test how much deprivation we could endure. We were curious about whether we could enjoy a journey just as much — or even more — when we eliminated the tourist agenda and most of the material trappings. What we discovered was that after a certain base level was met (water, food, shelter and a fully charged iPhone), decreasing the number of possessions did little to affect the quality of our journey. What we lost in souvenirs, we gained in unprecedented freedom of movement and an unbeatable conversation starter. (Via Salon)
Again, what a remarkable story. In fact, it’s so good that Bensen also got a book deal to retell the adventure that she already told, only longer. We’re typically quick to dismiss most rom-coms, but I have to admit that I am really looking forward to seeing Zooey Deschanel and Miles Teller (as well as Josh Gad as their hilarious online travel agent) star in No Baggage on Valentine’s Day 2016.
[Vince’s Note: I enjoy that their blind date attire included a grey beanie, some sort of Native American hoodie, and plain t-shirts.]
Surprised this isn’t being booked with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore
Where’s my rom com based on Grindr?
So….. did they bang?
Have you seen the picture above? No way in hell. He had the look of a sad masturbator.
Step 1. Have a bunch of fucking money.
Step 3. Only 21 more days with this creepy guy before I get my book deal
Step 4. iPhone bitches!
A beanie? Motherfucker, that’s a tuque. Get it right.
*tips fedora*
@Biff It’s a trilby you uneducated swine.
Yeah, uh… I’m not going overseas without the biggest suitcase you can squeeze through security without paying extra. I’M AN AMERICAN, GOD DAMMIT.
They only had one set of clothes, right? In which case, why are the outfits on the linked article different to those in the header pic here? Did they go on another ‘date’? Am I just easily confused? Is this all a slow-burn promo for a hipster rom-com?
well considering the photo here is sourced from her instagram i’m assuming that the header photo isn’t from the same trip.
Sweet heavens, I think they recreated their original picture, like, ironically.
I yawned so hard I think my jaw snapped
That picture will definitely be the poster
Also, iPhone users, you can just say “phone.” It’s just a phone
Those two should start a coffee shop together and having open mic nights with finger snaps instead of applause….
Then they should die.
Seems relevant: [www.clickhole.com]
“If I was dirty, I took a shower wherever we were staying. If my dress began to smell a little earthy, I washed it in a sink or a washing machine before I went to sleep.”
That’s pretty much how that tends to work anyway, how the fuck was she living beforehand?
She just threw all her clothes away & wore brand new things every single day.
Can we have a running gag where his hat is like an endless supply bag? Tea ball infuser, extra iPhone cables, Grizzly Bear on vinyl, a lomo camera, bird stickers…y’know the essentials.
She’s not bad looking, but he looks asexual Fred Armison looking motherfukker.
The guy looks absolutely miserable in the photo, like he’d just been told “oh we’re not having sex, I’m just doing this for a movie deal where you’ll be played by the-much-better-looking Josh Duhamel.”
It’s like she just told him “you are the best traveling buddie EVER!” Internationally Friendzoned.
I read that story months ago and I wondered why there was no hint of romance or attraction whatsoever. This makes total sense.
I can see her starting to tell this story then leaning my head back and interrupting with the Cutleresqe “DOOONNNN’T CAAAAAARRRRE.”
BTW, how did they travel from place to place or within the countries? & was it South America, Asia, etc?
good news her writing is as insufferable as they both look
I tried reading that piece. I got to:
“The warning indicators were flashing red-alert red from the moment I saw the oversize Mexican mariachi bow tie in his OkCupid profile picture three months ago. This guy was trouble of the best variety.”
and I could read no further.
yep, that looks like two people who would be associated with Salon.com
right?
I posses a very “Do you, playa” philosophy but could you kindly STFU about it? This is going to make a zillion dollars and I’ll inevitably be cornered on a date or at a party and have to explain why I think it’s the dumbest fucking thing since the last dumbest fucking thing.
That banner pic is infuriating and Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley are a more convincing couple than these two shitdicks.
Someone clearly had one night where they did too many drugs with a looping “Before Sunrise” on in the background.
Does anyone know if the poor guy is getting any money out of this deal? He should technically need to give permission, right?
This is sponsored by Urban Outfitters, Teavana, and some obscure local bike shop out of a little just outside of Seattle.
*a little town
But you get my point.