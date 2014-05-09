Nic Cage And Danny Glover Are Too Old For This Sh*t In The ‘Rage’ Trailer

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – a guy is trying to live a normal life after he has retired from a career of taking down the worst bad guys we could ever imagine, but he’s dragged back into the seedy underbelly of crime when an unknown, evil villain kidnaps his daughter. I know, my first thought was Carrot Top in Chairman of the Board, too, but this time it’s Nic Cage playing the man kicking ass first and asking questions later, as the new trailer for Rage reveals one seriously pissed off ex-cop on the rampage.
Co-starring Danny Glover and Peter Stormare, Rage probably ranks at a solid 8 on the 1-10 scale of Cage’s most intense hairstyles, while it’s a perfect 10 for agonizing screams and hilariously emotional facial expressions. All we need now is a proper one-liner like “Put the bunnah back in the box” and this might be the best Cage film of the decade.
Tokarev is a better title.
Alright, where did this movie come from? Wow, I am more amped to see this more than almost anything else coming out this summer, with the exception of Expendables 3, of course. Speaking of which, I think this film is the reason why Cage turned it down (yes, Sly’s people spoke to Cage’s people. I think Cage was either gonna be on the team, or he was slated for Kelsey Grammar’s part). Either way, it might be worth it.
Also, anyone else feel that this was written with Sly in mind but because everything he’s done lately has bombed they got Cage instead?
“Don’t fall into your old habits again”.
“I’m out of the game!!”
This is gonna be fucking awesome.
“But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Unfortunately, that was a career as a paint man in an auto body shop. So…I got nothin’ How about you just be a nice guy, let my daughter go? Please?”
“But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Unfortunately, that was a career as the accordionist in a Lawrence Welk tribute band.”
“But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Unfortunately, that was a career as a voice actor for animated cartoons. Want to hear me do Yosemite Sam?”
“But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Unfortunately, that was a career as an actor in a series of horrible movies. Did you see the one where I wear a bear suit and punch a woman? ‘Not the bees!!’ Remember that?”
Anything involving the combination of the words Nic Cage and Rage is something I would watch
Now we can refer to him as Nic “Rage” Cage.
Can Danny Glover be called “Tenacious D?”
Going after them Liam Neesons dollars. With a Pete Campbell haircut. SWASS.
This shit turned up to 11 when I scrolled down to Peter Stormare…in a wheelchair…presumably playing some Russian mafia capo
As far as I’m concerned, this shit turned up to 11 when Danny Glover showed up.
Peter Stormare is a joy to watch. Makes every movie better.
I can’t wait for Crappy Taken.
Yes. Nic Cage has an Oscar.
Pause at 1:52 to see the greatest kidney punch in movie history. [i.imgur.com]
Also, is that blonde “just bring her back!” woman supposed to be his wife / the kid’s mother? She looks about 24.
What I’m saying is I will watch this movie.
I was just scrolling down to make a comment about that phantom punch. Almost as good as Ben Affleck’s on Jason Lee in Mallrats.
Thats Rachel Nichols, she’s on Continuum and has amazing tits. That is all.
What a trusting father. “We’re just gonna hang out here. Watch TV or something. That is it.” Sotto voce, “this guitar will be inside me by the time you leave the premises.”
First of all, I would like to point out that we, every last one of us, should consider ourselves well and truly blessed to be alive during the same period of time as the great Nicolas Cage. And that any and all who might slander his name, or his tremendous, truly prodigious talent must be considered blasphemers in the face of his god-like charisma. Nicolas Cage is a man among men. He is a legend in his own time. He is a warrior-poet in the truest sense of the term. He is the living embodiment of the combined hopes and dreams of all mankind. And his legacy of on-screen work is effectively a step-by-step guide for how we can all be better, stronger, more generally awesome humans. People often express confusion and amazement at his lone Oscar win for his work in the seminal film Leaving Las Vegas, and rightfully so. It makes zero sense that the Academy could possibly have overlooked his stunning achievements in completely transcending the art of acting itself by punching a woman whilst wearing a bear suit in the timeless classic titled Wicker Man until, of course, you realize that Nicolas Cage cannot possibly win all of the Best Actor Academy Awards even though he so very clearly deserves because this would be unfair to the plethora of other unfortunately less talented actors who must attempt to make careers for themselves with no hope of ever escaping Nicolas Cage’s shadow. Powerful religions have been founded on the belief in people substantially less worthy, and whole nations have been built upon the accomplishments of lesser men. And, really, there is real injustice to be found in the fact that neither of these things yet exist to honour Nicolas Cage. Because they should.
I love these father goes out to save their white virgin daughter movies
Nic Cage grieves by collecting his thoughts in a strip club
I really wish I knew how to put gifs here.
Academy Awards should be like Michelin Stars. If you’re not consistent in the craft, they take it back.
Nicolas Rage?