‘The Room’ Has A Porn Parody Now, And It’s Called…

I have to admit, “from the studio that brought you Game of Bones & Doctor Whore,” is a strong opening line to a press release. This from our friends at Woodrocket.com, announcing their new XXX parody of The Room (which we talked about on the Frotcast this week – synergy!), The Bed Room. Personally, I would’ve gone with The Room (Where People Are F*cking). In any case, finally! That porn parody of what was already sort of a softcore porn in the first place!

(*paints eye black on face, pulls out giant foam finger reading “DONGS GOING IN”*)

For the first time in cinematic history, a porn parody may actually be better than the movie it is based on! Considered by many to be both one of the most successful midnight movies of all time and one of the most terrible movies of all time, The Room will now be one of the most sexy & hilarious movies of all time with The Room XXX Parody: The Bed Room, now available to watch for free only at WoodRocket.com. Whether you want to know about sex lives like Johnny, or you just like to watch like Denny, The Room XXX Parody: The Bed Room will be tearing you apart with laughter & horniness! The Room XXX Parody: The Bed Room was written & directed by Lee Roy Myers, and stars Ela Darling, Tabitha Stevens, Seth’s Beard, and Anthony Rosano in the closest game of two-hand touch you have ever seen!

I really enjoy that there’s a porn actor out there named “Seth’s Beard.” It’s so post-modern. We even try with a dumb name that sounds kind of like a sex act? Just be an inanimate object, or an abstract concept. “Starring V Arthur and I Am Jack’s Throbbing Boner.”

In any case, I’m happy that I can now enjoy the sight of bare breasts without the added visual of Tommy Wiseau’s muscular, clenching and unclenching buttock muscles that have haunted my dreams ever since I saw The Room.

You can see the trailer over at the AV Club. I did enjoy the line “your hair tastes like pizza and sleeping pills,” even though it sounds far too grammatical for Tommy Wiseau.