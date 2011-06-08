Nic Cage’s son karate kicks personal trainer during argument over food

I don’t know how to say this, folks, because I’m still in shock. “Nic Cage’s son hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation” just isn’t a headline I ever expected to read. I MEAN WHAT’S NEXT, RAINING LIZARDS?! But incredibly, it’s true. Nic Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, the famous black metal musician and lead singer of the band Eyes of Noctum, is being investigated for psychiatric issues. WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING?
Weston Cage, Nic Cage’s son, was taken for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested for becoming violent [with] his physical trainer. The incident occurred at 4:00 pm at The Farmer’s Kitchen in Hollywood. Cage apparently became angry after his trainer would not allow him to eat something that he wanted on the menu.
NO!? NOT THE BEETS!? (*punches out lady*)
Cage tried a roundhouse kick on his trainer, but the fight was won by the trainer when he took Cage to the ground.
NOTE TO ANGRY GOTH KIDS EVERYWHERE: Stop it. You do not know karate.
Someone else tried calming Nic’s son down, to no avail. Weston got up and continued freaking out.
Cops showed up and told Weston if he didn’t get on the ground they would tase him. Weston then complied. Cops put Weston in handcuffs but they were so worried he was unstable they strapped him to a gurney.
It’s unclear if Weston was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but people who work at the restaurant say he appeared to be under the influence of something.
He is on a drug, it’s called “Nic Cage.” It’s twice as powerful as Charlie Sheen, and can only be derived from the venom of rare snakes. Overacting is one of the side effects.
Weston was taken to a local hospital where he is being evaluated.
Tne source says Weston got into a nuclear argument with his new wife, Nikki, this morning and she stormed out of their house.
Sources close to the Cage family tell TMZ Nic has arrived at the hospital. We’re told Nic has cleared his schedule and plans to stay in town as long as Weston needs him to be here. [TMZ]
Phew, well good thing that’s resolved. No one can bring calm to a volatile situation like Nic Cage.
Weston Cage: Still less embarrassing than Chet Haze.
A nuclear argument? You can’t hug it out with nuclear arms.
Goths don’t know karate? Trying telling that to Danzig, man.
That must have been some killer tofu (eee-i-eee).
I’ve met this douchebag on several occasions and he’s just a spoiled brat… a socially awkward spoiled brat, but a brat nonetheless. His shit metal band used to practice down at SIR, which isn’t cheap, and we all know his band isn’t making any money. Everyone thought they were a bunch of chodes.
Best Metalocalypse episode evar!
If they didn’t want him to grow up to be a douchebag, they shouldn’t have named him Weston. That’s just science.
Holy shit, Weston Cage is a dead ringer for Nathan Explosion.
In fairness, the trainer should have known it was a bad idea to motivate Weston by quoting lines from Next.
“No, Weston, you don’t want your steak cooked like mine. It’s all dark and burnt…”
“HOW’D IT GET BURNED?!?!”
[Crawls out of the couch cushions, chewing an M&M, and flipping a quarter]
I once fucked my neighbor’s sister for looking at my dog.
bet he tried to order a hundred beers.
I wonder if he’s training to become a “cage” fighter :)
If only Nicholas Cage had the celebrity connects to hire Steven Segal to train his son to kick better, he might have won this fight.
Wes: You’re not the boss of me!
[Kick.Miss.Takedown]
Trainer: No, but I need to give your dad $5 because I own you.
[Looks at camera. Winks. End scene.]
He’s a little outlaw. You can see that, H.I.
Have you forgotten everything I have taught you, Weston-kun? The roundhouse kick works only in Cracker Barrels.
Who would have thought that the kid named Kal El would wind up being the normal one.
You have a lot to learn Weston-Kun.
Fackin’ idiot should have used his mind to take down the trainer. Chump
Weston tried to channel Chuck Norris, ended up getting Fred Ettish instead.
“On any other day, that might seem strange.”
Cutting carbs and jogging regularly if fucking metal motherfuckers!!!
Roundhouse kick fail? Pethetic. That NEVER happened to Chuck Norris or Patrick Swayze. No soup for you, Weston.
The personal trainer was heard yelling “Kicking me wont bring back your goddamn honey!”
It’s a sad day when the Crow gets owned by a professional gym rat.
Pretty obvious this was the trainer’s own fault. Lazy bastard had a whole week to make a copy of that video tape if he didn’t want to be attacked.