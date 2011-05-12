Oklahoma man charged with holding a Juggalo Tailgate

Does Juggalo news count as movie news? Let’s pretend for a second that it does. The clown in your banner picture is 20-year-old Andrew Davis, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma (sister city to Jamesville, namesake of the famous wine coolers). He’s accused of holding a Juggalo Tailgate — running over a pedestrian and dragging him for more than 100 feet. The victim is accused of claiming magnets aren’t miracles.
Chief Holland says Davis was driving down Ohio Avenue in Bartlesville around 10pm Tuesday when he hit someone with his car, and dragged the person about 100 feet. The person was thrown into a nearby yard, with multiple abrasions, and police say Davis kept driving and was pulled over and arrested a few moments later.
Holland says Davis told officers the victim had punched him earlier. He says witnesses say Davis and a passenger in his car were yelling before the victim was hit and as he was being dragged.
Holland says his department is still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the incident. He says there is a group of so-called “Juggalos” in Bartlesville, known to wear this type of makeup, but Holland says he hasn’t encountered violence among the group. [KOKI-Fox]
I really liked the term “Juggalo Mugshot,” so I went into the bullpen to see if we could come up with an Urban Dictionary definition. Here’s what we came up with, but of course, feel free to add your own:
My suggestions: 1. A term for what happens when your wife-cousin gets photographed with clown makeup-like domestic violence bruises during a family reunion, often with that sad mugshot-look on her face. (I suppose the bruises could also come from moshing).
2. When the lightbulb you’re smoking meth out of explodes in your face like an old-timey flashbulb.
Robopanda: *slams Jeopardy buzzer first* SURPRISE FACIAL FOLLOWED BY UNWILLING TWITPIC! …I just lost money, didn’t I?
Danger Guerrero: A Juggalo Mugshot would be a good name for that thing where you’re a diminutive Asian F-list celebrity and TMZ posts pictures of you after thousands of people threw their excrement at you while you were performing a topless concert for them. I seen it a million times.
[Editor’s Note: Excrement AND rocks. Can’t forget the rocks.]
Chareth Cutestory: Ejaculating in the face of a fat chick causing mascara to run into a clownlike visage.
Donkey Hodey: A Juggalo Mugshot is when you get a hold of somebody else’s phone and use it to change their Facebook profile pic to a snapshot of the saddest, ugliest thing you can find (usually your junk). [See, it starts out an insult to Juggalos, and ends up an insult to his genitals. -Ed.]
Jacktion!: A Juggalo Mugshot is when you “antique” someone with a mix of flour and dog poop.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you take the Santorum (mixture of poop and lube produced during vigorous anal sex) and use it to draw a mask on your partner’s face while your partner is tied to a chair, being forced to skype with their mother, bestowing upon them the colossal disappointment befitting only a juggalo.
When you kick the door open on the outhouse and take a polaroid picture of your cousin on the crapper.
So then a “Muggle-o Jugshot” would be titty-fucking Emma Watson?
A double-barrel blast in the face with both your ejaculating penis and a bottle of Faygo Rockin’ Rye.
Faygo and Southern Comfort in a pint glass, pork rind hooked on the rim?
Juggalo Mugshot: A large type of shot pellets for hunting nature’s deadliest game.
Tugjobs & Mugshots: Tales from Juggalo Island coming this autumn from Simon & Schuster.
Juggalo Mugshot: v. 1. The act of punching a woman in the face with a semen-filled jello shot.
Fucking brakes. How do they work?
Juggalo Mugshot: A screen printed mall kiosk gift of your face usually given to grandparents, bosses, and rednecks.
Yo Vince, how bout instead of “the bullpen” we come up with a a neat name for ourselves like Danger Guerrero & The Milkshakes, or The DG6. I’m just spitballing here.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you use a little flower pinned to your lapel to squirt jizz on someone’s face.
Juggalo Mugshot:
While fucking a girl doggie style in the back seat of a car, smear birthday cake on the inside of the window and ram her face into it.
A “Juggalo Mugshot” is when someone captures you describing a basic scientific procedure as proof of God’s existence, and posts it to youtube, where it goes viral.
How can there be a tailgate with no kegs or grilled brauts.
A Juggalo Mugshot is what you and two of your posse do to anyone who passes out at an ICP concert. Mainly, giving them two black eyes and a round of bukkake
It’s that thing where two midgets do naked handstands in a mall photobooth.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you drink Faygo out of a coffee cup.
A Juggalo Mugshot is a Cleveland Steamer on the face that’s been punched through to create two black eyes.
[See, it starts out an insult to Juggalos, and ends up an insult to his genitals. -Ed.]
Of COURSE I insult my junk.
I don’t want it to get cocky.
*tap-dances off stage*
Juggalo Mugshot is a children’s party clown who gets arrested for public intoxication every St. Patrick’s Day.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you text pics of your hatchetman wound to unsuspecting people.
I’m sorry, that guy’s name is Juggle O’Mugshot. My mistake.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you get an entire batch of semen-soaked space cakes thrown at you by a circle of tweaked out Juggalos all screaming “Woot-Woot!”
A Juggalo Mugshot is when you bukkake a sleeping person’s face and take a picture of them right as they wake up.
Not to be confused with circle-jerking over a passed out person and then forcing the last one finished to suck it all off. That one’s call the “Durstbuster.”
A Juggalo Mudshot is when your explosive diarrhea blows back out of the bowl and splatters the face of the Juggalette giving you a blumpkin.
I think it’s when a hot chick takes her self-photo with her boyfriend, and for like five seconds you’re going “She’s looking pretty good,” and then you notice the Frankenstein she’s with.
Guy 1: “You see that pic Amy put up?”
Guy 2: “Lookin’ good!”
Guy 1: “Yeah… but did you see that Juggalo mugshot behind her? Yeesh”
A Juggalo Mughshot is when you find yourself with a psychopathic stillborn, and since Ninja’s got to pay bills and shit, you can’t afford a Hatchetman Casket, so instead you put the infant corpse on the Weber, and then collect the ashes in an empty Faygo 2-liter. When you try to scatter the ashes in the Family Dollar parking lot, the wind changes direction, and you get a face-full of dead juggalo ash, like so much Lebowski.
A juggalo mugshot is when a priest molests a kid then takes him to the circus, where he continues to molest him periodically.
After reading the comments, this is like modern day version of the Aristocrats joke…
– describe something obscene
– end with ‘And that’s what is known as a Juggalo Mugshot!
Someone get Penn on the phone quick.
A Juggalo Mugshot is any picture on the internet where, in the comments, the ratio of Y’s used in place of vowels and Z’s used in place of S’s to actual vowels and actual S’s is greater-than-or-equal to 1:1.
A Juggalo Mughshot is Jesse Jackson in partial blackface. (Two negatives make a positive)
A Jugglo Mugshot is when you give a prostitute (preferably a cheap one doing it for meth cash) two black eyes, a Glasgow Smile (preferably with a coke razor or large hunting knife. Broken glass is acceptable), and then give her a load of jizz to the face (preferably tossed like “Silence of the Lambs.” Direct fire is acceptable, provided a Jugglo Pro-Wrestling war cry is bellowed).
Ha ha girl, Baby Goose-alo prefers Hugshots.
A Muggalo Jugshot is when you dress like Harry Potter, fuck a chick, and yell “Erecto Expulso” as you cum on her tits.
Maybe it’s when you do the Buffalo Bill dance from Silence of the Lambs, or Clerks II. Dammit, Buffalo Junkshot. It all sounds the same.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when the herpes carried by the juggalo is rendered impotent by the chlamydia inside the Juggalette.
Dang. These are all better than my suggestion (Juggalo Mugshot = Penicillin)
Holland says someone at KOKI-Fox sucks at writing.
Juggalo Mugshot
1) The most common mugshot south of the Mason-Dixon
2) Something my fist longs to do on a daily basis
3) Something something semen and poo
Juggalo Mugshot – When the last bukkake participant takes a dump on the centerpiece’s face.
A Juggalo Mugshot is when late at night, you stalk the streets of the Midwest, looking for some young drunk twenty-something moron/fat chick who looks like a casual meth user. You wait until at least one passes out( or brain them with a cinder block) and take them to your shed/basement/woodsy safe house. You then proceed to chop them into a fine paste, pour into a large mug and drink it all in one shot. Additionally, the Juggalo mustache is what’s on your upper lip after you drink it.
A juggalo mugshot is when Wesley Snipes covers your face with jizz and then tops it off with Arabian Goggles.
Good to see Arabian Goggles getting a mention.
Juggalo Mugshot
1.n. A drink made with:
1)1 1/2 oz Bacardi® Coco rum
3/4 oz Kahlua® coffee liqueur
1/2 oz brown creme de cacao
1 dollop of blackcurrant jelly
Often consumed at baby wakes.
2. n. Achieved by sucking cum from an ass that has just recently engaged in anal sex. Probably something Germans do.