Of course Justin Bieber will be in the Valentine’s Day sequel

Capitalizing on the success of hokey clichés stuffed into a manufactured-emotion machine (aka Love Actually), New Line Cinema made a similar Al Qaeda recruitment video for release on Valentine’s Day, which they ingeniously titled, “Valentine’s Day.” Because there is no God, it grossed $213 million worldwide, and a sequel was instantly greenlit, this time centered on New Year’s Eve. And now director Garry Marshall says Justin Bieber is going to be in it, because really, why the f*ck not.
The original romantic comedy cast superstar musician Taylor Swift, and Marshall’s team is trying to get another pop sensation onboard for the December 9, 2011, flick.
“Already, they’re mentioning Justin Bieber,” Marshall told MTV News about possible casting. “I have no idea who that is, but I’m sure we’ll meet.”
“I had to call on a lot of friendships, but we still have other friends,” he said. “I hope Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry. I love the girls. I work well with women. I’m a Scorpio. I’m Italian. I grew up with sisters and I have daughters, so I like women. What can I tell you? And I like making them funny, but we’ll see who we get. Nobody is set yet.”
“Except I hear they keep mentioning this Justin Bieber,” he continued. “Perhaps I’d better see who he is, so when he arrives on set, possibly [we can talk]. So we’ll see.”
I get the feeling Garry Marshall just sort of shows up to the set on the day of shooting to be a figurehead, like the Joe Paterno of Hollywood. “Justin Beibah? What’s a Justin Biebah? Oh right. What? No, of co-uhse I remembah. How ah ya darlin’, good ta see ya, good ta see ya. Look heah, do ya nice uncle Garry a favah an’ go get us a cawfee, woudja, Sweethawt?” And then he’d pull a silver dollar out from behind his ear and say he expects change.
Anyway, I worry Justin Bieber’s asking price might be too high. They should just get a lesbian who looks like Justin Bieber.
What the fuck were his parents thinking?
I mean, at least I gave my daughter a girl’s name.
FUCK YOU, CANADA!
That Lesbians who look like Justin Bieber site is a mindfuck. If it transpires that I’ve actually been beating off to pictures of Justin Bieber, well i wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised.
/sings “Baby, baby, baby ooh
Like baby, baby, baby noo
Like baby, baby, baby ooh…”
Gary Marshall should just hire Lady Gaga to play the male and female leads
You know Canada fucked up when a moose calls them out on it.
I wonder who’s going to play the romantic role opposite Bieber? My money’s on Pedobear.
Justin Bieber carries a maxi pad with him where ever he goes. He’s all a twitter about when he’ll start, a little scared, but mostly excited to take that big step to womanhood.
America I am dissapoint
Then I saw her face
Now I’m a Be-Bieber
Not a trace
Of male in this guy
I’m sure the role calls for a Justin Bieber-type. It’s not like they’re putting him in just to appeal to tweens so they can rake in even more money than the last film.
Once thing I have to say for Garry Marshall; he always stays in the lines when he paints-by-numbers.
Bieber?! I don’t hardly know h… [Justin Bieber jumps through a window and muffles Crappy with his vagina.]
I work well with women. I’m a Scorpio. I’m Italian.
He was grabbing his crotch with one hand and talking with the other that entire sentence.
I’ll totally watch this if it takes place in Sing Sing.
I’m starting to
Beliebebelieve that this is less of a sequel, and more of a Seltzer/Friedberg parody.
Justin doesn’t wear a helmet when he rides his bike because his hair acts as one.
The gender confusion…
The inexplicable ability to appeal to some while being repulsive to others…
The significance to lesbian culture…
The prediliction towards hiding behind some overgrown hair…
My friends, we’ve finally got concrete proof. The clit exists and it’s name is Beiber.
Banner pic – “Don’t fuck with Justin Bieber.”
is he a muppet?
Banner pic – “Don’t fuck with Justin Bieber.”
Yeah, or else he’ll tell his Mom.
Since his scenes will likely involve small rodents, Justin Bieber would prefer if you would say “squeakquel”.
Why is the Christian Coalition not screeching their concerns that Bieber will turn their daughters into fag hags?
I think the banner pic is the main reason he got naminated for a BET award. He don’t love dem (or any) hoes.
[www.foxnews.com]
Justin Bieber has street cred practically menstruating from his body.
Hey, look on the bright side fellas, these cocks aren’t gonna suck themselves.
My friend Bert wanted to check this joker out, to see if he was an acceptable CD purchase for Bert’s daughter Casey. So Bert went to the Record-Go-Round and started to browse the “J” aisle. He couldn’t find any CDs so he asked the clerk. The response he got: “Yup, we’ve got them. But there just in “B”, Bert.
I fucking hate you, Morty.
Kit Kat, designer hat or plastic gat. Nobody rides for free.
Hey. Calling him a girl is an insult to women.
My haircut is way cuter anyway.
The “there” as opposed to “they’re” was deliberate. Fucker works at a used CD retailer, he didn’t go to Harvard.
Is that funny in Canada?
The back of his shirt reads, “If you can read this, my Dad stopped pushing and I’m finally riding by myself!”
It’s pretty small print.
Sweet bike.
So did he EVER get his $2?
Patty, even my haircut looks cute next to Justin’s ridiculous mop.
I’m not paying for that blow job, Tengo.
[banner pic]
J Biebs doesn’t pop wheelies. Only cherries.
*whips bangs*
Bieber looks as street as Hello Kitty.
Bieber gets attention at the clubs by yelling What’s (this) cracker lackin?
Lolbieber