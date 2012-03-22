Reimagined Tom Sawyer & Huck Finn will chug energy drinks and cage fight dragons

If you know anything about Hollywood, you know that if there’s one thing they LOVE, it’s “name recognition” (even if that name happens to be recognized as board game or an inanimated object). If there are two things they love, it’s name recognition AND properties that don’t cost royalties. If you can turn something like Snow White into a movie that looks like Clash of the Titans took a Rockstar enema during a Papa Roach concert, congratulations! You’re the smartest exec in town! On that note, Paramount just picked up a spec script about Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn cage fighting Affliction dragons or something.

MOTORCROSS!

The studio has picked up a spec by Andy Burg titled Huck, with Peter Chernin and Dylan Clark producing along with Matt Lopez.

The storyline is being kept under wraps, but the project is described as a re-imagining in the vein of Snow White and the Huntsman, focusing on Sawyer and Finn as adults. There also are supernatural elements to the script.

Lopez is a screenwriter whose credits include Bedtime Stories and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. [THR]

So, how do you think this compares to Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday teaming up to stop a powerful shaman, or Edgar Allen Poe helping detectives stop a serial killer, or Abraham Lincoln hunting vampires? Will Tom and Huck team up to stop a serial killer? A gang of eco-terrorists? Are they out for revenge against the man who molested N-word Jim? Or maybe they won’t team up at all, maybe Huck Finn has to infiltrate Tom Sawyer’s street bike gang a la Fast Furious/Point Break, but before long he finds that he’s IN TOO DEEP with a crime lord’s sexy ethnic daughter! Ooh! Ooh! Or maybe a powerful warlock has opened a portal to hell, and demons have kidnapped Tom’s daughter, but he needs Huck’s raft to carry him down the river Styx to save her! But the only problem is that Huck’s retired, seen too much, he says. But then one day Tom shows up at his house and he’s like, “They told me you’re the best.” Ooh, or Dane Cook could play “Good Luck Huck,” and Jessica Alba would be Tom’s slutty aunt B-Cups. THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS!