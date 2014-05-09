Nic Cage And Danny Glover Are Too Old For This Sh*t In The ‘Rage’ Trailer

#Trailers
Senior Writer
05.09.14 23 Comments

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – a guy is trying to live a normal life after he has retired from a career of taking down the worst bad guys we could ever imagine, but he’s dragged back into the seedy underbelly of crime when an unknown, evil villain kidnaps his daughter. I know, my first thought was Carrot Top in Chairman of the Board, too, but this time it’s Nic Cage playing the man kicking ass first and asking questions later, as the new trailer for Rage reveals one seriously pissed off ex-cop on the rampage.

Co-starring Danny Glover and Peter Stormare, Rage probably ranks at a solid 8 on the 1-10 scale of Cage’s most intense hairstyles, while it’s a perfect 10 for agonizing screams and hilariously emotional facial expressions. All we need now is a proper one-liner like “Put the bunnah back in the box” and this might be the best Cage film of the decade.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSDANNY GLOVERnic cagePETER STORMARERAGETRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP