New red-band Oldboy clips offers glimpse at the hammer fight

This new red-band clip from Spike Lee’s US remake of Oldboy is short and sweet, but offers a short glimpse of what Lee’s version of the iconic hammer fight sequence is going to look like. I guess you could call it a spoiler, but you knew there was no way they were going to leave out the hammer fight.
Josh Brolin stars as Joe Doucett, an unlikeable salesman who is mysteriously imprisoned for twenty years. He’s then just as mysteriously released, and hellbent on finding out who could do such a horrible thing. Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Imperioli are along for the ride. [/Film]
I’m not one of those “violence in movies begats violence!” people, but it is a little weird to have to be reminded of that Virgina Tech kid when I see the Oldboy hammer sequence now.
In any case, I’m not a huge fan of the idea of remaking Oldboy, but I like Josh Brolin and I’m interested to see what kind of movie Spike Lee will make when he’s not hung up on the idea that he’s creating high art or incendiary social commentary. Also, I hope Michael Imperioli is playing the role of guy-who-berates-the-audience-for-drinking-girl-tequila. That’s right in his wheelhouse.
I’ve yet to see Oldboy, and honestly and increasingly reluctant to do so as it’s been hyped up to the point where it cannot possibly be good as everyone says.
Seconded. Plus ew Asians.
That’s exactly what ended up happening for me. Super-hyped and underwhelmed me. Didn’t help that it was also spoiled for me.
Of course it didn’t help that it was spoiled. The strength of the movie is in the reveal. Similarly to Cabin in the Woods, if you know the secret, there’s little point in seeing it.
I didn’t see it until about 6 months ago. I managed to not have the ending spoiled for me somehow, so that probably helped my enjoyment of it.
It was fucking great though, you should just see it to at least say you’ve seen it.
Oldboy is a fantastic movie and you’re a cynical hipster bastard if you don’t like it. You’re also a cynical hipster bastard if you like South Korean movies about incest. It’s a double edged sword really.
