This Promo Image For Iceland’s ‘Of Horses And Men’ Is The Only Promo Image You’ll Ever Need

Normally my reaction to an email about some foreign movie is to say “Aw, subtitles? I hate readin!” and then sadly kick my Truck Nuts until they spin around the trailer hitch. But when I scrolled down to see the promo image that accompanied the press release for Of Horses And Men, Iceland’s entry for the best foreign language Oscar, I clapped my palms together with glee. I’m impressed that they trained the horse to do that on cue. I also love the way the man is staring morosely at his hat. “Oh dear me, it seems my cap has fallen.”

Stories of untamed people: a modern-day Icelandic saga A country romance about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human. Love and death become interlaced and with immense consequences. Punctuated with Iceland’s patented off-beat humor, OF HORSES AND MEN is an affectionate, yet unflinching portrait of a remote valley community as seen from the horses’ perspective. Dubbed by The Hollywood Reporter as [Iceland’s] “most successful cinematic export since the pre-crisis, pre-volcano days,” OF HORSES AND MEN has picked up a steady stream of awards (Best Newcomer San Sebastian, Best Director Tokyo, FIPRESCI awards Tallinn and Gothenborg) with its unique tale of the deep bond between men, women and their horses in a remote Icelandic valley. Iceland’s entry for the Foreign Film Oscar. Produced by Oscar nominee Fridrik Thor Fridriksson. Public screenings: Sat March 22 at 6:15pm @ MoMA and Mon, March 24, 6:30pm @ FSLC [Film Society Lincoln Center – in New York]

Wait, a film about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human? How did they even manage this without using Andy Serkis dressed up in a mo-cap suit with prosthetic hooves? Iceland, man. They have an ancient method for everything.

By the way, “Fridrik Thor Fridriksson” belongs in the all-time awesome name hall of fame.