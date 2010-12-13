Ong Bak 3 Ass-Kicking Giveaway (& comments of the week)

In honor of Ong Bak 3‘s December 3rd release on VOD, XBOX, Playstation, and Amazon, I’ve been given the honor of giving away ONE prize pack that includes Ong Bak, Ong Bak 2, Chocolate, Exiled, and Dynamite Warrior. Believe me when I say that I would totally keep this for myself if I could get away with it. Sadly, I must declare a winner.
THE WINNER IS: for his accurate assessment of the Adult Industry Medical Healthcare Foundation in Sherman Oaks in the post about the porn performer diagnosed with HIV:
Stone Soup says: I’ve been to this facility. The nurses all wear tons of make up and those little hats with a red cross on them, and the only thing they prescribe is more f**king.
So congrats, Stone, send me your address. And now, on to everyone’s favorite part of Comments of the Week, the honorable mentions.
From Kevin Smith Sucks at Flying:
Morton Salt says: So this guy, who made millions of dollars and an arguably undeserved directing career by writing/”directing” a film about low-wage customer-contact employees being *ssholes to their customers is now outraged that low-wage customer-contact employees are *ssholes to their customers? Sounds like fatty is just getting his just desserts.
Lester Hayes Mayes says: Whenever I waddle sideways down the center aisle of a puddle jumper, sweating in my suit and craning to see what manner of troglodyte will be sandwiching me with the rear stench closet, all I can think of is, “Why are airlines so inconsiderate to Kevin Smith?” [+10 for the erudite prose]
From Ticked Off Trannies With Knives:
Crapbasket says: David Bowie knife. [+12 for brevity]
From Peeking Virtue, my favorite 70-second film of all time:
meat27 says: A Taylor Swift song in a video featuring a toothy c*nt? There’s got to be a BRRAAHHHM in there somewhere…
Ace Rimmer says: Vagina dentata, ain’t no passing craaaaze…
From the Wachowski Siblings want Will Smith for an “urban take on Robin Hood.”
Fek’lhr says: Friar Tuck is the transsexual that knows the Colonel’s secret 11 herbs and spices! [Naming a transvestite “Friar Tuck” is brilliant. If you had said Lana Wachowski would play Friar Tuck, this would’ve been number one by a mile. -Ed.]
Chino Moreno says: I wish Will Smiff would whip his heir back and forth…
From Publicist Murder Was Robbery Gone Bad, Speculate Police:
ChinoMoreno says: Hey. We’re talking about a woman driver here. She probably just ran into his bullets.
From First Pictures from Pirates 4 Are Pure Excitement (it still confuses and saddens me that people give a sh*t about this terrible franchise):
Chino Moreno says: Keira Knightly is playing the role of the sunken chest. [I’m pretty sure you’ve used that before but I don’t care. -Ed]
From This Brazilian Movie Looks Badass:
Donkey Hodey: It’s still not as good as the Brazilian Karate Kid. I came so hard during the “wax on, wax off” scene.
From Salsa Dog Dances Salsa:
Michelle 07 says: Not too shabby for a white dog.
From the Thor Trailer is Live:
Kungjitsu says: Yo, Heimdal! I want my mothaf*ckin’ corners. [Get it? Because Stringer Bell plays Loki? References to The Wire are always encouraged. -Ed]
Thanks, folks. And as always, bookmark this post, and keep posting your favorite comments in the comments section below to nominate for next week’s comments of the week, when the prize will once again be a criminally sexy FilmDrunk t-shirt. [They’re still on sale here]
I’m humbled and honored. That is awesome!
Guy’cha! Is Lana post op or pre op? The Mighty Feklahr was certain she was post op, rendering Tuck moot. :/ ROFLKOTAL!
Also, grats, Stone. The Mighty One suspects having that cutest vid of your kid playing mega blocks (or whatever the hell those things were) may have swayed the judges in your favour.
Yeah, you earned it Stoney. If you don’t want any of those movies, send ’em my way.
Nice one, Stone.
Drunk bison riding shotgun
Donkey Hodey says:
Forgot the link: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I’m not telling you how to run your blog, Lance (you’ve got evil corporate overlords for that, I’m sure), but are you tagging the piss?
Hooray for Street Fighter references! Seconded.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Burnsy
Jesus, her jokes are worse than her movies.
Yay! A nod and a nomed nod based if self deferential misogyny. (hehe, me so gyny) I’m gonna skeet! I wish I knew what the hell my post was even about, but I’m going back to that Bowie well sometime.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I would have loved this even more if dwayne had been capitalized, openwideforchunky;
Looks like Vin Diesel’s career is going down the dwayne.
From: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Crapbasket says:
Dan Akroyd once threw his back out wiping his ass. That was the inspiration for Blues Brothers 2000.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I’m giving catpuncher the nom for grabbing my rebound and slamming it home, and that can be a gay sex joke if it serves the tribunal:
“The Playgirl shoot is taking so long because the pubes on Vince’s head are confusing the photographer.”
Ace Rimmer with the ol’ two punch:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ace Rimmer says:
Ah, this list appeals so much more to European sensibilities, you see. The Big C is huge in Japan.
Because they have small d’s.
and then-
Ace Rimmer says:
Black Dawg: Halle Berry is a racist bitch.
I’m a sucker for horrible punnery, and this one made me groan.
Jon Favreau Not Pumping Iron Man
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
spazmodic says:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Larry says: “I do have a very particular set of skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. For people in general, actually.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Fek says:
[The main impulse was to “find something that lights a fire” inside of him as a filmmaker and gives him a chance to “blow people away, which is easier to do with a project that isn’t loaded with built-in expectations.”]
Blah blah blah, set fires and blow people…
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
zjhgd8 says: “Jacob, yer changin that retarded elephants life.” “No, he’s changin mine.” Followed by Christoph Waltz strangling the elephant.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
It may be my love of dry British wit, or that I’ve been to Kansas but Charlie Br0nze lol’d me with;
Kansas sounds like a shithole.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Damn, Donk!
Donkey Hodey says:
So… Julie Andrews is available now, right?
*fills pockets with mothballs and Werther’s Originals*
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Lester Hayes Mayes watches men:
Ozymandias did it.
Donkey Hodey says: Also, for TV shows: The Fresh Prince of El Bear.
The twist is that they’re Mexican… and bears.
Con-Bear would have been awesome too.
“Put the bunneh in the baske-AAAAAAAAAAAHH”
I would watch the crap out of The Fresh Prince of El Bear, so seconded.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ace Rimmer finds the rainbow connection:
For coloured gods who considered suicide when guarding the rainbow is enuff.
I second Spaz’s nom for Ace Rimmer. He nailed the rainbow joke I couldn’t quite find.
Also in that thread, Ace had another gem:
That look on Elba’s face occurred when a careless typo had him watching the Bifrot.
I love you Robo.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Robopanda says: Ooooo, someone went to Columbia. La di da with your fancy degree and your pants that probably don’t have a dead former nursing home patient’s name written inside the waistband with a laundry marker. Me and *checks waistband* Maynard are reeeeal impressed.
2nd the fuck out of Robo and Maynard.
I’m gong to third boPa, but only because I believe it to be true.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Nom’d for truth: The Jersey Devil
I really feel like Oliver missed a great opportunity for his live-action Yogi Bear clip in not including Nic Cage in a bear suit punching out women. Maybe it just would have been TOO awesome, I dunno . . .
[it was still awesome, but it could have been awesome TO THE MAX]
I thought this was a well-placed shot from bane of trebeks existence on [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Full-Length Trailer for Paul Is Making Me Look Like an Idiot
IFC is gonna be pissed you’re looking like an idiot on the side.
I love you Robo.
I know.
* takes sip of diet cola, reads Robo’s post *
God damn you, I really liked this shirt.
Dor sho gha! The Mighty Feklahr just realized He hasn’t nominated ANYONE this week!
Well, Merry Krs’Mas forshak-hut dwelling yIntaghs!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet says:
That topless chick makes perfect sense if the hospital slipped an extra comma into “photos: breast, cancer awareness” on Rourke’s itinerary.