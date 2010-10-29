Nic Cage will release the pigs in Ghost Rider 2

In between making speeches at the United Nations about the horrors of 8-year-olds being forced to eat each other (I think Roman Polanski might take the opposite side of that debate — ZING!), Nic Cage found time to Tweet about Ghost Rider 2. Just because he decided to take ac-TION doesn’t mean he’s not still an act-TOR. Something he said made people wonder if he’d be playing both the hero and the villain in the Neveldine/Taylor flick, but Collider asked Taylor about it, and apparently that’s not the case. At least… not exactly.

According to the filmmaker, Cage will indeed be playing two roles, but not the villain as previously thought. Instead, Cage will play both Johnny Blaze and the Ghost Rider in the film. This contrasts with the original Ghost Rider where Cage played Blaze, but left his demonic alter-ego with the stunt team and special FX guys. In regards to Cage’s tweet, which said: “The dual role of blaze/zarathos will be a nic cage classic” Taylor had this to say: “zarathos is the spirit of vengeance that inhabits john blaze when he becomes ghost rider. unlike the 1st movie, where the rider was stiffly acted out by a various stunt guys, nic will be playing all the ghost rider stuff himself – and we are creating a whole physical language for the demon that is different from the human blaze.”

Ghost Rider 2 is possibly the worst idea ever, but the Crank guys are kind of at their best when they’re shooting a really bad idea. I’m picturing like two hours of Nic Cage cackling wildly while he dry humps old Mexican ladies. As a filmmaker, there’s got to be nothing so gratifying as sitting down for a script meeting with Nic Cage and having him walk out of there so pumped that you can see him amping himself up in his head and doing that thing with his hands like in Gone in 60 Seconds.