New Parry Gripp song about hedgehogs & morning links

This is Parry Gripp’s latest song “World’s Greatest Mom in the World,” which would be gay as hell if it wasn’t about a hedgehog on YouTube. Luckily it is about a hedgehog on YouTube. I cried, bro. |via ParryGripp, the world’s greatest YouTube songwriter|
DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- Dick moves by movie heroes. |Uproxx|
- This swarm of drones with artificial intelligence can self assemble. Next step: making IKEA furniture out of these f*ckers. |GammaSquad|
- Good news, Southerners: a new show may do for your brethren what Jersey Shore did for my Paisans. ….Get the rope. |WarmingGlow|
- David Geffen thinks he can deliver Lebron to the Clippers. |WithLeather|
- And now, hummingbirds eating out of chicks’ mouths. This is a lot like me making love to your mother. This song is beyond awful, by the way. |Urlesque|
- “Deschanel going bi in comedy” says headline which is two words too long. |Fark|
- Oi, mate. Give us a beah and ol’ Mick’ll tell all about the toime oy punched a great white shahk. |FListed|
- Bro, you ever try to squat so much weight that you puke on a judge? …Me neither, but this guy has. |SportsPickle|
- Brazilian butt fighting: is it porn? I want to f*ck that sentence. |Asylum|
- Could this be a movie? The life and death of Alan Turing. |Pajiba|
- Your guide to the best brat pack movies. |Gunaxin|
Nice pic, first rule of Fight Club Sandwich is to hold the lettuce BOOM filmdrunk commenter pun am I doing it right?
Love Parry Gripp music, his disco band the Pee Gee’s was legendary. Although I thought this was a fencing blog
I’m gonna git mahself seen on teevee!
*inserts chaw, grabs jug of moonshine, sticks head out window*
Hay cousin Dale, cousin Lee! Y’all warm up the Chevy, we’re goin’ into town!
*grabs pitchfork and torch, pulls up overalls, backhands girlfriend* Dinner better be ready whin ah git back! *throws half empty can of Natural Light at possible son, runs out the door and jumps in the back of rusted out truck*
Yee-ha!
It’s not really butt fighting if you don’t fight back. Then again, there’s already a meaning behind ass-beating and, as a donkey myself, I do not approve.
Sigh. Just the other day, I was saying how glad I was that Jersey Shore was taking the heat off southerners. And then this happened.
Damn you, MTV! DAMN YOU TO HELL!
But if that show isn’t set in Myrtle Beach, I will eat my debutante gloves.
It better not be set anywhere in the great state of SC (although Myrtle Beach would be an ideal setting). We don’t need this show to make us look bad, we have politicians to do that sort of thing.
Okay, so we got Erswi, TyBo, me, and Moose. Should be enough for a low country and some ‘shine. Everyone has their own thirty ought, right? We’re definitely gonna need those.
Myrtle Beach is too perfect. It’s 90% strip clubs, Wings stores, and mini golf.
Plus, Biker Weekend.
Who are the assclowns assigned to make these fucking lists?
If the requirement to making the list is to have a Brat Pack star in the film, Men at Work or GTFO! Where the hell is Short Circuit?
That list is shit.
Hey, I’m from Nebraska, MIZ. We’re essentially Southerners, just without the hackney accents.
What I mean is, I’m not opposed to fucking my sister if it means being part of your club. It’s not like I haven’t done it before.
I think this means the Midwest 3 and the Southern 4 have to have a dance-off for territorial rights.
Aw shit, M3 don’t want none of this square dancin’ redneck.
You might want to be careful there, Donk. The Southern 4 successfully saved the tack store once.