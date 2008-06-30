NIC CAGE F’N HATES WATER BOTTLES

Nic Cage and his big shiny forehead are back in this band new clip from Bangkok Dangerous. While it’s not quite as good as the last clip, in which Nic Cage is wearing a hat, and then all of a sudden he’s not wearing a hat but he’s chopping off some guy’s arm with a boat propeller, it is… uh… red. Actually, it most reminds me of the scene in Naked Gun where Frank Drebin and a bad guy are shooting at each other on a rooftop but they’re only a couple feet away from each other. Nic Cage is kind of like a real-life Frank Drebin, in that he’s the only one who doesn’t realize he’s in a spoof movie. Unless he does realize it but wants people to think he doesn’t. Maybe his forehead is so big because he’s a cartoon super villain.
[Thanks to Robo for the tip, slightly better quality clip available here]
Nic Cage originally wanted to shoot all the action scenes using his hand as a gun while he yelled, "I GOT YOU!"
I think they’ve finally found gunmen who are worse shots than the members of Cobra. You couldn’t miss Nic Cage’s forehead if you were firing blanks.
We were talking about Police Squad this weekend. Sitting on our stoop perfectly still blinking madly while our monkey jumped up and down and threw poo. I miss Frank Drebin.
For the DVD special features, they filmed the same scene with a blue lens filter so you can see Nic Cage’s forehead in glorious 3D.
P.S. You’re going to need a bigger living room.
Speaking of firing blanks, my wife wants me to get my balls clipped.
Oh yeah, good morning, drunkies!
This scene is actually going to be cut out of the final shot for the Taiwanese release of this film. They screened it for test audiences and got a lot of "Why dey wasting oul tsunami lelief wata?"
Occam’s Razor explains why it looks like Nic Cage is trying to keep a butt-plug in while running.
I think I’m running on empty for Nic cage jokes. He kind of writes them himself.
Isnt the title of the movie what hookers say if the guy has herpes? Hm.
Humongo, my friend had it done and the Doc wanted him to look, said it looked like a vermicelli that had been pulled out of his bawl. He wanted him to watch him snip it because some women bribe the Doctor to not cut it. Then he picks up the ball and wiggles it so the vermicelli slides back in. ewwwwwwwwwwwww
And isn’t the obvious place to hide, behind the empty, clear plastic water bottles, that will only make his forehead look bigger. Cage probably only got the drop on the asian dude because he mistook him for the elephant man behind those bottles.
Michelle – Thank you for that. My balls just crawled into my stomach.
6 more weeks of winter!!!
Apparently Erik Estrada fathered a kid in ‘Nam.
Director: How do we make the film look bloodier and more dangerous without more blood and more actual danger?Production Assistant: Use a red filter while they’re shooting at water bottles, the red will make the water look more like blood.Director: Won’t that look fucking stupid though?Production Assistant: Is that a serious question?
fivehead. waaka waaka waaka.I need a nap.
Because of Nic Cage, scientists have declared that everyone else in the world has been downgraded to having a "three-head."
A moment of clarity: I actually clicked on a video described as a bunch of Asian guys shooting at Nic Cage, and it totally wasn’t what I thought it would be.My life has not turned out like I thought it would.
The title of this movie should be Bangkok Runs Like Girl.
Nic Cage hires prostitutes just so he can yell at them for three hours.
The Mighty Fek’lhr yelled at His wife until she configured her damn wireless card so He could get online at His in-laws for this???
I’ll wait for the Friedberg/Seltzer spoof – "Titicaca hillarious"
My boss, who is a fenale, went to Bankok. She brought me back a shirt that shows a temple and the word “Bangkok” on the top.
I found it very awkward and funny accepting a shirt from my boss that has the word “kok” on it.
Maybe it because I am still 15 on the inside.
Are these guys playing that Police 911 arcade game?
And by “fenale” I mean “Female”
I’ve never met anyone from Fenal before. Does she have an accent?
I thought this scene was funnier the first time in "The Jerk."
Jugs, bad acting, red filter, spilling fluids, guys fumbling over themselves, the music, and Nic Cage in a movie called Bangkok. Are you sure this isn’t a porno?
In your own opions, what would you say was Nic Cage’s best role?
I’m going to have to say in “Wild at Heart” or “Leaving Las Vegas”.
Everything else he did was basically just a movie about random things and his forehead.
NEW UP YINTAGHS
I’d love to see this Nic Cage and Tom Hanks from "The DaVinci Code" team up as a pair of cops who always get their man, but only because their man dies laughing looking at their ridiculous hair when they enter the room.
If I wanted to see something that sucked this badly I’d watch the tape I made with me
