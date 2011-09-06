Now *THAT’S* how you title a porn parody

I’ve long complained that pornographers have gotten downright sloppy in their porn parody titles. “The Help: A XXX Porn Parody” or “This Ain’t The Help XXX” are simply unacceptable. Porn wouldn’t be where it is today if their forefathers (whorefathers? foreskin fathers?) had been so devoid of creativity. Which is why it’s so refreshing to see that Werner Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, my favorite film of 2009, has gotten a porn parody with a title to match, “Port of C*ck, New Whoreleans.” It stars Rebeca Linares, who seems like a delight. It’s as if they left the other “C” out of her name, and as a result, she constantly craves it. (C, that is. She constantly craves “C.” Too subtle?)
All the trailers I’ve seen are far too NSFW to post here, but I can tell you that the narrator pronounces the title “New Whore Leans” rather than the more traditional “New WHORElins.” Also, I found a synopsis. I shall now share that synopsis with you, only I shall attempt to replace all the graphic sex terms with food, as in the banner pic.
Sailor Johnny has just arrived at port. Immediately he goes to the WAFFLEhouse looking for Rebeca. She is Johnny’s favorite and no matter what he always wants to CHILI her. At first Johnny treats her like a simple WAFFLE but she has to make sure to remind him why he’s always back. And it is for her tight wet PANCAKES, her great TAMALES and the way she makes him pop the biggest most vibrant SOUFFLÉ.
This movie sounds delicious!
The ‘C’ means cake right? Big Black Cake.
After all that filthy cake talk, Chris only gave you the tip?
My favorite part is when they reenacted the Led Zeppelin shark story with an iguana
(*Notices Pavlovian response wherein he gets a boner whenever he hears “chili”.*)
(*Realizes this existed prior to reading this post.*)
(*Rubs chili all over naked body.*)
I wonder if they’ll be as clever with the gay porn spinoff, Port of Balls: Poo Orgies?
Damn the torpedoes. The real conundrum here is how the hell is New Whoreleans not in common usage? I f*cking live here and I’ve never heard it before.
“Shoot on her face again!”
“Why would I do that?”
“HER SOUL IS STILL DANCING!”
*Kevin Federline moonwalks on to set, gets hit with a Peter North load*
The Mighty Feklahr is of the opinion that the “Lucky Crackpipe” may end up being replaced with the “Shameful Turkey Baster”…
Nic Cage: “Did your daddy…MOLEST you?”
Rebeca Linares: “Actually, yes! How did you know that?”
Ers-The Mighty Feklahr calls them Swamp Bengal LSU shitdicks the “New Whoreleans Tiger Print Faggots” all the time? Don’t you read His subconscious mind?
WOW I AM DOING A LOT BETTER SINCE MY DOCTOR RAISED MY STEROID PRESCRIPTION WHA HA HA HA HAAAAAA!
BONG!!! The Durst is strong in this one…
Guy’cha! If they manage to make this guy cumming look like Popeye squeezing a can of spinach, this might be the best thing evar!
Fuck you all anyway, I have to go pick my wife up from work!
Really Fek? I call them Number 2 in the National Polls.
Where’s Iowa stand again? Hmmm, unfortunately the Top 25 doesn’t go down that far.
By far the most disgusting thing about this post is the college football argument it inspired. Close second: my next trip to IHOP is going to be a vibrant DISASTER.
Thanks Larry, good to feel noticed.
I agree though, that may be the best title since This Ain’t Operation Dumbo Drop XXX.
LSU? More like LS*Jew*, amirite? I’m not right? Well OK then.
I don’t know, Vince. Is “too subtle” some new euphemism for a sh*tty joke?
Really Ers? Remember a fella called “Drew Tate”? How did LSU do in that bowl game against Iowa again?
The director looked down wistfully at the member whose scene was up next and quietly asked: “How’d it get burned?”
I would totally bread pudding her French Quarter ifyouknowwhatI’msa-There’s nobody here anymore is there?
Do fish have wet dreams?