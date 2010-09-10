New Parry Gripp & Morning Links

It’s like Christmas — two new Parry Gripp songs. “Pile of Kittens” after the jump and “Abe Lincoln Man” above.

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Listen to the latest Frotcast. Topics include Machete, Juggalos, and the discovery that “tacocat” is a palindrome. |Frotcast|

Here’s that story about Ron Howard directing Dark Tower that I didn’t cover yesterday. |WarmingGlow|

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak could get you free long distance calls back in the day. So you could call your lady in prison. |GammaSquad|

How Are Pastor Terry Jones and Fidel Castro Alike? |UPROXX News|

8 TV characters women swoon over (and what you can learn from them). Number one, be on TV. |Guyism|

The Best Fat Stripper Names. |Buzzfeed|

If Kurt Vonnegut were Online Today (Picture). |ForkParty|

The 14 sexiest 3D magazine pictorials. |BroBible|

The 8 greatest Macho Man Randy Savage interviews. |TheSmokingJacket|

Vote for this guy or he’ll keep screaming. We are so close to Idiocracy, where the president is a pro wrestler. I give it 10 years. |HolyTac0|

Edward James Olmos to (stand) and deliver a Battlestar Galactica graphic novel. |ScreenJunkies|

Michelle Rodriguez drops by Attack of the Show to deliver hardcore Latin-ness. |G4|

DC Animated Original Movies – From Good to Awesome. |UGO|