Avi “king of good ideas” Lerner planning Olympus Has Fallen sequel

I never saw Gerard Butler’s terrorists-take-down-the-White-House movie, Olympus Has Fallen, mainly because I was boycotting in favor of the Channing Tatum version, White House Down. White House Down eventually grossed more ($204.5m worldwide to $161), but it also cost twice as much. Now OHF producer Avi Lerner (he of The Expendabelles fame) is convinced there’s still some juice left in this concept, so he’s planning an OHF sequel set in London called “London Has Fallen.”
From Screendaily:
EXCLUSIVE: Nu Image will kick off talks on what is likely to become one of the must-haves of the market as Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman prepare to reprise their roles from the original action smash.
Millennium Films is producing and financing London Has Fallen and Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler’s G-Base will also produce.
That’s right, Gerard Butler has a production company called “G-Base.” What was the second choice, “Butler-Chugging?”
Shooting is scheduled to begin in London on May 5 2014 on the story of a plot to strike the city during the funeral of the British Prime Minister. Only the President Of The United States, his secret service head and an English MI6 agent can save the day. Angela Bassett and Radha Mitchell also star.
So they basically took Olympus Has Fallen, added in London, and stole the part where the president kills bad guys from White House Down? Hmm. Steal the part where Channing Tatum talks to squirrels and you’ve got my money. There’s still a lot of meat left on that bone if you ask me.
By the way, Hollywood, if you want to use Burnsy’s White House Down storyboards, all we’d ask for is a couple million and a potato sack full of cocaine, Which it sounds like you’ve already been snorting.
If they don’t put a picture of London Bridge on the movie poster, I’ll boycott this one too.
Going from a building to an entire f**king city seems like a Step Up 2 Da Streets.
I was pretty against Olympus Has Fallen in favor of White House Down before they even came out, but god damn if I didn’t kind of love Olympus.
It had much more of a classic 80’s/early 90’s action movie feel than White House Down, was super violent, had corny one liners, and was generally just a blast to watch.
White House Down was good too, though. Hate away I guess.
So much better than White House Down. Jamie however many X’s spoils everything.
“Let’s play a game of fuck off – You go first.”
How can they possibly leave the Stath out of this?
I predict – Cumberbatch as the dead Prime Minister providing ghostly guidance on terrorist capping.
Who do you think plays the MI6 operative?
I predicted this.
Or caused it.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
olympus has fallen was mind-blowingly bad, I quit when the bad-cgi airship with two asians in sunglasses was flying around washington DC shooting random people. either people who got suckered into the first one based on the cast avoid the second because they learned the lesson or I have no fucking clue what is going on in the world. fortunately white house down was enjoyable.
the the moment you “quit” was a moment i immensely enjoyed.
i just love over the top dumb shit like that.
I’d seriously reconsider watching Olympus. The action is just so bizarrely vicious that I was laughing to stop myself from being truly disturbed at the MULTIPLE cranial stabbings that happened. It was like the filmmakers decided that the only two ways to die in this movie were to be shot furiously through a hail of gunfire or Bic’d to death.
Also Jamie Foxx’s Obama routine got old 2 minutes into WHD and Channing Tatum, for as much as I loved Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, is no John McClane doppelganger when the man is still around destroying own his legacy thank you very much.
I can’t wait for “Olympus has Risen and It’s on it’s way. Oops it’s stumbled. Now it’s up. Oh wait. I’ve jumped the proverbial gun. Olympus has fallen again. AND POSEIDON HAS TOO” except you spell the “TOO” as “TWO” and you turn all the “Rs” around.
They are approaching this all wrong. You want to make a sustainable franchise? Set every movie in a different U.S. government building or monument.
“Copper Lady has Fallen” – Statue of Liberty
“Four Horsemen has Fallen” – Mt. Rushmore
“Barnyard has Fallen” – The Department of Agriculture
“Stovepipe has Fallen” – The Lincoln Memorial
Mostly I just want to see Gerard Butler rappelling out of Teddy Roosevelt’s nose.