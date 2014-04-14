New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Ad Offers Glimpse Of Splinter And Will Arnett

I know I’m not the target audience for Ninja Turtles, considering I thought it was dumb when I was 11, but every Ninja Turtles post gets a million hits and I need this sweet click money to support my exotic pet habit (I smell each cat once and throw it out).
Aaanyway, the Michael Bay-produced, Jonathan Liebesman-directed adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a new ad out, and it offers some new footage of Splinter (SPOILER ALERT: He’s a giant CGI rat) and reminds us that Will Arnett is in this. Also, the turtles still don’t have snout bulges, much to the chagrin of fanboys everywhere (even as a hater, I still have to admit that they do look better with the bulges).
Mostly, I just hate how this project seems to turn every commenter into “Fantasy Super Producer,” where we debate marketing strategies for LCD drivel aimed at 10-year-olds. But hey, back to the jokes, daddy needs a new pair of cats.
Is no one concerned with the fact that Michaelangelo seems to have Mardi Gras beads around his wrist? Is Megan Fox going to show him her bewbs? Because that might actually make me interested in this.
“(*gasp*) (*shriek*) (*cross eyes*) (*faint*)” – all of Megan Fox’s lines in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so far.
if the turtles have a rocket-powered skateboard then will arnett deserves a rocket-powered segway
I’m more concerned that Michelangelo has the exact same necklace as every guy to ever shop at Hollister in 2005
Abercrombie, 1999.
But yes. It’s awful.
huh, I must have missed you at the cat sniffers quarterly subscriber meetup. Oh well next time I suppose.
Vince, everything looks better with bulges.
I’m more concerned that the Turtles are all seven feet tall than with Michelangelo’s Mardi Gras beads — laissez le bon temps rouler, tortues. They gotta weigh 1500 lbs. each.
OK should the guy wearing the $4,000 suit fight the Foot Clan? COME ON!
We should come up with a Michael Bay drinking game. Take one drink for mindless city destruction, any shot of the military launching fighter jets, a scene with a military command center (two drinks if a grizzled old military vet says he wants something to happen), and the infamous “person looks up as things go by in slow motion scene”.