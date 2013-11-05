New red-band Oldboy clips offers glimpse at the hammer fight

11.05.13

This new red-band clip from Spike Lee’s US remake of Oldboy is short and sweet, but offers a short glimpse of what Lee’s version of the iconic hammer fight sequence is going to look like. I guess you could call it a spoiler, but you knew there was no way they were going to leave out the hammer fight.

Josh Brolin stars as Joe Doucett, an unlikeable salesman who is mysteriously imprisoned for twenty years. He’s then just as mysteriously released, and hellbent on finding out who could do such a horrible thing. Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Imperioli are along for the ride. [/Film]

I’m not one of those “violence in movies begats violence!” people, but it is a little weird to have to be reminded of that Virgina Tech kid when I see the Oldboy hammer sequence now.

In any case, I’m not a huge fan of the idea of remaking Oldboy, but I like Josh Brolin and I’m interested to see what kind of movie Spike Lee will make when he’s not hung up on the idea that he’s creating high art or incendiary social commentary. Also, I hope Michael Imperioli is playing the role of guy-who-berates-the-audience-for-drinking-girl-tequila. That’s right in his wheelhouse.

[clip via Esquire]

