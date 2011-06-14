Not porn: Tom Cruise playing ‘Jack Reacher’ in ‘One Shot’

Just to save you some time, the best quote in this story is “Cruise has always been interested in the Reacher series.” Well sure, long as there aren’t any gays in there. Anyway, the story is that Tom Cruise is in negotiations to play “former military policeman-turned drifter” Jack Reacher in One Shot, from writer-director Chris McQuarrie, based on the book series by Lee Child. This may prove difficult, one because Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor (exceptions: Magnolia, Collateral), and two because he’s only three apples tall in high heels.
Fans of the Reacher book will have to absorb this development, because Cruise is very different physically from the bruising tough guy who has created mayhem over 15 bestselling novels that have sold 40 million copies. In the books, Reacher is 6’5,” about 250 pounds, and when you are on the business end of his clenched fists, you are most likely going to be spitting out teeth and getting fitted for a cast or two.
Wait, do fists have a non business end? Oh, Mike Fleming, don’t ever change.
So what if he’s not as tall and beefy as Reacher? I’m told that the author himself is excited about Cruise playing the role, that Cruise personifies the qualities Reacher displays in the books. “Reacher’s size in the books is a metaphor for an unstoppable force, which Cruise portrays in his own way,” Child said when he threw his support behind the move.
Headline it, NY Post: “Child behind Cruise as beefy jack reacher.” See also: “Child’s beefy jack reacher gets cruisey in new movie.”
Child’s prose is very spare and blunt and Reacher is a no-frills guy. He drifts around the country, carrying nothing more than a toothbrush, the clothes on his back, his passport and access to his military pension.
Ah yes, it’s always more fun if the protagonist is inexplicably wealthy. Conversely, it’s why real life usually isn’t fun.
He finds his way into all kinds of misadventures but usually winds up using his brawn and his brains from years of military experience to solve conspiracies for underdogs. In One Shot, Reacher investigates a case in which a lone sniper murders five victims before being captured. Reacher discovers it’s more than a simple open-and-shut case. [Deadline]
Yep, sounds like a book you could buy at the supermarket all right. I didn’t want to say this, but since Usual Suspects and Way of the Gun, Chris McQuarrie has worked on Valkyrie, The Tourist, and now this. I know everyone thinks he’s a big star, but hanging out with Tom Cruise may not be the best thing for your career. Though if you took out the “under” in that last blockquote this would be the best thing ever. WHO TOOK YOUR BONE? YOU DON’T WANNA KNOW! THIS THING GOES ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP!
(Team Spaz)
Tom Cruise looks like a Final Fantasy character in that top picture. Excuse me Tom, can you please reach that beefy child for me?
It’s ironic when someone named Reacher can’t reach the top shelf of the linen closet without a step stool.
Right, combine Scooby Doo and the A-Team into one man and have him played by the original gay vampire.
Wait a minute, is this gonna be a gritty A-Team reboot? Cruise could be the Faceman, he’s dreamy.
I just hope he finally finds out who burned him.
I know, right?! Short people are hilarious! They’re all “I can do big people things, too!” Hahahahahaha! Stupid short people.
(*continues swinging legs under chair without touching the ground*)
“Reacher rounds out Cruise’ plans for summer.”
Aw, but I only make fun of Tom because he’s an egotistical douchebag!
I love short people! Some of my best friends are short people!
“CHILD BEHIND CRUISE FOR REACHER”
* drops mic, walks off stage *
@DG So that’s why you became a lawyer! *Shares a moment* Grrr!! Requests for Discovery!! No–wait!
” . . . hanging out with Tom Cruise may not be the best thing for your career.”
Hmm, we may be onto something here . . .
Katie Holmes — nothing since Batman Begins.
Oprah Winfrey — show off the air now.
Who’s next?
*prays for Cruise cameo in Lady GaGa video*
“Cruise grows autistic mustache; uses movie to do gay things”
*hurls mic at woman in front row*
…and that “woman” is Tyler Perry
the party end of the fist, is when you make it around your dick
“Jack’s beef cruises behind child.”
Cruise, Child come to terms with Reacher.
The author would praise the casting of Verne Troyer as Reacher if he could deliver a $50 million opening weekend.
Who will play his dog, the Reacher Hound?
Those books sucks and Lee Child (nothis real name) is a pompous douche.
That is all.
The business end of Tom Cruise’s fist is covered with KY jelly and the vestiges of David Miscavige’s dinner. Which I would have to assume is scary enough.