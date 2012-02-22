Oliver Stone's son is a chip off the old prick

Oliver Stone has long been one of those self-described liberals who’s such an A-hole blowhard that he does a better job turning people off liberalism than the Hannities of the world ever could. Recently his son Sean, who’s filming a documentary about Iran, went on Bill O’Reilly to discuss his Valentine’s Day conversion to Islam and to say Mahmoud Ahmadinejad isn’t such a bad guy. Basically, it fit into the “Hollywood is a liberal propaganda machine” narrative so perfectly that Kirk Cameron celebrated with three Subway sandwiches (NONE FOR YOU, BELINDA!).
“Your association with Iran is interesting, since that country is an enemy to America,” O’Reilly says, as Stone smiles as if he expects to be grilled on the topic.
“Every time I had these conversations, I was very clear in saying, ‘you know, let’s stop with this down-with-America nonsense,’” Stone answers. “It really helped for the American image, frankly, by my being there.”
“You can be seen as somebody who’s being used, because, you know, you come from a family that’s very well known,” O’Reilly tells Stone.
“That could be,” Stone says. “I mean, with Ahmadinejad, he’s a little bit misunderstood because there are many factions in that country and he said some sensational things.”
“Look, look,” O’Reilly interrupts. “The one thing he said that’s undeniable was, he said that the Holocaust never happened. And once you get into that kind of fringe, lunatic assessment — all right — your father’s Jewish, I mean, come on.”
Stone, though, says Ahmadinejad’s denial of the Holocaust is also misunderstood. The Iranian president doesn’t mean the Holocaust didn’t happen, he means that it’s irrelevant to present-day politics, according to Stone.
“Why should it influence Israeli policy in regards to the Palestinians, in regards to the Middle East? That’s always been his point on that matter,” Stone says. “There’s no room for Holocaust denial, of course, I would never agree with that. But I just think that it’s simplistic to say that he’s a fanatic.”
O’Reilly asks: “You okay with Iran having a nuclear weapon?”
“I am, because it’s a Republic and there are factions. And it’s very much like this country. There’s a lot of unrest.”
Stone also predicted that an Occupy Tehran movement akin to Occupy Wall Street is on its way, and he suggested that President Jimmy Carter be enlisted to help solve problems in the Middle East, a thought that made O’Reilly chuckle. [THR]
So basically, O’Reilly painted Stone with the usual, mostly-meaningless conservative scare-words brush – “holocaust denier!” “enemy of ‘murica!” – and Stone responded by saying Ahmadinejad is misunderstood and that Iran needs an Occupy movement. MUST. REMOVE. PALM. FROM FACE. Hey, dummy. Aren’t you making a documentary about Iran? They already had an Occupy movement. It was in 2009, and it wasn’t called “occupy”, because it actually had specific criticisms and aims. It sort of fizzled out around the time the government there started shooting everyone in the face. Christ. I wish both these asswipes would give up breathing for Lent. I want to take the “America is always right crowd,” mix them with the “America is always wrong” crowd, puree them into a fine paste, and fire them into the sun while I hum the Battle Hymn of the Republic and jack off to European erotica.
In case you don’t want to watch the whole video, here’s the abbreviated version:
*stumbles into kitchen to find Vince at the Cuisinart
…hey uhhh, you makin some kinda nutpaste?
I am, in fact. And in honor of last night’s Chopped, I’m going to mix it with GIANT STALKS OF RAW LEMONGRASS LIKE A FUCKING IDIOT.
*SLAP
For a dessert nonetheless!
If you fired these retards off into the sun they’d just start arguing over which part of the sun was allowed to have nuclear reactions and which side isn’t.
Once, I had a “liberal” friend call me a coward for being a coward for being a “fence sitter” (what she called moderates, of which I am). My response was I may be a fence sitter, but at least from this height I can see when you or someone on the other side is about to walk off of a fucking cliff.
(*Note-I say “liberal” with quotations because she called herself that even though her views more lined up with being a libertarian…why yes, how did you know it was during college?)
“Retard Pig”? That’s offensive, Vince. For shit’s sake, his name is written repeatedly on the background of the set and hovers in the corner of every shot.
I like your “Not-entirely-movie-related” posts when they’re about dogs on phones, or driving vehicles
Two wrongs don’t make a right… or good TV.
Needs more blackface.
When asked for comment on the subject of Holocaust denial and it’s relevancy in modern-day politics, Retard Pig said, “OINK!” *
*translation — Uhh, I heard something about three Subway sandwiches, anyone know what’s going on with that?
This sort of stubborn, blowhard partisanship is exactly why we need to bring back duels. Neither of these guys is ever going to budge, and wouldn’t a fight to the death be waaaaay more entertaining than two jackasses yelling at each other?
You know it would be way better.
Incidentally, they were dueling. Weapon of choice? Bullshit.
Worst class I ever took in college: Political Science. Entire class made up of assholes calling other assholes assholes for having an assholish view of the world.
So….basically every election in this country ever?
At least you got to see that simulation up close and personal.
I want to take the “America is always right crowd,” mix them with the “America is always wrong” crowd, puree them into a fine paste, and fire them into the sun while I hum the Battle Hymn of the Republic and jack off to European erotica.
That sentence times one thousand.
I call most of that “Tuesday.”
Yeah that’s my usual President’s Day tradition.
That is the greatest sentence I have ever read on this or any other blog. (Sorry Matt).
I sing the “Golden Grahams” jingle, but whatever gets your goat.
I suppose American erotica isn’t good enough for you?
Not hairy enough.
“jack off to European erotica”
Enough with the caucsploitation.
Those krauts love their kinky porn
And Hasselhoff . . . don’t forget the Hoff.
Rich liberals make about as much sense as poor conservatives. And by that I mean shut the fuck up.
I heard Sean hung around Tehran bars, looking for unfaithful wives willing to be “Stoned.”
Bill Maher will always be the shining example of crazy Hollywood Liberal. Honestly when that man talks it makes me want to vote red just to spite him.
Then Sean screamed at Retard Pig to cover up her ‘salient points’.
Which son is Oliver Stone more proud of, Sean or Evan?
Evan, his career is quite expansive.
“Also, that whole ‘There are no Gays in Iran’ comment? Also a total misunderstanding. He meant to say there are no living gays in Iran, due to them being immediately shot in the face once they are outed. We can’t judge their culture though!”
Don’t forget about stoning rape victims. That’s another important part of their culture.
i actually thought that was a relatively mild-mannered discussion. explaining someone’s perspective on an issue is not the same as advocating it. what am i missing?
You think anyone who watches O’Reilly is aware of that distinction?
I really wish O’Reilly would have asked Stone about Iran’s army of women ninjas. Why don’t these assholes cover the topics I want discussed!?
No, it’s just a stupid way to insult the guy. If you actually order the murder of your own citizens while they’re peacefully protesting and execute gay people, who gives a shit about your grasp of history?
I keep expecting Stone to be interrupted every 10 seconds with altered bits of Lee Greenwood singing ‘Well, I’m proud to be un-American…’
Bill O’Reilly ejaculates a tiny American flag out his dick like a Bang Gun when he orgasms.
I’ve always pegged Oliver Stone as more of a libertarian. But his politics and political statements are often so bizarre and contradictory that he’s kind of hard to pin down.