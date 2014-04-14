New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Ad Offers Glimpse Of Splinter And Will Arnett

Senior Editor
04.14.14

I know I’m not the target audience for Ninja Turtles, considering I thought it was dumb when I was 11, but every Ninja Turtles post gets a million hits and I need this sweet click money to support my exotic pet habit (I smell each cat once and throw it out).

Aaanyway, the Michael Bay-produced, Jonathan Liebesman-directed adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a new ad out, and it offers some new footage of Splinter (SPOILER ALERT: He’s a giant CGI rat) and reminds us that Will Arnett is in this. Also, the turtles still don’t have snout bulges, much to the chagrin of fanboys everywhere (even as a hater, I still have to admit that they do look better with the bulges).

Mostly, I just hate how this project seems to turn every commenter into “Fantasy Super Producer,” where we debate marketing strategies for LCD drivel aimed at 10-year-olds. But hey, back to the jokes, daddy needs a new pair of cats.

Is no one concerned with the fact that Michaelangelo seems to have Mardi Gras beads around his wrist? Is Megan Fox going to show him her bewbs? Because that might actually make me interested in this.

“(*gasp*) (*shriek*) (*cross eyes*) (*faint*)” – all of Megan Fox’s lines in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so far.

