New Skyfall clip: Bond and Q measure each others’ boners

In this new clip from Skyfall, which premieres in London tomorrow but won’t hit North America until November 9th, James Bond meets with his snot-nosed gadget man, Q (short for Quartermaster), previously played by Peter Burton, Desmond Llewelyn, Geoffrey Bayldon, Alec McCowen, and John Cleese, here portrayed by Ben Whishaw. He and James Bond have a meet-cute in an art gallery and basically just rip on each other about age the whole time.
BOND: You must be joking.
Q: Why, because I’m not wearing a lab coat?
BOND: Because you still have spots! [that’s British talk for pimples]
Q: My complexion is hardly relevant.
BOND: Your competence is.
Q: Age is no guarantee of efficiency.
BOND: And youth is no guarantee of innovation.
You know, just your basic, good old-fashioned boner measuring. For the record, Ben Whishaw is a snot-nosed young brat of 32. Also, how come in movies, when field agents meet their new computer-whiz partners, they’re never like, “Hey! Pleased to meet you! I sure can’t wait for you to help me not die! Wanna be best friends?”
Instead, they’re always pissed it’s some young kid. “This dick-fisted whippersnapper thinks he can help me? He smells like dirty diapers and his momma’s sour breast milk! Kids! Make yourself useful and fetch my diapers and BenGay!”
I’m surprised they cut out the part at the end where Bond skis on his lunch.
Mac vs PC…Fight Fight Fight!
….oh they get along afterall. Nevermind.
“Make yourself useful and fetch my diapers and BenGay”
Is it OK that I read this site regularly but still thought that was a perfectly normal response and not some joke? DEPENDS ARE NO JOKE MANCINI!
Is this the one with the big volcano?
Cleese actually played ‘R’, right?
He was ‘R’ in World is Not Enough but they made him ‘Q’ for Die Another Day
“Don’t touch that, 007!”
“Why?”
“…that’s my Lunchables!… Ooh, Mom packed me a Capri-Sun!”
I’ve not watched the clip, I couldn’t be arsed, but I’m happy about Ben Whishaw being then new Q, he was incredible in the BBC’s adaptation of Richard II.
Groooooooaaaaaaaan.
Blonde Bardem can only make up for so much of this.
THAT CAPTION IS DISRESPECTFUL TO DAME JUDY DENCH!!!
I look forward to the next decade of Q explaining how various smartphone apps work.
In this order: I read the title of the article, became intrigued, and played the video. To my great disappointment there was no literal measuring of boners.
Back to the rest of the internet then. Call me when the boners are real.
I have to say I’m surprised with the young, whiz-kid Q. I thought they’d go Dark and Edgy(tm). Which, coincidentally are the names I’ve given to my nipples.