Frotcast 384: Ace Of Strokers, With Alison Stevenson And Brendan

Are y’all ready to talk about CINEMA?!?! Good, because this week’s Frotcast, which features comedian and Vice columnist Alison Stevenson and future NFL hall of famer Brendan, is jam packed with the same in-depth film critique that keeps you coming back for more. America’s number one film podcast dives into the classic Burt Reynold’s film Stroker Ace – a movie about NASCAR racing and normalized sexual assault. We also talk about the the Beatles having a circle jerk, Matt recalls a circle jerk story of his own, Norm MacDonald’s apology tour, and Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule.

