NIC CAGE HUNTS WITCHES

In just one of his sorcery-related projects this year, Nic Cage reteams with Gone in 60 Seconds director Dominic Sena, fresh off the critically-acclaimed thriller Whiteout (6% on RottenTomatoes, one of the few positive reviews called it “A tolerably entertaining film starring the weather”), in Season of the Witch. I’d love to tell you the plot, but unfortunately none of the shots in the trailer last more than half a second. I think it’s about a Marilyn Manson song or something.
Nicolas Cage stars as a 14th century Crusader who returns with his comrade (Ron Perlman) to a homeland devastated by the Black Plague. A beleaguered church, deeming sorcery the culprit of the plague, commands the two knights to transport an accused witch (Claire Foy) to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in hopes of ending the pestilence. [Wiki]
And that ritual was called “basic sanitation.” I see Cage and Perlman will be employing the same accent Richard Gere used in First Knight. “Hey, like, I’m Sir Nic of Santa Monica. What’s up with your witches and stuff.”
Perlman rides a custom Harley or GTFO!
Well, the good news is we found out she’s not really a witch. The bad news is she’s also a terrible lay.
Huh?
Perlman rides a custom Harley or GTFO!
monks will perform a ritual in hopes of ending the pestilence
Slumpbusting with a big girl?
And for good measure Katey Segal gets raped in this one too.
My ritual to end pestilence involves those fruity cheerleader beers and some rohypnol.
Witch: I’ll get you Cage, and your forehead too!!
Donovan Leitch unavailable for comment.
Why didn’t they just kill two birds with one stone and cast Marilyn Manson as the witch
Basic sanitation? So this is just a Medieval Men at Work. With Cage as Charlie Sheen and Perlman Emilio Estevez…or what Emilio Estevez would look like as a burn victim.
Perlman rides a custom Harley or GTFO!
O HAI GOGGY! AX NICE GURL FOR CHEETOS! PESTILENCE CHEETOS!
Ducks on a scale or GTFO!
SPOILER ALERT: By the time Cage and Perlman get there, the Monks look at their faces and assume the witch has been using her powers to try to escape and immediately burn her at the stake.
Rituals to end the pestilence brought on by a black witch usually involve a chicken.
(and vegetable oil and a Fry Daddy)
She can’t have babies cause her husband has a Hollow-weenie.
Seizin’ of the Witch is my small independent film about repossessing my ex-girlfriend’s implants.
How could they pass through Hell in the 14th century? They hadn’t even discovered Missouri by then.
who am i kidding? im totally gonna be there on openning day for this
Harley rides a custom Perlman or GTFO!
Erswi is a time traveler.
Seasoning of the witch is important if they burn at the steak.
In First Knight the line was
“She’s summoned hamsters”
erswi i think you broke uproxx
Perlman is so ugly, he went into a haunted house, and came out wiff a job appacation!!
*black chicks high five in aisles, Springer shakes his head like he ‘doesn’t quite approve’*
what the hell does Perlman rides a custom Harley or GTFO! mean anyway?
Hells yeah! Rhea Perlman disses Clavin and rides off on Sam Malone or GTFO!
Nic Cage: finish him.
voiceover: fatality.
What the fuck happened to this and the previous thread? My comments are all over the fucking place.