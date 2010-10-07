Not Satire: Mike Myers to play Pepe Le Pew.

On the heels of Alvin and the Chipmunks, Marmaduke, and Yogi Bear, Warner Bros want you to know that they aren’t through putting bear juice in your Boo Boo. In fact, Vulture says Mike Myers is set to voice Pepe Le Pew, patron saint of date rapists and France’s most important cultural icon, in a mix of CGI and live action a la the critically-acclaimed Squeakuel. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see Mike Myers play a character with a funny accent for a change.
We’re told that in Warner’s new Le Pew, only the skunk and his perennially unrequited love interest, Penelope Pussycat, would be CGI characters; the rest of the Le Pew film will be shot in live action.
The decision to reinvigorate the Looney Tunes cast of characters is a high priority for Warner Bros., for while they still throw off a billion dollars in licensing revenue annually, that’s barely a fifth of what Disney makes every year from licensing better-known characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.
According to E-Poll Market Research data, even the most popular of the Looney Tunes bunch have trouble connecting with audiences: For instance, more Americans over the age of 13 can recognize Mike Myers (68 percent) than can recognize Bugs Bunny (66 percent) or Daffy Duck (56 percent). Even tougher for Warner Bros., more Americans have a favorable impression of Bugs (65 percent) and Daffy (55 percent) than they do of Myers (52 percent).
Wake up, Myers! The polls are in and you’re gettin’ murdered! Daffy Duck is slaughtering you out there! We need to go on the offensive YESTERDAY! I’m talkin’ attack ads, push-polls, fathering interracial ducks out of wedlock — THE WORKS! It’s time to start playin’ dirty, or else the lame duck’s gonna be YOU!
(*hums “New Le Pew” by INXS*)
it’s days like these that I miss Mel Blanc the most :(
But Mike Myers doesn’t even like pussy!
This idea stinks!
Wilmer Valderrama as Speedy Gonzalez or iVete a la chingada!!!!Uno!!
Only 52% of people who answer stupid polls like Mike Myers. Translated into real people responses, that’s less than a 0% approval rating for him.
Aw cmon, Pepe is half-black, half-white, and stinks.
Luis Guzmán or GTFO.
Penelope Pussycat would dress the way she does if she didn’t want the attention. Just sayin’.
wouldn’t. Mon Dieu!
They should get the White Stripes to play Janet Jackson’s ‘Black Cat’ for the theme song.
What? I figured as long as the theme was stupid ideas, we might as well run with it…
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr was sure only *His* kitties ended up with white stripes up their backs!
Fromage au gratin! Je suis le *interspecies* date rapier! Ah, for the bon old days, when le stalking was called le unrequited love.
–P.L. Pew
/I accidentally typed “unrequired love,” which is kind of better.
That skunk is such a creeper.
And besides, nobody likes a clingy boyfriend.
@keyHo–they should get the Armond White Stripes: guitar, drums and turgid categorical imperatives.
Pepe Le Pew starts off a romantic evening by strewing rose petals around, lighting candles and drawing her a lovely tomato juice bath.
Anyone know an off-shore betting site where I can stake the mortgage on my house against the trailer for this film including J Geils Band “Love Stinks”?
Myers was chosen because the producers kept using the phrase “horrible stench” and immediately thought of Love Guru.
Mike Myers might be the first person in 70 years about whom it could be truthfully said, “I liked him way better when he was a Nazi.”
The Yogi Bear marketing people are working hard on this one. So far the front runner is Put some Skunk in your trunk!
PLP gets squashed by a Peterbilt on I-95 or GTFO!
Summer 2011: Put some Stink in your pink!
Next up for WB is Chip & Dale, starring Lance Bass and Adam Lambert, a heartwarming tale of two life partners constantly on the prowl for fresh nuts.
Shortly after the movie opens, Myers will be exiled to a trailer park for good.
Three strikes and you’re out, buddy.
Pepe Le Pew: Great things rape your cat.
“more Americans… can recognize Mike Myers (68 percent) than can recognize Bugs Bunny (66 percent) or Daffy Duck (56 percent).”
GOD. IS. DEAD.
Oh, I get it! French people stink and often threaten to take you to “ze casbah.”
When that movie gets released, I’m gonna hand out tomato juice to the families who’ll bother to see it. Yeah, I know that washing off skunk stank with tomato juice is an urban myth, but this movie is purely blasphemous to a Looney Tunes child like myself.
Pepe Le Pew is really gonna stink harder than Fat Bastard’s anus. He should’ve checked into Dr. Drew’s for his sex addiction instead.