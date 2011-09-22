New Trailer: Nic Cage is a Reluctant Vigilante

After the jump, I’ve got the new trailer for Justice, starring Nic Cage, January Jones, and Guy Pearce, from Roger Donaldson, director of Dante’s Peak, Species, and (the underrated) Bank Job. In it, Nic Cage plays a regular, every day dude with a freakishly smooth and large forehead, until ONE day, (*RECORD SCRATCH*), someone assaults his wife, January Jones, probably because she said something bitchy like always. That’s when Guy Pearce shows up and he’s all like, “Yo, Cage-o, you want us to find this dude and beat his ass, or what? You just gotta do me a favor some time in the future.” And Nic Cage is like, “Sure, homes, that sounds pretty good or whatever.” But then, wouldn’t you know it, Nic gets MORE THAN HE BARGAINED FOR. Because… uh… Guy Pearce wants him… to be in their vigilante gang, or something? But Nic Cage doesn’t want to, for some reason? I dunno, it looks pretty weird. To be honest, I sort of shut down after I made that Photoshop.

