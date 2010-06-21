Niell Blomkamp directing The Hobbit?

Hobbit producer and script co-writer Peter Jackson really wanted Guillermo Del Toro to direct The Hobbit, and Del Toro did too. But after countless studio delays, Del Toro ultimately decided that he couldn’t spend six years in New Zealand, the Wal Mart of the southern seas. The search is on for a new director. The studio wants Peter Jackson to return, but Jackson has other commitments and would prefer someone else do it, someone whom he trusts. Lord of the Rings fan site The One Ring now says they hear the director will be District 9‘s Neill Blomkamp, which would make a lot of sense considering Jackson’s role as producer on District 9 and Jackson and Blomkamp’s close working relationship.

So now this spy report has come in from somebody claiming, after some offhand details that rang very true: “(I) was given the breakdown details for the film, which included who the director is: Neil Bloomkamp.” In short we know from lots of sources:

1. Jackson doesn’t want to do it

2. He wants somebody he trusts and can be sure of

3. Casting is happening now

4. Pre-pre-production is happening now

5. MGM and Warners need a talent in place yesterday

6. The platform for making a big genre splash announcement is approaching [Comic-Con]

7. The schedule fits with rumors from many sources

8. Many spies are sounding similar notes

9. One tells us they have seen the film breakdown with Blomkamp directing

My personal opinion is that this information is correct.

I have no way of verifying said rumor as that would require traveling to New Zealand and I’m allergic to sheep semen (don’t ask me how I know), but Blomkamp directing certainly sounds plausible, and would be welcome. (“Come yee-ah, Hobitt. Do you want ta sweettie?”)

I can also tell you that I hope that this Lord of the Rings-vuvuzela meme never goes away. (*BZZZZZZZZZZZBZZZZZ BZZZZZZZZ*)

