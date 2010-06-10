New Parry Gripp song about hedgehogs & morning links

06.09.10

This is Parry Gripp’s latest song “World’s Greatest Mom in the World,” which would be gay as hell if it wasn’t about a hedgehog on YouTube.  Luckily it is about a hedgehog on YouTube.  I cried, bro. |via ParryGripp, the world’s greatest YouTube songwriter|

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Dick moves by movie heroes.  |Uproxx|
  • This swarm of drones with artificial intelligence can self assemble.  Next step: making IKEA furniture out of these f*ckers. |GammaSquad|
  • Good news, Southerners: a new show may do for your brethren what Jersey Shore did for my Paisans.  ….Get the rope. |WarmingGlow|
  • David Geffen thinks he can deliver Lebron to the Clippers. |WithLeather|
  • And now, hummingbirds eating out of chicks’ mouths.  This is a lot like me making love to your mother.  This song is beyond awful, by the way. |Urlesque|
  • “Deschanel going bi in comedy” says headline which is two words too long. |Fark|
  • Oi, mate. Give us a beah and ol’ Mick’ll tell all about the toime oy punched a great white shahk. |FListed|
  • Bro, you ever try to squat so much weight that you puke on a judge?  …Me neither, but this guy has. |SportsPickle|
  • Brazilian butt fighting: is it porn?  I want to f*ck that sentence. |Asylum|
  • Could this be a movie?  The life and death of Alan Turing. |Pajiba|
  • Your guide to the best brat pack movies. |Gunaxin|

