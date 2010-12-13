Ong Bak 3 Ass-Kicking Giveaway (& comments of the week)

In honor of Ong Bak 3‘s December 3rd release on VOD, XBOX, Playstation, and Amazon, I’ve been given the honor of giving away ONE prize pack that includes Ong Bak, Ong Bak 2, Chocolate, Exiled, and Dynamite Warrior. Believe me when I say that I would totally keep this for myself if I could get away with it. Sadly, I must declare a winner.

THE WINNER IS: for his accurate assessment of the Adult Industry Medical Healthcare Foundation in Sherman Oaks in the post about the porn performer diagnosed with HIV:

Stone Soup says: I’ve been to this facility. The nurses all wear tons of make up and those little hats with a red cross on them, and the only thing they prescribe is more f**king.

So congrats, Stone, send me your address. And now, on to everyone’s favorite part of Comments of the Week, the honorable mentions.

From Kevin Smith Sucks at Flying:

Morton Salt says: So this guy, who made millions of dollars and an arguably undeserved directing career by writing/”directing” a film about low-wage customer-contact employees being *ssholes to their customers is now outraged that low-wage customer-contact employees are *ssholes to their customers? Sounds like fatty is just getting his just desserts. Lester Hayes Mayes says: Whenever I waddle sideways down the center aisle of a puddle jumper, sweating in my suit and craning to see what manner of troglodyte will be sandwiching me with the rear stench closet, all I can think of is, “Why are airlines so inconsiderate to Kevin Smith?” [+10 for the erudite prose]

From Ticked Off Trannies With Knives:

Crapbasket says: David Bowie knife. [+12 for brevity]

From Peeking Virtue, my favorite 70-second film of all time:

meat27 says: A Taylor Swift song in a video featuring a toothy c*nt? There’s got to be a BRRAAHHHM in there somewhere…

Ace Rimmer says: Vagina dentata, ain’t no passing craaaaze…

From the Wachowski Siblings want Will Smith for an “urban take on Robin Hood.”

Fek’lhr says: Friar Tuck is the transsexual that knows the Colonel’s secret 11 herbs and spices! [Naming a transvestite “Friar Tuck” is brilliant. If you had said Lana Wachowski would play Friar Tuck, this would’ve been number one by a mile. -Ed.]

Chino Moreno says: I wish Will Smiff would whip his heir back and forth…

From Publicist Murder Was Robbery Gone Bad, Speculate Police:

ChinoMoreno says: Hey. We’re talking about a woman driver here. She probably just ran into his bullets.

From First Pictures from Pirates 4 Are Pure Excitement (it still confuses and saddens me that people give a sh*t about this terrible franchise):

Chino Moreno says: Keira Knightly is playing the role of the sunken chest. [I’m pretty sure you’ve used that before but I don’t care. -Ed]

From This Brazilian Movie Looks Badass:

Donkey Hodey: It’s still not as good as the Brazilian Karate Kid. I came so hard during the “wax on, wax off” scene.

From Salsa Dog Dances Salsa:

Michelle 07 says: Not too shabby for a white dog.

From the Thor Trailer is Live:

Kungjitsu says: Yo, Heimdal! I want my mothaf*ckin’ corners. [Get it? Because Stringer Bell plays Loki? References to The Wire are always encouraged. -Ed]

Thanks, folks. And as always, bookmark this post, and keep posting your favorite comments in the comments section below to nominate for next week’s comments of the week, when the prize will once again be a criminally sexy FilmDrunk t-shirt. [They’re still on sale here]