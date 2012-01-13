Nic Cage takes New York & Morning Links

01.13.12

This is just glorious. Thanks, Pauly. [via]

MORNING LINKS
10 Television Series that Outstayed their Welcome |Warming Glow|

Kate Upton Did Something Fun With Kids |With Leather|

Hustle Blood: Big Boi’s 20 Best Guest Appearances |Smoking Section|

Stephen Colbert May Join The Race For The Republican Presidential Nomination |UPROXX|

SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING. Abobo’s Big Adventure Has Officially Begun |Gamma Squad|

DROP EVERYTHING! The new Bill Murray/Wes Anderson has a trailer. |Film Drunk|

Joe King pitches movies for Down Syndrome actors, and we create Manswers segments. |Frotcast|

The 10 Boldest Comedians Of Our Time |Buzzfeed|

12 lesser-known presidential candidates. |MentalFloss|

Epic Surf Video: Biggest Teahupoo Ever, Shot On the Phantom Camera In Stunning HD |Brobible|

Ranking Steven Spielberg’s movies from worst to best. |Nerve|

Meet Charley Boorman, English adventurer. |Shave|

Every musical “guest” that ever appeared on South Park. |ScreenJunkies|

Katy Perry’s dad apologizes for hating Jews. |TheSuperficial|

Woman paid $50 grand to clone her dog. |Videogum|

Questions and comments the woman with two vaginas gets a lot. |HolyTaco|

C-Span gets crank called. |TheDailyWhat|

A supercut of heads blowing up. |GorillaMask|

