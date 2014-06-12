Nikki Finke Bragging About Her XXXtreme New Site Logo Is The Best Thing You’ll Read Today

This might be a little inside baseball and I honestly hate writing about her because I suspect that’s exactly what she wants, but if you don’t know, Nikki Finke is this mythical Hollywood beast who famously never allows herself to be photographed, the former self-appointed queen of insidery Hollywood industry blogging, whose claim to fame is her old website, Deadline Hollywood Daily. It got bought up by Penske Media, but she quickly fell out with ownership because her main skill was always the ability to start feuds (with Sharon Waxman of The Wrap, with Bret Easton Ellis, etc. etc.). She broke a lot of stories, but for all her talk of giving people the “straight dope” or whatever, I don’t really think the kind of honesty readers are looking for is a psychotic dragon lady screeching about everyone who has ever wronged her.
Anyway, after a long, drawn out feud with Penske and a bunch of inside baseball crap no one really cares about, Nikki is back with Nikki Finke.com. Like I said, I hate giving her free publicity, but credit where credit is due, her just-published mission statement is priceless. Especially the opening paragraph, where she brags about her logo:
Let me just admit it: I’m old. I’m beat up. I’ve been used for target practice by every moron with a byline. But this morning I’m excited and scared and most importantly back to writing more than 140-character Tweets. Because I’m posting on my own website after sitting out my non-compete for 7 soul-crushing months. And that’s why I designed my new logo to look the way it does – gritty and bullet-riddled with a fiery palm tree shooting sparks into the night sky more dramatically than any fancy klieg light.
F*CK A KLIEG LIGHT, SON, MAMA GOT A SPARK PALM!!
I’m glad she explained that, because I never would’ve known what it was otherwise. It looks like courier over a clip art supernova. Nonetheless, I’ve re-read that sentence six times and it still makes me laugh out loud every time. “Hmm, I like that new logo is all gritty and bullet riddled, but do you think could also add flames and a bloody tampon? This needs to look really hardcore.”
Let those wimpy Hollywood websites do glossy or garish or rewrite press releases or post stenography instead of sturm und drang. I’m all about this town’s gritty reality exposed through the harsh glare of my reporting.
I love to imagine her chomping a cigar as she writes this, silently congratulating herself on how badass she is while dreaming she’s some Ray Chandler hero. “M’yeaaah, see, this greaseball town ain’t gonna know what hit ’em when ol’ Nikki’s back at the clambake, aaah ch-cha cha….” (*angrily sips appletini*)
Some of those bylines I never hired and wouldn’t. (Anita Busch or Peter Bart? She’s batshit crazy and he’s an unethical fart.) A lot of those stories I consider a waste of time covering. I never wanted a bland and boring news feed.
Hold the phone, a woman who has beefs with people she used to work with? MY GOD, THIS IS A REVOLUTION!
Oh, don’t worry: I’ll have much more to say over the next few days about Little Lord Fauntleroy and Mike Phlegming. Because I don’t f*ck on the first date.
That’s a real shame, because you’d probably get real horny watching her unhinge her jaw to swallow a whole plate of cedar-smoked salmon. Talk about blue balls!
I want to be your cruel and quirky alternative to Deadlame and Valiety and The Hollywood Unreported and TheCrap. To zig when others zag. To tell you the hard truths about Hollywood which its publicity machine works overtime to ensure you never read.
“Do you want hear some of my other childish name puns? Because I have more. The New York Slimes. The Shitcago Tribeunuchs. The Baltiwhore Scum. The Jew Hork Gayly Spews. Oh, don’t worry, I’ll have plenty more for NikkiFinke.com subscribers, but I don’t f*ck on the first date.”
Above all, the website needs and wants your input. Just like I can’t be silenced or intimidated here, your comments won’t get sanitized. (Even the inevitable four-letter words about my genitals.) I’ll monitor your comments but never alter them. But it does make my job easier if you don’t assassinate people’s character, impersonate the famous or powerful, go on off-topic tangents, repeat what’s already been said better, or state your facts inaccurately. Check your spelling and grammar before posting especially from smartphones or no reader will take your opinion seriously. Lastly, stick to the professional and stay away from the personal and, above all, don’t bore me.
“Because on this website where I write my uncensored thoughts on the fart people and phlegm goblins I’m trying to ruin, the last thing I need is you dragging down the discourse. NIKKI OUT.” (*contentedly sits back on cat urine-soaked couch*)
Yes, because Internet comment sections are the home of mature, intelligent discourse.
Nuh uh, YOU suck! Oh wait… disregard.
“I’ll monitor your comments but never alter them.”
Deletion is negative alteration.
Really looking forward to the /b/tards getting bored and raiding, and her doing nothing about it.
Unless your logo features the Statue of Liberty getting penetrated by an immigrant, you really don’t get to talk about how badass and extreme it is.
/Cheshire Grin
What if we make it a Native American?
[thebrendans.files.wordpress.com]
(NSFW-ish)
Until she described it, I had no idea what that was. Some sort of burning plant.
I was about to write the same thing. It just looked like a blurry blob until she said what it is.
I should see a psychologist.
Yeah. It looks like a CGI explosion behind a palm tree. I don’t get the “bullet ridden” part at all.
My takeaway from this is Peter Bart: unethical fart.
Polite applause for “Shitcago Tribeunuchs”
I admire the effort that must have gone into making all those puns.
A martyr AND a champion – she seems to think quite conflictingly highly of herself.
I’m sad she didn’t namecheck Film Dunkin DoNUTZ.
Damn!
Film DRUNKin DoNUTZ.
Another fine joke ruined.
Check your spelling and grammar before posting especially from smartphones or no reader will take your opinion seriously
If not being well compensated for dishing about Hollywood gossip for seven-months is soul-crushing, then how are the rest of us even still alive? it really puts things in perspective about how empty and horrible the lives of the rest of us peons must be compared to this paragon of humanity.
Seriously, the job she paused is what seems soul crushing.
“I don’t fuck on the first date, mostly because it takes upward of seven hours for my birch bark-like nether regions to generate enough moisture to avoid flaying your unsuspecting piece like a Bolton on a bad day.”
I will never understand why she’s even a thing.
Like, even people who work in the industry as reps and insiders and what have you can’t possibly care about it or it’s reputation as much as she does. And people are supposed to cower to the power of a cat lady who writes about the crap even they don’t care about?
There’s not a fart noise big enough.
Who is this person? I’m reading the comments just to see why/if anyone cares. It appears… not so much.
Honestly, I only clicked on this article because the title had “Nikki” “Xxxtreeme” & “new site” in it. Imagine my disappoint…
This is probably as close as you can get – [youtu.be]
Is it just me or is this like a carbon copy of Jonah launching ‘Ryantology’ on Veep? Complete with name puns and everything
I was just going to say that. She either has never seen VEEP or watches religiously. I am not sure which.
So she’s likening herself to be as old, gritty and bullet-riddled as her new logo… does she also fancy herself a burning bush? Nothing like wearing your god complex on your sleeve.
Her burning bush is why she no longer fucks on a first date.
So… this chick was Perez Hilton before Perez Hilton was cool, or something? I can’t imagine why I would possibly care. She sounds like a really pleasant person. =/
After checking out her website, the only page has 48 comments, none of which are negative, angry or about how President Obama is trying to install Sharia law and install a New World Order. Either the Internet never heard of her site or she is policing her comments.
Spam?
“(Yes, I just threw up in my mouth a little.)”
GOOD ONE NIKKI
PS – SAME
I’ve read so many of your Nikki Finke articles over the years, and even though always I laugh at the jokes in them and at the ridiculous nature of her attitude, I still have like *no* idea who she is or why she’s “important”.
That’s good. I recommend maintaining this state of blissful ignorance. There’s no reason to know her other than as fodder for other people to ridicule.
@Vince Mancini The ridicule is why we keep coming back.
She’s the daughter of Barton Fink (she changed to spelling of her last name to avoid accusations of nepotism). He used to carry her around Hollywood in a hat box. She grew up playing in halls of the Hotel Earle, Chet the bellhop was her best friend. So she was born into the industry.
Raise your hand if you clicked on this post b/c you thought she might be a pornstar?
*sheepishly raises hand…..”
I clicked because I thought maybe a legit business or website debuted a new logo that was unintentionally pornographic. That’s kind of how the headline read to me.
“That’s a real shame, because you’d probably get real horny watching her unhinge her jaw to swallow a whole plate of cedar-smoked salmon.”
This is the funniest thing I have read in years. Actually got me into an ol’ fashion coughing fit.
I don’t know why, but Nikki Finke’s writing style really turns me on.
Why would every other news source that Finke demeans and mocks not just post a paparrazi right outside her apartment everyday? The one thing this cat lady seems to hold dear is her privacy, if I am Deadline Hollywood I am writing a daily blog on the comings and goings of Nikki Finke. Grabbing lunch at In-n-Out, Nikki? That sounds like a story about you putting on weight. Going to see your OB/GYN today huh? Front page story. And plus it’s LA, where the daily rate for a photographer can be around a hundred bucks.
The Shitcago Tribeunuchs
FUCKING THANKS A LOT, LINCE! Now The Mighty Feklahr literally has crumbs of His protein/fiber bar in His sinuses, you goofy baktag.
Wow. You sure that isn’t Jonah Ryan writing his blog on Veep?
#HastagHurricane-Bitchtits!
She’s not Penske material.