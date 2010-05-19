Of course Justin Bieber will be in the Valentine’s Day sequel

Capitalizing on the success of hokey clichés stuffed into a manufactured-emotion machine (aka Love Actually), New Line Cinema made a similar Al Qaeda recruitment video for release on Valentine’s Day, which they ingeniously titled, “Valentine’s Day.” Because there is no God, it grossed $213 million worldwide, and a sequel was instantly greenlit, this time centered on New Year’s Eve. And now director Garry Marshall says Justin Bieber is going to be in it, because really, why the f*ck not.

The original romantic comedy cast superstar musician Taylor Swift, and Marshall’s team is trying to get another pop sensation onboard for the December 9, 2011, flick. “Already, they’re mentioning Justin Bieber,” Marshall told MTV News about possible casting. “I have no idea who that is, but I’m sure we’ll meet.” “I had to call on a lot of friendships, but we still have other friends,” he said. “I hope Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry. I love the girls. I work well with women. I’m a Scorpio. I’m Italian. I grew up with sisters and I have daughters, so I like women. What can I tell you? And I like making them funny, but we’ll see who we get. Nobody is set yet.” “Except I hear they keep mentioning this Justin Bieber,” he continued. “Perhaps I’d better see who he is, so when he arrives on set, possibly [we can talk]. So we’ll see.”

I get the feeling Garry Marshall just sort of shows up to the set on the day of shooting to be a figurehead, like the Joe Paterno of Hollywood. “Justin Beibah? What’s a Justin Biebah? Oh right. What? No, of co-uhse I remembah. How ah ya darlin’, good ta see ya, good ta see ya. Look heah, do ya nice uncle Garry a favah an’ go get us a cawfee, woudja, Sweethawt?” And then he’d pull a silver dollar out from behind his ear and say he expects change.

Anyway, I worry Justin Bieber’s asking price might be too high. They should just get a lesbian who looks like Justin Bieber.