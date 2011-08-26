New Pictures from Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Unlike The Great Gatsby, I haven’t actually read Stieg Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (thanks a lot, high school English class), so I may not be the best person to explain what’s going on in these new pictures from David Fincher’s adaptation (opening December 21st). Here’s what I do know: that’s Rooney “boring tits” Mara as Dame Lizardbreath von Salamander on the left, consoling Dutch actor Yorick van Wageningen (as Nils Bjurman), whose last name seems to have at least one vestigial syllable. I’m not sure what he’s so upset about. Maybe a møøse bit his sister?
That’s Christopher Plummer (as Henrik Vanger) showing Daniel Craig what he looks like in the mirror. “Tuck in your f*cking shirt, you’re James Bond for Christ’s sake,” he seems to say.
Here’s Daniel Craig playing the traditional Swedish sport, “Catch the Scotch.”
[pictures via Empire]
(trailer on the following page)
As proof that FilmDrunk is an educational site I posit the following: I didn’t even know I was a regional champion of the Swedish national sport. Huzzah!
I feel like you never read the book, Vince.
If you finished The Great Gatsby, which sucked, you will have no trouble getting through Dragon Tattoo, which is engaging enough you could finish over a weekend.
After reading all 3 books, I felt I needed to re-read The Da Vinci Code to feel challenged again as a reader.
This movie has buttsecks.
@Easy Killer: So much buttsecks.
I can’t wait.