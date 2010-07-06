Nobody Knows What’s Up With Scream 4

With writer Kevin Williamson working hard on the second season of Vampire Diaries, it’s a little unclear who is handling script duties for Scream 4 right now. Currently in production, a series of confusing rumors and Tweets – perhaps started by Williamson himself – have placed the script in the hands of Ehren Kruger, and possibly even director Wes Craven. It’s a mystery wrapped inside of a suspense folded into a riddle and enveloped by a *fart noise*.

Craven denied on his Twitter that he was handling the script rewrites, and while it has been reported that Kruger was completely changing the script after Williamson quit, Kruger is apparently just “polishing” the writing. However, Kruger, who wrote the third installment, is being accused of dumbing down some of the characters, which has left Hayden Panetierre upset with her role.

Me no like hard words, Slash Film:

Further stories suggest that some roles have been significantly changed and/or ‘dumbed down,’ but we’ve got little to support that, as far as hard evidence goes. Hell, most of the cast reportedly hasn’t even read the full screenplay, and the common word is that it hasn’t been sent out to agencies. (Script trading between agency assistants being a primary source of leaked scripts.) I’ve not spoken to anyone who has even read pages, which is quite unusual for a film that is shooting.

The cast reportedly includes Rachel McAdams, Emma Roberts and Panettiere as the new blood, as well as the franchise’s veterans in Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette. But none of them matter worth a lick because Alison Brie joined the cast last week, thus making it the greatest movie ever. Some actress from Battlestar Galactica joined the cast, too, but Alison Brie… *SWOOOOOOOOON*

Lauren Graham has already bailed from the project, citing scheduling difficulties and simply being too damn adorable. Panettiere, on the other hand, seems to be pushing ahead according to photos from the film’s set that show her and Roberts in suspenseful indifference.

But don’t worry, Scream fans. The great news is that Roger L. Jackson has signed on to return as the voice of the crazed killer. And thus I have finally accomplished my goal of providing more Roger L. Jackson news.