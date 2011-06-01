Michael Bay demands wingsuits, BASE jumping

Although Michael Bay might be a total cheesedick when it comes to things like “dialog” and “storytelling,” he practically has a Ph.D in demanding that his movies include things that are awesome. In this new video, awesome means stuntmen wingsuit BASE jumping off the Sears Tower (which, to be fair, is reeeeally awesome). Just released by Moviefone, the Transformers 3 featurette focuses on the making of my favorite scene, the scene where Lieutenant Josh Duhamel of the 101st Xtreme Sports Division, Wingsuit Platoon leads his men on a dangerous BASE jumping mission. In addition to the wingsuit footage, it shows Michael Bay’s writing process to be just the way I’d always imagined it:

“So Michael Bay watched 60 Minutes one night, and he saw Jillian and I flying around mountains in Norway. He basically called Spielberg and was like, ‘I gotta have wingsuits in Transformers 3.'” “Michael took that idea though, and of course… made it bigger.”

HOW TO WRITE A MICHAEL BAY MOVIE FOR DUMMIES

Step 1: Michael Bay sees something cool on TV. Step 2: Michael Bay asks Spielberg if he can put it in his movie. Step 3: Michael Bay demands screenwriters shoehorn cool thing into plot of movie Step 4: New script Step 5: NOT AWESOME ENOUGH. Step 6: Re-write Step 7: “THE ONLY WAY TO DEFEAT THE DECEPTICONS IS TO RETRIEVE THE DELFINIUM CRYSTAL!” “But the only way to get that is–” “WING SUITS.” “Through the Valley of the Exploding Shrapnel!? But that’s–” “SUICIDE! I KNOW! BUT IT’S ALL WE’VE GOT! NOW, LET’S GO OUT THERE AND DIE LIKE SOLDIERS! OOH-RAH, SEMPER-FI!” (*slow motion bro-high five while low-angle camera spins around them*)

