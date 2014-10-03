Nicholas Sparks Is Racist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic, And Anti-Alzheimer’s (!!), According To A New Lawsuit

It may be hard to believe, but the highly-loved creator of The Notebook doesn’t have the most highly respected reputation. The author of a series of unbearable rom-coms, Sparks also founded a Christian high school in 2006, where he soon become notorious for making remarks that would put Donald Sterling to shame. Saul Hillel Benjamin, the school’s former headmaster, is now suing Sparks for some of his racist, sexist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and wow, anti-Alzheimer’s remarks.
According to the lawsuit, Sparks refused to respond to criticisms that the school lacked diversity, even though only two out of five-hundred-and-fourteen students at the Epiphany School for Global Studies identified as Black. Not only that, Sparks felt compelled to add that “Black students are too poor and can’t do the academic work.” I mean, I have no doubt that the coursework behind a Christian-themed school named “Epiphany” was too rigorous for all of us, but c’mon. When Benjamin met with a member of the NAACP, Sparks encouraged him to “engage only in private and less visible contact with African-Americans.” I’m not sure what the goal behind that would be, but my hunch says it’s something real evil.
TMZ also reports that Sparks was prone to homophobic remarks, like the time gay students complained of bullying and Sparks not only ignored their claims, but went on to support a group that supported the HOMO-CAUST (their words, not mine). There is no word yet whether Sparks has a homo-caust screenplay in the works, but if A Walk to Remember is possible, so is anything.
In perhaps the most cinematic display of irony, Sparks fired Benjamin, and then told the whole school to ignore whatever he had to say because he was suffering from Alzheimer’s. All this from a man who wrote a useless book about two people who found love, despite their dementia. Obviously, Sparks’ comments were brutal and offensive, but you’ve got to appreciate the beautiful narrative arc.
No word yet on if/when it’s going to trial, but I’ll gleefully update you if he’s punished.
It seems a shame not to include his books in this lawsuit. Can we make it some kind of class action thingy?
Sparks: “Wait, Mr. Saul Hillel Benjamin…do you mean to say you’re Jewish?”
Hey, Nicholas Sparks! You’re being sued? Better Call Saul!
No, the other one, the lawyer guy.
Ugh, this guy. He lives near the coast. How hard would it be to chuck him into the Atlantic Ocean? Can we make that a law, like the southern equivalent of being set adrift on an ice floe?
I love that you spelled ice floe correctly. Will you marry me?
Christ, I want this to be true more than anything right now. He could be the Thomas Kincaid of literature.
Nicolas Sparks, what is he like fuckin made of electricity or sumpthin?
Jim Norton, Opie and Anthony are the Nicholas Sparks of comedy.
So, uh, is anti-alzheimers a bad thing now? I mean he’s still an asshole, but I think being against a degenerative disease is ok, otherwise everyone that did the ice bucket challenge were total douches.
Yeah this just slander from people with pro Jewish and pro Gay agendas. The Pro Alzheimer patient lobby, though, kind of forgot about it and wandered into a pet store thinking it was his kid’s school. Your kids all left the house already!
You would think he would be okay with poor and stupid people, considering a poor and stupid person was the hero of his novel The Notepad.
I always thought “The Notebook” was a sop to Big Alz.
Yeah we got to make sure there enough black people in each school. Makes sense.
I met that asshole a couple of times and he was in fact a huge dick-nozzle. To be fair though, I didn’t hear him say anything racist. But he is definitely guilty of being an asshole.
Am I the only one surprised a guy named Saul Hillel Benjamin taught was headmaster at a Christian school?