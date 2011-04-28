New Transformers trailer is sky-surfy, Frances McDormand-y

#Trailers
Senior Editor
04.28.11 20 Comments

OH MY GOD, DROP EVERYTHING! IT’S A NEW MICHAEL BAY MOVIE!  Don’t fight it, that’s a big deal these days.  Transformers: Dark of the Moon opens July 1st, and this time around, they really play up the aliens-invading-Earth angle that’s so hot this year (Battleship, Skyline, Cowboys and Aliens, I Am Number Four, Etc.).  Meaning this will probably make even more money than the last one. Hell, Battle Los Angeles made $200 million, and they weren’t even trying to make sense in that.  Plus, Transformers 3 has Josh Duhamel, a blinding bolt of celestial light personified, the likes of which the world never before dared dream, and will never again do without.  I’ll say this for the movie, it’s more fun to watch the giant CGI aliens smash the sh*t out of buildings than it is to watch two indistinguishable balls of CGI wrestle around in an even bigger, shinier, more indistinguishable ball of CGI.  But wait, did I say Sky Surfing?  HOLD ONTO YOUR AFFLICTION SHIRT, BROHEIM, BECAUSE I TOTALLY F*CKING DID.  (*cranks Disturbed, pours Red Bull on cat*)

Okay, maybe not sky surfing.  But whatever the hell you call this:

I do all my sky surfing from burning space planes.  I find it makes it more extreme.

[HD version available at Apple]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSFRANCES MCDORMANDMichael BayTRAILERSTRANSFORMERS 3XXXTREME

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP