Not Satire: Mike Myers to play Pepe Le Pew.

On the heels of Alvin and the Chipmunks, Marmaduke, and Yogi Bear, Warner Bros want you to know that they aren’t through putting bear juice in your Boo Boo. In fact, Vulture says Mike Myers is set to voice Pepe Le Pew, patron saint of date rapists and France’s most important cultural icon, in a mix of CGI and live action a la the critically-acclaimed Squeakuel. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see Mike Myers play a character with a funny accent for a change.

We’re told that in Warner’s new Le Pew, only the skunk and his perennially unrequited love interest, Penelope Pussycat, would be CGI characters; the rest of the Le Pew film will be shot in live action. The decision to reinvigorate the Looney Tunes cast of characters is a high priority for Warner Bros., for while they still throw off a billion dollars in licensing revenue annually, that’s barely a fifth of what Disney makes every year from licensing better-known characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. According to E-Poll Market Research data, even the most popular of the Looney Tunes bunch have trouble connecting with audiences: For instance, more Americans over the age of 13 can recognize Mike Myers (68 percent) than can recognize Bugs Bunny (66 percent) or Daffy Duck (56 percent). Even tougher for Warner Bros., more Americans have a favorable impression of Bugs (65 percent) and Daffy (55 percent) than they do of Myers (52 percent).

Wake up, Myers! The polls are in and you’re gettin’ murdered! Daffy Duck is slaughtering you out there! We need to go on the offensive YESTERDAY! I’m talkin’ attack ads, push-polls, fathering interracial ducks out of wedlock — THE WORKS! It’s time to start playin’ dirty, or else the lame duck’s gonna be YOU!

(*hums “New Le Pew” by INXS*)