NIC CAGE F’N HATES WATER BOTTLES

Nic Cage and his big shiny forehead are back in this band new clip from Bangkok Dangerous. While it’s not quite as good as the last clip, in which Nic Cage is wearing a hat, and then all of a sudden he’s not wearing a hat but he’s chopping off some guy’s arm with a boat propeller, it is… uh… red. Actually, it most reminds me of the scene in Naked Gun where Frank Drebin and a bad guy are shooting at each other on a rooftop but they’re only a couple feet away from each other. Nic Cage is kind of like a real-life Frank Drebin, in that he’s the only one who doesn’t realize he’s in a spoof movie. Unless he does realize it but wants people to think he doesn’t. Maybe his forehead is so big because he’s a cartoon super villain.

[Thanks to Robo for the tip, slightly better quality clip available here]