Oliver Stone's Showtime special "a marvel of historical illiteracy."

Like every other urban white person on the planet, I’ve been watching a lot of Homeland this season, and since Homeland is on Showtime, it’s hard to miss promos for Oliver Stone’s upcoming 10-part series, The Untold History of the United States (above, just in case you haven’t seen it). I want to puke every time I see it, because even if it did tell an actual untold history of the United States, no one would take it seriously because it has Oliver Stone’s name above the title. What real historian wants his theories presented by Oliver Stone? You associate it with Oliver Stone, you might as well call the show “Preaching to the Choir.” Anyway, Michael C. Moynihan from the Daily Beast decided to fact-check the show, or rather, the book by American University professor Peter Kuznick on which the show is based (which provides its sheen of legitimacy). And if you read the headline of this post you can already guess how that went.
The Bush and Obama years provided ample fodder for the revisionist, those interested in explaining the long arc of American imperialism or, in the case of cranks like Glenn Beck, the ever-present threat of Marxist subversion. The latest example of swivel-eyed, ideological history, this time from the left, is a collaboration between American University professor Peter Kuznick and filmmaker Oliver Stone, whose new book The Untold History of the United States, and attendant 10-part companion documentary series on Showtime, is a marvel of historical illiteracy.
—
Did you know that the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War II too was an anti-Soviet provocation, which “exacerbated Soviet fears of both a rearmed Germany and capitalist encirclement”? But the Soviets surely blockaded Berlin, right? No, they “attempted nothing of the sort.” In fact, the 1961 Berlin crisis was also precipitated by the United States, but “the Berlin Wall defused the immediate danger” of war. North Korea invaded the South with Moscow’s blessing, but “believing that a South Korean attack on the North was coming, Stalin decided to act first.” Why did the Soviet Union invade Afghanistan in 1979? Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, an “obsessed anti-communist” who, the authors note darkly, was a member of the Bilderberg Group and Trilateral Commission, “set the trap for the Russians in Afghanistan.”
Ooh, the Bilderberg Group? My crazy sense is tingling. (*puts on tinfoil hat*) Tell me more.
There are hints at dark forces throughout the book: business interests controlled by the Bush family that were (supposedly) linked to Nazi Germany, a dissenting officer in the CIA found murdered after disagreeing with a cabal of powerful neoconservatives, suggestions that CIA director Allen Dulles was a Nazi sympathizer.
—
There are likely readers who will find this book revelatory, though mostly those who, like Stone and Kuznick, came to a conclusion first and only later sought out supporting evidence. But others should be warned that this isn’t a book of history, but of ideological faith. There are indeed many dark epochs in American history, but there are plenty of well-rendered and honestly-researched books that address these without sliding into moral equivalence between the policies of the psychotically brutal Soviet Union and the frequently flawed policy of the United States.
If I was Oliver Stone, I’d think Oliver Stone was some kind of right-wing puppet, their perfect straw man for whom the “blame-America first” insult is actually sort of true, a real-live Hollywood guy with an overwhelming political agenda. But since I’m not as conspiracy-minded as Oliver Stone, I just think he’s sort of an idiot. The kind of idiot who thinks a good line to put in a movie is “I know it sounds like Star Wars, love, but… this could be your chance to be Captain America!” The kind of idiot who tells a black guy “all n*ggers love Scarface.” The kind of idiot who knows half the country think he’s a coot but puts his name on a history show anyway.
If you hate Glenn Beck so much, stop acting like his mirror image. It makes us all dumber.
Not a defence of Stone, but perhaps worth noting that Michael Moynihan is a rather staunch right-wing libertarian himself. Plenty of tinfoil to go around.
Libertarian, yes. Right-wing? Not if his writing about Glenn Beck is any indication.
All the more reason for Stone not to star in this if he actually cared about people hearing it. His name being attached alone is enough for right wingers to shit on it, and then we just have more shitty disinformation. I’m not sure down-the-line punditrolls could even exist without their foils on the opposite side. They’d have no one to justify their points.
Vince, I like your shit 9 times out of 10, but please cool it on the politics. not good for the site, and your dripping sarcasm and constant hyperbole, which are hysterical when mocking the arts, are exactly what the “news” is already full of.
Not a good look.
Whoa are you British?
Nope, filthy foreigner.
Are we now convinced that Oliver Stone got brainwashed in Vietnam and that he is the actual Manchurian Candidate? What’s his Queen of Hearts?
Don’t you remember that famous photograph of him sitting on the North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun? You know, the one that earned him the nickname “Hanoi Oliver” and that Jean-Luc Godard made “Letter to Ollie” about? He’s as red as my grandpappy’s long underwear.
Looking at a picture of him from his tour, he looks like Jerry McConnell after losing a fight with John Stamos.
[www.buffgrunt.com]
Bilderberg Group? Pfft. I prefer the Goldberg Group; instead of debating financial policies and discussing the long term problems facing the world, they just body slam people.
I hope there’s an episode on the Illuminati and the reptilian British royal family.
Check out Infowars website by Austin,Texas’ very own resident nut job Alex Jones… its almost as funny as the Onion.
We learned on Doctor Who that the British royals are actually werewolves. “It’s still real to me, dammit!”
I’m pretty sure we opposed the Soviets in Afghanistan because Tom Hanks needed more votes for his band of brothers musical super group. The soviets were all “catch me if you can” and we were all “the road to perdition is paved with saving privates.” Whatever man, that thing you do is in a league of bonfires.
The reason it’s untold is because humans haven’t developed the ability to talk out of their asses yet
To be fair, everyone loves Scarface, so he’s technically right.
Scarface sucks. Every fucking idiot I knew in college had that poster on their wall and I wanted to smack them in the dick every time they talked about how awesome the movie was. It’s a piece of shit adored by bigger pieces of shit.
[www.vh1.com]
Alexander is also the gayest movie ever made.
Nah. No movie is gayer than Top Gun.
Whoa dude, what did black people ever do to you?
Didn’t Rosario Dawson get naked in Alexander? I posit that is very ‘not gay’.
I like Rosario, but she looks like a transsexual–a hot transsexual, but still a transsexual. He could of picked a hot Persian chick, but he went with the Puerto Rican who looks like a transsexual.
It would be more appropriate to say most people enjoy Scarface for it’s unintentional humor.
Preach on Brother Martin!
Scareface is one of the most over-rated films… Like Mulhuland Drive.
derpa-durrrrrrr!!!! intentionally contrarian hyperbole without purpose or meaning!!!
Mortal Combat on Sega Genesis is the best video game ever.
Film Drunk became Slate so slowly no one even noticed.
Well played.
even if you think communism is a great idea, dont you then have to recognize that the soviet union were shitty communist?
We just need to give it another shot. Just because it has failed everywhere it has been tried with immeasurable human suffering. One more chance. This time it will work.
Stone was the first among his classmates to realize Santa Claus was not real, and it’s driven his project selection ever since.
I hate that this Dick made Platoon.
I kind of like Oliver Stone because he’s the spitting image of a guy, called Groper John, who used to drink in a former local. Also for allowing Val Kilmer to play Philip of Macedonia with an Irish accent.
Actually, it’s the Build-A-Bear group. And you mock it at your peril.
Well played.
Very well played.
The first episodes was actually pretty good it was focusing more on Russia /Germany / Japan during WWII. I don’t know about you but my high school history class never went into detail of the Eastern front. Instead went Pearl Harbor Yadda yadda yadda, sent some troops to Africa… yadda yadda yadda D-Day then we dropped the bombs and everyone was happy.
That’s part of what I mean. I’m sure there’s some interesting and important-to-know history in there, but Oliver Stone is going to fuck it up by being Oliver Stone.
Yes, I anticipate watching later shows will have you at the edge of your seat thinking “wow this is really informative” and then POW! He gives you an episode on how Rosewell actually happened and led to the creation of Apple… the fruit not the company.
What do you expect in a 15 week class that must cover from post civil war reconstruction to 2012? Your HS history class probably made WWI a footnote in history other than bringing to your attention the terms “trench warfare,” “mustard gas,” “doughboy,” “War of Attrition,” and “Treaty of Versailles.” World War II is broken down to “Ally of Allied Powers,” “Britain gets their ass kicked,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Iwo Jima,” “D-Day,” and “Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” I could spend at least a week, probably more discussing each of those bullet points in depth, but HS classes dont get that luxury. Its sucks, but thats the way it is. WWII is quickly becoming the most written about conflict in American History second only to the Civil War.
If you want to know more about WWII or even WWI, you should take a class dedicated the entire conflicts. To get a proper understanding, it requires at least a full year of study. Its extremely interesting, extremely complex and the birthplace and testing grounds for many of the technology, strategies and special forces groups that we continue to use today. It can be approached from so many different perspectives.
Ive skimmed this book. While being factually correct in some aspects, it tends to play very fast and very loose with those facts. Moynihan is correct when he says that there is interesting information in there, but the “ground breaking” “earth shattering” type of revelations are written for the black helicopter types. Like he says, people who have already drawn a conclusion will love this book because it will validate their conclusions. People who think that Howard Zinn’s A Peoples History of the United States is the “correct” version of American History will like it, since thats the crowd its appealing to.
As someone who has studied and written extensively about WWII, its the first place I flip to in a history book. Granted I have my own opinions and thoughts on the subject, but I know enough about the facts of the conflict that I can usually tell right away how the rest of the book will lean and pass my judgement from there, right or wrong.
I have no problem shining a light on the darker points of American history. I do not believe they should be swept under the rug. But I also do not think that the bad outweighs the good or that the bad somehow invalidates the good that has been achieved. Unfortunately, thats the type of person that these books appeal to. This has become a serious problem today in our increasingly apathetic society. People are looking for a way to stand out from the crowd and the easiest way is to be apathetic or now contrarian to history. I guess it makes you “cool” or “hip” or something else that I am no longer. Yet when pressed and questioned about their views, these same people offer nothing of value to the conversation. In fact, most cant even defend them or know nothing about the facts that SHOULD have lead them to the conclusion they claim to have come to. They just read it, it sounds cool and different, so they adopt it as gospel and shout it from the rough tops. They are nothing more than trolls being fed.
Ultimately, you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the facts of life. Right?
/soapbox rant
Hear hear.
I could feel the Zinn radiating from this series.
And how about more than one year of American History in high school and not regurgitating the same shit covered in elementary and middle school.
Vince – providing the answer before you’ve actually heard the question is one of the fastest possible ways to look foolish. Just wait to you see it to mock it, I’m sure the fodder will be plentiful. However, saying your sure that it’s gonna be witchcraft of the highest proportions seems… well, I already said it.
I’m not saying I’m sure it’s going to be witch craft, I’m saying that if they want it to be taken seriously, they shouldn’t have Oliver Stone’s name above the title. The guy already has so many preconceived notions and biases that come with anything he does that they’re preaching to the choir before they’ve even said anything.
@Blacktooth
I am not saying I expect high school history to go into great detail. I am just saying that it was an entertaining first episode. I liked the discussion of the battle at Stalingrad. I didn’t care for the “Well America chose to expand the war in Africa and help save Imperial Europe’s colonies rather than open up the western front like the Russians had asked them to.”
I know that watching this series will introduce me to things I didn’t know before and I am gong to have to sit through some stupid narratives to get there. It’s still better than watching Hitler and the Occult or Ancient Aliens.
@Dutchess
Yea I dont want you to think that my What do you expect was to followed up by a dur dur you retard! type of attitude. I mean it like its only 15 weeks to cover 120 years of history, they can only do so much. Yes, they shouldnt regurgitate the previous talking points, but those are the most important from the American History perspective.
Read Churchill’s books: “The World Crisis and “The Second World War.” GREAT reads on WWI and WWI respectively. Be advised that The Second World War is HUGE and was originally published in 6 volumes.
Why are you getting upset at something Oliver Stone is doing? You got it right in the opening paragraph.
If anything, I’d watch this for the crazy outlandish claims. That’s the same reason I will read Glenn Beck’s books at the store.
The problem is that most people who buy Beck’s books do it because they believe what he writes, not because they want a good laugh.
Of course, but we know that already. And we can’t stop them unless someone wants to listen to my proposals about drinking water. Same can be said for the people who will tune into this for the “facts” or listen to Alex Jones from their fallout bunker, eating bunker stew.
Short of running him out of town like a midnight rat, there isn’t much you can do but sit back and watch the fun. My opinion of course.
“If I was Oliver Stone, I’d think Oliver Stone was some kind of right-wing puppet, their perfect straw man for whom the “blame-America first” insult is actually sort of true, a real-live Hollywood guy with an overwhelming political agenda.”
No shit, this is basically what I was thinking when I began reading this post. The problem (as you’ve illustrated) is that there are a number of relatively popular extremists on both sides who actually confirm each other’s own insane theories. Think 50% of Americans support warmongering, paranoid, woman-hating conservatives? Guess what? You’re right, just turn on Rush Limbaugh, Hannity, Beck, and pro-rape GOP reps. Think liberals are crazy, America-hating conspiracy theorists? Look no further, I present you Michael Moore, Oliver Stone, and Bill Maher.
Bill Maher doesn’t hate America he’s just smarmy little douche with a gaggle of seals for an audience. I enjoy his stand up though.
I also like his stand up and none of these people would say that they hate America.
The fact that I just used smarmy makes me a douche as well.
Bill Mahr is just anti-american exceptionalism.
The fact that your analogues for Limbaugh, Hannity, Beck, and half the GOP are “Maher, Moore and Stone” just shows how far off your idiotic equivalency is.
“Did you know that the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War II too was an anti-Soviet provocation, which “exacerbated Soviet fears of both a rearmed Germany and capitalist encirclement”?”
They got this part sort of correct. The US wanted to rearm Germany as a check to Russia, and Russia didn’t want to arm Germany, mostly because it’s a country that almost destroyed them twice in that century. There’s a lot of interesting things to say about it that you would be hard pressed to learn about in some college history courses. However Oliver Stone is probably going to fuck it up.
So guess what, get a library card and stop watching shit television.
The dude got a bronze star and a purple heart in Vietnam. So he earned his crazy the hard way.
Question: Would you rather watch “Oliver Stone’s Untold History” or “Oliver North’s Untold History”. I’m sure both would have the same truth:bullshit ratio just on opposite view points.
My vote is for Mel Brooks’ “History of the World – Part 1”.
“South of the Border” is the perfect encapsulation of Oliver Stone. Strong, valid criticisms of the US’ manipulation of foreign economics coupled with an absurd romanticization of the good guys (in this case, South American foreign leaders). History, much like truth in general, is a rigorous examination of the grey. Unfortunately black and white makes a much better narrative. Stone doesn’t seem to have the necessary patience to be the proverbial monkey dancing on a razor blade, he has to pick a side.
“But others should be warned that this isn’t a book of history, but of ideological faith.”
Soooooooo Abe Lincoln wasn’t a vampire hunter?
Of course he wasn’t. Vampires don’t exist. They simply represent and embody the inherent evils of the capitalist system, draining the lifeblood of hard-working wage slaves (not to mention real slaves). Or possibly they represent zombies, the true threat to our nation.
Now I’m really confused. I always thought zombies represented illegal immigrants.
Jesus, guys. Spoiler alert!
Firstly, virtually all international business interests in the 1930s were tied to Nazi Germany. Why? Because Nazi Germany was a country and they did business.
Secondly, both sides were extremely paranoid during the Cold War, obviously. Everything we blame on the Soviets, they blame on us. Everyone knows that, except for Oliver Stone, apparently. He acts like he’s just discovered this, and is taking the Soviets at their word… i.e. But what if we really were to blame?
Here’s how I break it down: yes, we both did fucked up shit. But, the difference came down to individualism. Granted, 1930s-1950s-America may have been the epitome of conformity, but it wasn’t written in law. The Stalinist system treated society like a well-oiled machine, and if you didn’t have a place in that machine, you were the enemy. Much like Nazi Germany, if you were deemed “undesirable”, you were thrown in the gulag system and worked to death as slave labor (yes, America had its own history with slavery, but “history” is the key word there). And, “undesirable” didn’t mean “killer” or “rapist”, it meant “artist” or “homosexual”, “alcoholic” or “your mom”, etc… It was hive mentality.
Strange that someone like Oliver Stone, who makes a living off of his individualism, would want to defend such a system. I suppose that’s what paranoia does to you. Conspiracy theories tend to twist your way of thinking so you suspect your own and side with the people who really do want to kill you.
As a student at AU, I would rather not have my beloved school associated with Oliver Stone and this crap. I’d much rather go back to talking about how GW got kicked off the US News and World Report rankings…
Guy’cha! This is almost as qovlPathing stupid as the time those Federation kotals invited the Obsidian Order AND the Ku Klux Klan to the same Intergalactic Peace Conference! Wa’qa wa’qa!
I have always wanted to confer that, realistically, only about 1/3 of my Klan related humour is truly contrived. Even with as much as I like to shoehorn it in, the bulk of it really just sits well naturally.
…
What? With all the other raving bullshit in this thread, I can’t get fucking introspective a little bit when I am here alone at midnight gassed on gd painkillers? WELL POO ON YOU, HITLER!
I am now convinced that Adrianne Palicki is the female equivalent of Taylor Kitsch.
Clearly, Oliver Stone should be the President of the United States. Only he knows the real truth.
This may be one of the few times I am glad that I don’t have Showtime.
Also Oliver Stone has been dead to me since, that shitty football movie, He is a soulless hack of the highest order.
We must insist on the whole truth.
He was/is a very disturbed and warped protagonist.
He failed at university.
Left volunteer work in SVN and VOLUNTEERED to return as an Infantryman.
Recognized for his bravery and courageous acts of valor.
That means he killed the enemy.
He is a drug addict, siding with the Cartels.
He works portray wanton murder and meaningless violence.
His generation pride themselves with betrayal, violence, usurption, and corruption of the innocent.
I served with men just like him.
They could not be trusted.
I was a history major in a state university in Kansas, and this time period was my area of interest. Everything Oliver Stone says is just what I read. If you are going to argue with it you need to be specific. He certainly was. I think it is a must see for every American.
