New Parry Gripp & Morning Links

It’s like Christmas — two new Parry Gripp songs. “Pile of Kittens” after the jump and “Abe Lincoln Man” above.
Pile of Kittens is proof that the rock ballad is not dead.
I want that Mr Roper picture.
The Mighty Feklahr had a hard time watching that first clip. He is a blinking man, after all.
Abe Lincoln Man’s only weakness is the play “Our American Cousin.”
Parry Grip is like an Accordion-less Weird Al and with more of a leftist message
I still think that I had the best fat stripper names. Here are a few….
Ke$hup
More’Nique
Kandy Bardashian
Nicki Minachos
Olivia Munnchies
Kay Efsi (KFC)
Kimmi Changa
Lindsay Mo’Ham
Whoreo Blizzard
Amburrito
Stuffanie
Lady GaGantuan
Know why Abe Lincoln Man wears that really tall hat? It’s where he hides his snacks.
FALSE ADVERTISING! I didn’t see any pile of kittens in that video. How am I supposed to jump into a pile of ONE kitten?