New Trailer: Nic Cage is a Reluctant Vigilante

After the jump, I’ve got the new trailer for Justice, starring Nic Cage, January Jones, and Guy Pearce, from Roger Donaldson, director of Dante’s Peak, Species, and (the underrated) Bank Job. In it, Nic Cage plays a regular, every day dude with a freakishly smooth and large forehead, until ONE day, (*RECORD SCRATCH*), someone assaults his wife, January Jones, probably because she said something bitchy like always. That’s when Guy Pearce shows up and he’s all like, “Yo, Cage-o, you want us to find this dude and beat his ass, or what? You just gotta do me a favor some time in the future.” And Nic Cage is like, “Sure, homes, that sounds pretty good or whatever.” But then, wouldn’t you know it, Nic gets MORE THAN HE BARGAINED FOR. Because… uh… Guy Pearce wants him… to be in their vigilante gang, or something? But Nic Cage doesn’t want to, for some reason? I dunno, it looks pretty weird. To be honest, I sort of shut down after I made that Photoshop.
I shut down when I realized that you could put that picture of his hand on his head twice and make some great handtlers.
Justice, starring Nic Cage. Poetry by Maya Angelou. Premiere to be screened on star’s fivehead.
I TOLD YOU NEVER TO CALL ME HERE!
This is the movie Pay It Forward coulda’ been had Oprah been hit by a bus a decade ago. Slap on some Mandom, Nico.
“Nobody said anything about killing a child molester… so get the hell out of my life!… Aw great, now I missed my bus! My hair just happens to be a bird, so I can fly home, otherwise I’d be pissed, buster!”
All ya gotta do is press this button…….
January Jones is going to look even more like a robot when Nic Cage goes all shouty, over-acting crazy.
Sorry, everytime I look at that picture I lose the ability to speak (that, or my phone is jacking off). I’ve been waiting for that picture since it was prophesied on the day the Internet was created
Still waiting on that Jamaican-accent-villain-vehicle, Mr. Cage. Help us help you: What kind of wig do you need? Has anyone tried the dreadlock one yet?
“IF ANYTHING, CALL ME THERE, BECAUSE I’VE BEEN HERE, BUT NEVER THERE!”
if there is anything that I love more than Brendan Frasier having wonderful adventures it’s Nic Cage running away from a huge and dangerous conspiracies
I wonder if January keeps that plastic look on her face even while being beat.
where the fuck are the bees.