Nic Cage takes New York & Morning Links

This is just glorious. Thanks, Pauly. [via]
MORNING LINKS
10 Television Series that Outstayed their Welcome |Warming Glow|
Kate Upton Did Something Fun With Kids |With Leather|
Hustle Blood: Big Boi’s 20 Best Guest Appearances |Smoking Section|
Stephen Colbert May Join The Race For The Republican Presidential Nomination |UPROXX|
SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING. Abobo’s Big Adventure Has Officially Begun |Gamma Squad|
DROP EVERYTHING! The new Bill Murray/Wes Anderson has a trailer. |Film Drunk|
Joe King pitches movies for Down Syndrome actors, and we create Manswers segments. |Frotcast|
The 10 Boldest Comedians Of Our Time |Buzzfeed|
12 lesser-known presidential candidates. |MentalFloss|
Epic Surf Video: Biggest Teahupoo Ever, Shot On the Phantom Camera In Stunning HD |Brobible|
Ranking Steven Spielberg’s movies from worst to best. |Nerve|
Meet Charley Boorman, English adventurer. |Shave|
Every musical “guest” that ever appeared on South Park. |ScreenJunkies|
Katy Perry’s dad apologizes for hating Jews. |TheSuperficial|
Woman paid $50 grand to clone her dog. |Videogum|
Questions and comments the woman with two vaginas gets a lot. |HolyTaco|
C-Span gets crank called. |TheDailyWhat|
A supercut of heads blowing up. |GorillaMask|
Haven’t see Pauly around in a bit now that I think about it. Was he a lead story consultant on The Guy From Double Dragon’s Big Adventure?
Jason Takes Manhattan > Nic Cage Takes New York
Happy Friday the 13th!
Nothing can quite touch “Despite all my rage, I am still just Nicholas Cage”
The gif, in of itself, now makes me blame Nic Cage for 9/11.
The Spielberg article you linked has the Lost World over 2 of the real Indiana Jones films, WTF???????