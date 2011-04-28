New Transformers trailer is sky-surfy, Frances McDormand-y

OH MY GOD, DROP EVERYTHING! IT’S A NEW MICHAEL BAY MOVIE! Don’t fight it, that’s a big deal these days. Transformers: Dark of the Moon opens July 1st, and this time around, they really play up the aliens-invading-Earth angle that’s so hot this year (Battleship, Skyline, Cowboys and Aliens, I Am Number Four, Etc.). Meaning this will probably make even more money than the last one. Hell, Battle Los Angeles made $200 million, and they weren’t even trying to make sense in that. Plus, Transformers 3 has Josh Duhamel, a blinding bolt of celestial light personified, the likes of which the world never before dared dream, and will never again do without. I’ll say this for the movie, it’s more fun to watch the giant CGI aliens smash the sh*t out of buildings than it is to watch two indistinguishable balls of CGI wrestle around in an even bigger, shinier, more indistinguishable ball of CGI. But wait, did I say Sky Surfing? HOLD ONTO YOUR AFFLICTION SHIRT, BROHEIM, BECAUSE I TOTALLY F*CKING DID. (*cranks Disturbed, pours Red Bull on cat*)
Okay, maybe not sky surfing. But whatever the hell you call this:
I do all my sky surfing from burning space planes. I find it makes it more extreme.
[HD version available at Apple]
Tyrese is killing the extraneous black military guy role lately.
sky surfing from burning space planes
You called?
How do you post this trailer and make not a single BRAAAAAAhm comment? Not one BRAAAAHM-ent.
Why does Shia want to shoot Warren G? What’d he do, sell him dodgy drugs to grow his finger?
Frances McDormand is looking for a Transformer in the shape of a tan ciera. Its approach to space monstrousness can best be described as ‘understated’.
Well, considering Tyrese has made his entire career playing the extraneous black guy, it’s not that much of a stretch. Really, all they’ve done is put him in military fatigues.
That being said; somewhere out there in the darkness, Mekhi Phifer has fallen to his knees, looking up towards the heavens, and is cursing the day he was born.
I walked out of the first one when Optimus was leaning up against the house hiding from the kids dad. I didnt see the second but I heard there was a really cool scene where the Smithsonian was really close to a mountain range. So Im gonna skip this one too. Michael Bay kinda sucks. Bad Boys was probably his last decent movie. This movie needs Bruce Campbell. Hail to the king baby
It’s called a wingsuit and it’s just about the coolest thing you can do on this planet
I thought that was drugs?
You win this round, peer pressure!
How about this: Josh Duhamel is trapped on an island and falls in love with Tyrese, but it’s not really Tyrese, it’s a transformer?
Well at least there doesn’t seem to be any sign of Linkin Park, so maybe it won’t be so-(*checks wikipedia*)-shit, never mind.
“Okay, maybe not sky surfing. But whatever the hell you call this:”
Ryan Gosling calls it “cloud cuddling.”
Transformers 3: Durst of the Incepticons
This movie is going to be totally different than the last two. In no way will it start with a flashback, cut to Shia LeBouef fucking around, turn into a McGuffin quest, have Shia scream “No no no no no” or “Optimus”, then end with indecipherable CGI mayhem.
These movies would make so much more believable if Shia’s character was constantly getting tricked into sucking Tyrese’s dick.
Wachowski brothers should be doing these movies – you know because that one brother had his wiener lopped off and transformed into a cunt.
Y’all are ignoring the fact that T3 is copying off the Indian movie Endhiran in that last scene….Giant snake-like robot seemingly made of other robots swallowing the city and causing chaos? Indians did it.
Haha, I like how they have ‘7.1.11’ in there like Michael Bay fans can count.
Only Michael Bay could manage to find an actress with less talent than Megan Fox, you know someone’s a shit actor when they are the main love interest and aren’t given a single line in the trailer.
Still I bet my house SHE BLEW MICHAEL BAY away in the auditions.
*nudge* *nudge* *wink* *wink*
Dammit, I hate myself, but this one actually looks pretty decent. The first was watchable, but far from good, the second…..robot balls. This one actually looks like I might enjoy it some.