Oh noes! Zac Efron punches a black guy!

This is the trailer for Charlie St. Cloud (formerly “The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud”), starring Zac Efron, directed by gay dominatrix (I’m guessing) Burr Steers, who previously handled Efron in 17 Again. It’s basically Ghost as written by Nicholas Sparks. Efron is the comically saintly Charlie St. Cloud, who sails boats, loves his brother, and probably reads to old people when he’s not busy feeding deer out of his hand. He especially likes teaching his little brother baseball, and he loves Jeeeeezus, and America tooo…

“I’ll practice with you, every day until I leave for Stanford.”

But remember, this is a Nicholas Sparks (ish) story, so the very mention of college (like say, Juilliard) serves only as a plot device to show how much a character is giving up when they choose family instead. So then, just when everything seems perfect, Charlie and his lil’ bro get in a car crash. His brother dies, but Charlie gets revived, and when he wakes up, HE CAN SEE DEAD PEOPLE. Including his dead brother. So Charlie becomes a caretaker at the cemetary, where he can finish teaching his little brother to throw a slider (which he now has all eternity to practice). Then Charlie grows a beard, er, meets a lady. He wants to go on a round-the-world sailing trip with her (which is what all Hollywood-attractive 20-year-olds like to do, in my experience), but then his ghost brother gets scared, sayin “If you move in with that girly I’ll disappear into thin air.”

So then Charlie stays at the cemetery with his dead brother while his girlfriend embarks on a dangerous sailing trip (against the advice of Ray Liotta). Gee, I wonder if anything bad will happen to her. I guess you’ll just have to find out.

I enjoy watching just this two seconds of the trailer over and over. I can’t get enough of that “crowd gasps” sound effect.

Thanks to GlennBeckHasAIDS for the tip.