NY Times profiles James Cameron’s effect on New Zealand

In case you didn’t know, James Cameron is planning to shoot Avatar 2 and 3 (and possibly 4) in New Zealand. He’s already bought a property there, and the New York Times recently profiled the area, in a story full of the kind of fish-out-of-water anecdotes that you might expect when an egomaniacal director who eats studios and sh*ts money moves to a quiet rural town full of gentle, unassuming simpletons, who, according to tradition, still have sex with the sheep that roam the rolling hills of their pastoral backwater. It’s a story ripped from the pages of Avatar itself, and you know how Times writers love that easy symbolism sh*t. The whole thing’s worth a read, but here are some highlights:
Still, Mr. Cameron’s purchase of the Lake Pounui property [$16 million for 2,500 acres in a wine town] has also coincided with escalating fears here about a land grab by wealthy foreigners. Recently, for instance, New Zealanders had a conniption over the sale of 16 dairy farms to a Chinese company. (A court fight over the deal continues.) Mr. Cameron’s arrival added fuel to the media fire. “Hordes are bound to follow from Hollywood,” Stephen Oliver wrote in The Waikato Times on April 2, poking fun at the outcry by envisioning pristine hillsides “festooned with trophy homes” in an “obscene showcase of bad taste.”
Relax, bro, it’s still an 18-hour flight. LA sucks and it’s full of A-holes, but the mitigating factor is that those A-holes are still really lazy.
Adrienne Staples, mayor of the South Wairarapa District Council, recalls that being her first reaction when told in early February that a supposedly famous filmmaker had bought farmland in her zone.
It was not a particularly easy day for Ms. Staples. An avid horsewoman, she was trying to impregnate a mare with semen being flown to Wellington from a Spanish stallion on the South Island. She drove across the Rimutaka Range, twice, to get the semen; juggled calls from the press [nearly spilling her semen! -Ed.]; and offered to bake Mr. Cameron a cake, because, after all, this is rural New Zealand. [Which of course means “Land of Cakes” in the Maori language.]
Don’t worry, lady. By the time Avatar 2 starts shooting, Cameron will be impregnating those mares himself, with the locals calling him “Toruk Takto.” Or literally, “the man who comes inside horses.”
Cameron has been taking precautions not to upset the locals while he mines for unobtanium, but one thing he did that no one seems to like is shut down a hall on his property that used to be used for weddings.
The “I’m the king of the world!” director (his words on winning the best director Oscar for “Titanic” in 1998) also does not seem overly concerned with pleasing everybody. Asked if he might reopen that wedding hall, Mr. Cameron paused a bit, then said, “That’s going to be my workshop.”
You think that’s bad, I heard he promised to turn one of the world heritage sheep-shearing caves into his ping pong room!
Ask New Zealanders who worked on “Avatar” about Mr. Cameron and their eyes tend to grow big. “You have to understand that we don’t have much experience outside of Peter [Jackson], who is soft-spoken and gentle,” said one senior prop technician, who asked for anonymity because he hopes to get a job on the “Avatar” sequels. “Jim Cameron sometimes shouted at us, and our instinct was to take it personally.”
Kiwi not used to yelling. Kiwi know only sheep. Sheep docile.
The difference between the two cinema titans is highlighted by what several longtime film workers in New Zealand referred to as “the two tea incidents.” Years ago the strong-willed Mr. Cameron, annoyed that his “Aliens” crew in England was taking a break, kicked over a tea cart — a tale that has followed him over time, in part because he personally retells it. In contrast, an anecdote about Mr. Jackson involves the time when there was confusion among new staffers over who was responsible for fetching him tea; multiple people kept arriving with steaming mugs, and, worried about offending anyone by speaking up, he spent the day politely accepting them.
This would probably be a good time to point out that New Zealand is Australia’s Canada. The relationship is almost identical. Also, they pronounce their E’s as I’s and their I’s as U’s, but that’s neither here nor there. All I know is, James Cameron already made a three-hour movie about how terrible Westerners are, I can only imagine what his movies are going to look like after he’s been living in rural New Zealand for four years. He’s going to be like that guy who spends two weeks in London and comes home with an accent, times a thousand. Ten bucks says there’s going to be an American character whose giant SUV runs on actual native babies.
First he makes a knock-off of Dancing With Wolves, and then he moves to a knock-off of Australia. I bet he names his property “Neverplace Ranch”.
Someone needs to make a doc about how awful the movie industry can be. Sort of a Kitchen Confidential but for movies. Especially the amount of waste that takes place. I would love to know the kind of bull shit that went down on such an pro environmental movie like Avatar.
Seeing as how 99% of the movie was shot in a warehouse, I’d venture to guess that there wasn’t THAT much waste or whatever.
Where a movie is shot isn’t as important as to HOW it is shot. I don’t mean the kind of camera they used or style they went for, but how they used their budget and Judging from Avatars budget, I would bet that thousands of dollars were simply thrown at problems instead of finding a more efficient solution. Discarded food, special privledges for the ‘actors’, and the waste of paper (which is obscene in the business) are a few things that bother me most.
Shit, I don’t know what to tell you. Seems like those things just go with the territory. Nowadays, at least.
I DO agree, though….have you seen that behind-the-scenes picture of Raiders of the Lost Ark, where they are shooting the scene where Indy and Sala lift the Ark out of the ground, and their shadow is projected onto the wall? The “Ark” they are lifting is a paper-flat cardboard cut-out of the real thing. It’s just so….analog. And it WORKED! Beautifully! These days they would have spent the entirety of my student loans just to CG in a crisp silhouette.
And the most recent egregious example….in the recent Wolfman remake, when he’s in the gypsy camp, there’s a gypsy walking a bear around on a leash. The bear isn’t leaping around or attacking anyone or juggles knives or anything, he’s just walking around. And they CG’d in the fucking bear. Remember in the 80s-90s? Bart the Bear? He had so many gigs. They got him to walk around, jump, attack people, roar, fuckin’ whatever they wanted.
Point is, stop taking jobs from bears, computer nerds.
I have not seen the Indy footage nor do I remember the bear. In fact, I try to forget The Wolfman altogether. One of the dumbest movies I have ever seen.
They have Vikings there, right?
Britt?
Like… Britney?
PREPARE YOUR KIWIS.
His real plan? Buy up the entirety of New Zealand and turn it into an “Island of Doctor Moreau” thing, with REAL hybrid blue cat people. Saves so much money on motion capture…
I’ve personally always loved that tea anecdote from the set of Aliens. I’m a fucking American. If I was shooting a film and was behind schedule and blah blah blah, and my entire fucking crew stopped for an hour a day to drink TEA? I’d lose my shit.
ALSO, it happened on the set of ALIENS. One of the top 3 action movies ever made and pretty much an all-around perfect movie. James Cameron could have thrown scalding tea on each and every crew member and I’d just chalk it up to his artistic process.
British people!
Hey, I’m also Iranian. We love tea. I get it. But to HALT everything on a film production to drink it? Nah, man. That’s kooky talk.
Cameron : *turns over table* “THE ONLY TEA TO ENTER THIS COMPOUND WILL BE THE CRISP T-BILLS I USE TO SNORT MY TRADEMARK MIXTURE OF COCAINE, BABY DIAMONDS AND BALD EAGLE ASHES!”
James Cameron doesn’t turn tables over, he just pays to have them “disappear.”
So that’s how you spell conniption.
Huh.
I know, eh?
So, if I go by the article on Gammasquad about the cost of being Iron Man and Batman, by the time he’s done he’ll be able to be both, right?
So New Zealand looks like the resevoir between I-280 and I-92 near San Francisco? Weird.
New Zealand is totally owning FilmDrunk today.
(Hipster mode on) Of course, I was living there before it was cool.
You can own some of the bloggers here for just pennies a day.
Deleted scenes of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit Part 3 include Bilbo tripping and falling through a green screen to find James Cameron raw dogging a sheep he will later feast upon.
Vince one day I would love to hear the genesis of your relationship with New Zealand. I think it’s the second funniest recurring thing on the site (first being the frat voice). Is it just because you lived in Australia?