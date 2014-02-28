This Promo Image For Iceland’s ‘Of Horses And Men’ Is The Only Promo Image You’ll Ever Need

Normally my reaction to an email about some foreign movie is to say “Aw, subtitles? I hate readin!” and then sadly kick my Truck Nuts until they spin around the trailer hitch. But when I scrolled down to see the promo image that accompanied the press release for Of Horses And Men, Iceland’s entry for the best foreign language Oscar, I clapped my palms together with glee. I’m impressed that they trained the horse to do that on cue. I also love the way the man is staring morosely at his hat. “Oh dear me, it seems my cap has fallen.”
Stories of untamed people: a modern-day Icelandic saga
A country romance about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human. Love and death become interlaced and with immense consequences. Punctuated with Iceland’s patented off-beat humor, OF HORSES AND MEN is an affectionate, yet unflinching portrait of a remote valley community as seen from the horses’ perspective.
Dubbed by The Hollywood Reporter as [Iceland’s] “most successful cinematic export since the pre-crisis, pre-volcano days,” OF HORSES AND MEN has picked up a steady stream of awards (Best Newcomer San Sebastian, Best Director Tokyo, FIPRESCI awards Tallinn and Gothenborg) with its unique tale of the deep bond between men, women and their horses in a remote Icelandic valley. Iceland’s entry for the Foreign Film Oscar. Produced by Oscar nominee Fridrik Thor Fridriksson.
Public screenings: Sat March 22 at 6:15pm @ MoMA and Mon, March 24, 6:30pm @ FSLC [Film Society Lincoln Center – in New York]
Wait, a film about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human? How did they even manage this without using Andy Serkis dressed up in a mo-cap suit with prosthetic hooves? Iceland, man. They have an ancient method for everything.
By the way, “Fridrik Thor Fridriksson” belongs in the all-time awesome name hall of fame.
Horse in the human? Looks to me like that horse is in another horse.
An outtake from the film: [25.media.tumblr.com]
Well, this “country romance” certainly put me in an “off-beat humour”, ifyouknowwhatImeanandIthinkyoudo.
That gif is incredible. How did you embed it?
Ace! I’m happy you’re not dead.
Al! Thanks! So am I, most of the time! Been distracted by deadlines and stuff! So excited, can’t stop exclaiming!
@esTRex, you need some higher force to grant you The Power.
I’m pleased to see your inaugural “horses screwing” tag.
“The Human in the Horse” was filmed in Seattle.
I understood that reference.
RIP Mr. Hands
They Skeet Horses, Don’t They?
That looks exactly like the kind of awkward sex they always have on Girls.
I dunno, looks more like Sex and the City to me.
Can’t believe it took so long for someone to make that joke. Does this mean we’re maturing and moving on as a community, eschewing the easy, obvious punchline? Christ, I hope not.
“SJP is a horse” has become the “Women be shopping” of movie blog commenting. There, I said it.
Really? 12 comments and I was the first one to get to a Sarah Jessica Parker joke? It’s like I don’t even know you guys anymore.
I do not disagree with this statement.
Look who’s back hobnobbing among the commoners!
I’d like the record to show that Vince never hobbed my nob.
Is this a new bjork music video?
[www.popscreen.com]
Really, “Fridrik Fridriksson”? What kind of dick move is that to pull on your kid.
It’s called a patronym, dude.
In a startling break from Icelandic customs, some of those horses are not even second cousins.
True story.
Why is it that the white horses always have to support the black horses?
Look, I get that making Fantasy and Sci-Fi more grounded and ‘realistic’ is all the rage these days, but I’m not at all sure about this new centaur origin story.
I’d be afraid of getting injured being that close to 2000 pounds of f*ckin’.
Though it didn’t bother me much that summer I helped your mom around the house. Yep, helped her all over that house.
Only if he dismounts before the stallion does. Don’t ask why I know that.
@Al “Oh well there’s no danger of me getting off before that magnificent quaking beast does!” I think to myself and do not post on the internet.
