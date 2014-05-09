Nic Cage And Danny Glover Are Too Old For This Sh*t In The ‘Rage’ Trailer

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – a guy is trying to live a normal life after he has retired from a career of taking down the worst bad guys we could ever imagine, but he’s dragged back into the seedy underbelly of crime when an unknown, evil villain kidnaps his daughter. I know, my first thought was Carrot Top in Chairman of the Board, too, but this time it’s Nic Cage playing the man kicking ass first and asking questions later, as the new trailer for Rage reveals one seriously pissed off ex-cop on the rampage.

Co-starring Danny Glover and Peter Stormare, Rage probably ranks at a solid 8 on the 1-10 scale of Cage’s most intense hairstyles, while it’s a perfect 10 for agonizing screams and hilariously emotional facial expressions. All we need now is a proper one-liner like “Put the bunnah back in the box” and this might be the best Cage film of the decade.