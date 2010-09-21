Shia Labeouf drops bombshell: Oliver Stone? Kind of an A-hole.

Today in Shocking News You’ll Never Believe, Shia Labeouf shared an Oliver Stone anecdote at the Money Never Sleeps premiere which seemed to suggest that the director can be, get this: foul-mouthed, egomaniacal, and difficult to work for. It’s uncharacteristic behavior for a man famously rumored to have told a black screenwriter, “I bet you like Scarface. All n*ggers love Scarface.” What a delight.
“We’re in the Adirondacks, and Josh Brolin and I are shooting this bike scene. And at one point I say to Josh a line — ‘You should look at yourself in the mirror first and see yourself. It might scare you,'” remembered LaBeouf. “I looked at the line for a couple of months and thought I’d go to Oliver and say, ‘You look at the mirror and look at yourself. It’s sort of repetitive. Why don’t we just cut one of those? Why don’t I say, Look at yourself. It might scare you.’ This is Oliver verbatim. He looks at me and goes, ‘I like mirror. I wrote Scarface. Go f*ck yourself.'” [Vulture]
I like to imagine Oliver Stone talking this way in all of his daily interactions. “Hey buddy, I said ‘no mayo’. I wrote Scarface. Go f*ck yourself.” “You call this a latte? I wrote Scarface.” “I wrote Scarface. Your t*ts look stupid. I’m just saying.”
I bet Vince loves money. Everyone with a jew-fro loves money.
I’ve seen that look. It’s in all the pictures of me as a kid when I’m sitting on my Uncle’s lap.
Must have been tough to keep from answering “You also wrote ‘Alexander’. You first, fuckface.”
I like cheese. I scrote your face. Go fuck yourself.
Scarface? Never heard of it. I always figured it was some kind of talisman Negroes hung on their walls to keep the Paddy Rollers from taking them back to the alfalfa fields.
Cheap shot in the banner, that could be Labeouf’s hand.
Negative: Being full of yourself for writing an overrated script for an overrated movie.
Positive: Telling Shia Labeof to “Go f*ck yourself.”
“Fuck you you fucking cockaroach!”
Brilliant Oliver, pure gold.
Oliver Stone: I wrote Scarface. Go fuck yourself.
Ghost of Howard Hawks: No I will not, you unoriginal twat. I wrote Scarface.
With all due disrespect to Oliver Stone, he only likes cheap talentless prostitutes who degrade themselves for money-oh, hello Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull. I didn’t see you there.
Shia’s Dreamworks face is impeccable. Somebody make that sum’bitch a bee!
Shia’s imagining how tough he’d look if his beard were half as dense as Stone’s left eyebrow.
My fave Oliver Stone quote came from Richard Dreyfuss. Basically when asked about working with him he said that just because someone is massive liberal doesn’t mean they aren’t a fascist. Coming from Dreyfuss, damnz…
Oliver?! I don’t hardly know h… [Mark Wahlberg runs up and knocks Crappy unconscious with his 13inch dick]
Shia bought his beard from Scott Tenorman for $16.12.
Think I might take that for a spin around the office. I like this tie, I wrote that memo on revenue recognition, go fuck yourself.
/preemptively cleans out desk
Ya know whats funny ? Shia La Douche criticized Spielberg after Indiana Jones, He criticized D.J Caruso after Eagle Eye and Michael Bay after the Last Transformers movie. And yet he still gets work, and you know why, he’s a young Dennis Quaid. People recognize his face, but no one gives a fuck if he’s in the movie or not and he works for cheap. Fuck him. Dude wrote Scarface. Game Over…. grow a finger, dick
Banner pic: I get two brandys. I wrote Scarface. Fuck you.
I like to tell people I made Scarface. They look confused until I attack them about the head and nick. GIVE ME BACK MY SON!
looooooooooow blood sugar.
“I like mirror.”
No shit.
I love lamp.
Agree with LordZnot, if I’m Oliver Stone and this fucking twat wants to criticize my lines I tell him to fuck off. Shia isn’t Dennis Quaid, Shia’s a poor man’s Topher Grace, that’s saying something.
Does this mean that “I wrote Scarface” is the new “Im Rick James bitch”?
Does this mean that Mr. LaDouche is “biting the hand that feeds him” again, like they said about him and Bruckheimer?
In Shia’s defense he did not bad mouth any of the directors attached with ‘Even Stevens’… Disney made sure of that.
(Mickey Mouse: ‘If you try to pull any of that bull sh*t with me or my peeps, I will castrate you! Speaking of castration, where is your purity ring!’)
I don’t think this is Shia biting the hand that feeds, keep in mind this was during official press rounds for the movie. I guarantee Oliver Stone and everyone else involved with the marketing has more or less given their blessing for this sound bite. All it does is add to the Oliver stone mystique.
Oliver Stone’s Mystique is a new fragrance with hints of juniper, sandalwood, and his own farts.
I heard Oliver Stone could snort 5 lines of coke with two separate straws at one time.
Shia’s car bit the hand that feeds it.